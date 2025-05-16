PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 8 recap

The regular season is now complete for the 2025 spring season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II and baseball, softball and soccer regular season champions have been determined.

The Salina Central Lady Mustangs captured the AVCTL II softball title thanks to their sweep of Andover on May 6. Salina Central and Andover finished the regular season tied with identical 9-3 AVCTLII records, but the Lady Mustangs swept the Lady Trojans on May 6 giving them the tiebreaker. The Lady Mustangs finished the regular season with a 19-7 overall record while Andover finished with a 15-13 overall record.

Eisenhower captured the AVCTL II baseball regular season title with a 16-10, 10-2 record while Saina Central finished in third place with a 17-9, 8-4 record.

Eisenhower also won the AVCTL II soccer title with a 16-0-0, 6-0-0 record while Salina Central finished in 7th place with a 0-14-1, 0-6-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team lost 7-6 against Garden City on Friday in the Andover Central tournament. The Lady Trojans lost 18-7 against Campus on Saturday. … The Trojan baseball team defeated Rock Creek 4-2 on Friday in the Andover Central tournament. The Lady Trojan soccer team defeated Arkansas City 8-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Goddard 7-0 on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team split its two games in the Andover Central tournament on Saturday as they opened by losing 13-9 against Garden City but responded with a 17-7 victory against Hays. The Lady Jaguars were swept 4-3, 5-4 by Maize on Tuesday. … The Jaguar baseball team lost 4-1 against Rock Creek in the Andover Central tournament on Saturday. The Jaguars lost 5-3 against Maize on Tuesday in a single game. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team defeated Salina Central 9-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars lost 3-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Winfield 15-0 and 16-1 on Monday. The Lady Bulldogs were swept 4-3 and 17-4 by Mulvane on Thursday. … The Bulldog baseball team swept Winfield 10-1 and 11-1 on Monday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 8-0 against Andover on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 7-2 against Newton on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team was swept 7-6 and 10-0 by Salina South on Friday. The Lady Tigers split a pair of games on Thursday, defeating Wichita Northwest 16-0 but losing to Bishop Carroll 4-3. … The Tiger baseball team got swept 3-0 and 3-2 by Salina South on Friday. The Tigers split a doubleheader with Junction City on Tuesday, losing the first game 17-6 but winning the second game 11-1. The Tigers swept Dodge City 15-1 and 14-3 on Thursday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Rose Hill 5-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Andover Central 3-0 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team split a pair of games on Thursday as they defeated Wichita Northwest 22-4 but lost 12-3 against Bishop Carroll. … The Lion baseball team lost 5-4 against Wichita Northwest on Friday. … The Lady Lion soccer team defeated Newton 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 7-0 against Andover on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team split a pair of games at McPherson on Friday as they lost 10-0 against McPherson but defeated Great Bend 13-8. The Lady Railers split a doubleheader with Salina South on Tuesday, winning the first game 3-2 but losing the second game 7-2. The Lady Railers were swept 11-1 and 14-4 by Great Bend on Thursday. … The Railer baseball team lost a pair of games at McPherson on Friday as they lost 8-1 against Junction City and 8-7 against McPherson. The Railers swept Salina South 5-4 and 14-5 on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 3-0 against Goddard on Tuesday. The Lady Railers defeated Arkansas City 7-2 on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Topeka West 13-2 and 16-1 on Friday. The Lady Mustangs were swept 7-3 and 7-6 in extra innings by Derby on Tuesday. … The Mustang baseball team swept Topeka West on Friday, winning both games by 7-0 forfeits. The Mustangs swept Derby 6-2 and 5-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 9-0 against Andover Central on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 1-0 against Buhler on Thursday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Salina Central 9 3 19 7

Andover 9 3 15 13

Newton 6 6 11 14

Eisenhower 5 5 10 14

Andover Cent. 4 6 8 14

Goddard 5 7 7 17

Ark City 2 10 7 19

Friday, May 9

Salina Central 13, Topeka West 2

Salina Central 16, Topeka West 1

Salina South 7, Eisenhower 6

Salina South 10, Eisenhower 0

Garden City 7, Andover 6 – Andover Central Tournament

Andover Central at Andover Central Tournament

McPherson 10, Newton 0

Newton 13, Great Bend 8 (At McPherson)

Saturday, May 10

Campus 18, Andover 7 – Andover Central Tournament

Garden City 13, Andover Central 9 – Andover Central Tournament

Andover Center 17, Hays 7 – Andover Central Tournament

Monday, May 12

Ark City 15, Winfield 0

Ark City 16, Winfield 1

Tuesday, May 13

Derby 13, Salina Central 3

Derby 7, Salina Central 6, extra innings

Newton 3, Salina South 2

Salina South 7, Newton 2

Maize 4, Andover Central 3

Maize 5, Andover Central 4

Thursday, May 15

Mulvane 4, Ark City 3

Mulvane 17, Ark City 4

Great Bend 11, Newton 1

Great Bend 14, Newton 4

Eisenhower 16, Wichita Northwest 0

Bishop Carroll 4, Eisenhower 3 (at Wichita Northwest)

Goddard 22, Wichita Northwest 9

Bishop Carroll 12, Goddard 3 (at Wichita Northwest)

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 10 2 16 10

Andover 7 3 13 10

Salina Central 8 4 17 9

Andover Cent. 8 4 11 13

Goddard 5 7 8 16

Ark City 2 10 7 19

Newton 1 11 5 14

Friday, May 9

Salina Central 7, Topeka West 0 – win by forfeit

Salina Central 7, Topeka West 0 – win by forfeit

Salina South 3, Eisenhower 0

Salina South 3, Eisenhower 2

Wichita Northwest 5, Goddard 4

Andover 4, Rock Creek 2 – Andover Central Tournament

McPherson 8, Newton 7

Junction City 8, Newton 1 (At McPherson)

Saturday, May 10

Rock Creek 4, Andover Central 1 – Andover Central Tournament

Monday, May 12

Ark City 10, Winfield 1

Ark City 11, Ark City 1

Tuesday, May 13

Salina Central 6, Derby 2

Salina Central 5, Derby 0

Newton 5, Salina South 4, extra innings

Newton 14, Salina South 5

Maize 5, Andover Central 3

Junction City 7, Eisenhower 6

Eisenhower 11, Junction City 1

Thursday, May 15

Eisenhower 15, Dodge City 1

Eisenhower 14, Dodge City 3

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Eisenhower 6 0 0 16 0 0

Andover Cent. 5 1 0 11 5 0

Andover 4 2 0 7 8 1

Goddard 3 3 0 8 8 0

Newton 2 4 0 4 12 0

Ark City 1 5 0 5 11 0

Salina Central 0 6 0 0 14 1

Tuesday, May 13

Andover Central 9, Salina Central 0

Eisenhower 5, Rose Hill 0

Goddard 3, Newton 0

Andover 8, Ark City 0

Thursday, May 15

Buhler 1, Salina Central 0

Eisenhower 3, Andover Central 0

Newton 7, Ark City 2

Andover 7, Goddard 0