PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 7 recap

With only two weeks remaining in the 2025 spring season for Kansas high school sports, there is definite separation occurring in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II baseball, softball and soccer standings.

The Saina Central Lady Mustang softball team took over the top spot this past week in the AVCTL II standings thanks to a doubleheader sweep against Andover, which propelled the Lady Mustangs to a 17-5, 9-3 record. Andover is second with a 15-11, 9-3 record and thanks to the doubleheader sweep by the Lady Mustangs they control the tiebreaker.

The Eisenhower Tigers control the AVCTL II baseball top spot with a 14-7, 10-2 record while Andover High sits in 2nd with a 12-10, 7-3 record while Saina Central currently sits in third place with a 13-9, 8-4 record.

The Eisenhower Lady Tigers also control the top spot in the AVCTL II soccer standings as the Lady Tigers are still protecting an undefeated season with a 14-0-0, 5-0-0 record while Andover Central is in 2nd place with a 10-4-0, 4-0-0 record. Eisenhower and Andover Central will meet up on the pitch on May 15 to close each team’s regular season. Salina Central is in 7th place in the AVCTL II soccer standings with a 0-12-1, 0-5-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team split a doubleheader with Goddard on Friday, losing the first game 10-5 but winning the second game 14-13. The Lady Trojans were swept 7-6 in extra innings and 7-5 on Tuesday against Salina Central. … The Trojan baseball team split a doubleheader with Goddard on Friday, winning the first game 4-2 but losing the second game 9-2. The Trojans split a doubleheader with Salina Central on Tuesday, losing the first game 3-1 but winning the second game 10-4.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team split a doubleheader with Eisenhower on Friday, losing the first game 5-3 but winning the second game 10-0. The Lady Jaguars were swept 6-5 and 9-2 by Valley Center on Tuesday. … The Jaguar baseball team split a doubleheader with Eisenhower on Friday, losing the first game 7-4 but winning the second game 7-1. The Jaguars were swept 3-1 and 7-3 by Valley Center on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team defeated Newton 5-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars lost 3-0 against Maize High on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team split a doubleheader with El Dorado on Friday, winning the first game 5-0 but losing the second game 7-4. The Lady Bulldogs split a doubleheader with Eisenhower on Monday, losing the first game 11-1 but winning the second game 3-2. The Lady Bulldogs were swept 3-0 and 11-1 by Maize South on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs were swept 7-6 and 11-10 by Goddard on Thursday. … The Bulldog baseball team split a doubleheader with El Dorado on Friday, winning the first game 4-3 but losing the second game 5-4. The Bulldogs were swept 7-0 and 6-3 by Eisenhower on Monday. The Bulldogs were swept 9-1, 9-1 by Goddard on Thursday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 8-1 against Goddard on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Winfield 8-3 on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team split a doubleheader with Andover Central on Friday, winning the first game 5-3 but losing the second game 10-0. The Lady Tigers split a doubleheader with Arkansas City on Monday, winning the first game 11-1 but losing the second game 3-2. … The Tiger baseball team split a doubleheader with Andover Central on Friday, winning the first game 7-4 but losing the second game 7-1. The Tigers swept Arkansas City 7-0 and 6-3 on Monday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Salina Central 10-0 on Tuesday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team split a doubleheader with Andover on Friday, winning the first game 10-5 but losing the second game 14-13. The Lady Lions swept Arkansas City 7-6 and 11-10 on Thursday. … The Lion baseball team split a doubleheader with Andover on Friday, losing the first game 4-2 but winning the second game 9-2. The Lions swept Arkansas City 9-1, 9-1 on Thursday. … The Lady Lion soccer team defeated Arkansas City 8-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Augusta 5-1 on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team split a doubleheader with Salina Central on Friday, losing the first game 10-4 but winning the second game 5-4. The Lady Railers were swept 10-5 and 9-3 by Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Railer baseball team got swept 13-0 and 8-5 by Salina Central on Friday. The Railers split a doubleheader with Hutchinson on Tuesday, winning the first game 4-1 but losing the second game 12-2. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 5-0 against Andover Central on Tuesday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team split a doubleheader with Newton on Friday, winning the first game 10-4 but losing the second game 5-4. The Lady Mustangs swept Andover 7-6 in extra innings and 7-5 on Tuesday. … The Mustang baseball team swept Newton 13-0 and 8-5 on Friday. The Mustangs split a doubleheader with Andover on Tuesday, winning the first game 3-1 but losing the second game 10-4. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 10-0 against Eisenhower on Tuesday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Salina Central 9 3 17 5

Andover 9 3 15 11

Newton 6 6 9 10

Eisenhower 5 5 9 11

Andover Cent. 4 6 7 11

Goddard 5 7 6 16

Ark City 2 10 5 17

Friday, May 2

Salina Central 10, Newton 4

Newton 5, Salina Central 4

Goddard 10, Andover 3

Andover 14, Goddard 13

Eisenhower 5, Andover Central 3

Andover Central 10, Eisenhower 0

Ark City 5, El Dorado 0

El Dorado 7, Ark City 4

Monday, May 5

Eisenhower 11, Ark City 1

Ark City 3, Eisenhower 2

Tuesday, May 6

Salina Central 7, Andover 6, Extra innings

Salina Central 7, Andover 5

Hutchinson 10, Newton 5

Hutchinson 9, Newton 3

Maize South 3, Ark City 0

Maize South 10, Ark City 1

Valley Center 6, Andover Central 5

Valley Center 9, Andover Central 2

Thursday, May 8

Goddard 7, Ark City 6

Goddard 11, Ark City 10

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 10 2 13 7

Andover 7 3 12 10

Salina Central 8 4 13 9

Andover Cent. 8 4 11 11

Goddard 5 7 8 15

Ark City 2 10 5 19

Newton 1 11 3 17

Friday, May 2

Salina Central 13, Newton 0

Salina Central 8, Newton 5

Eisenhower 7, Andover Central 4

Andover Central 7, Eisenhower 1

Andover 4, Goddard 2

Goddard 9, Andover 2

Ark City 4, El Dorado 3

El Dorado 5, Ark City 4

Monday, May 5

Eisenhower 7, Ark City 0

Eisenhower 5, Ark City 3

Tuesday, May 6

Salina Central 3, Andover 1

Andover 10, Salina Central 4, Extra innings

Newton 4, Hutchinson 1

Hutchinson 12, Newton 2

Valley Center 3, Andover Central 1

Valley Center 7, Andover Central 3

Thursday, May 8

Goddard 9, Ark City 1

Goddard 9, Ark City 1

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Eisenhower 5 0 0 14 0 0

Andover Cent. 4 0 0 10 4 0

Goddard 2 2 0 7 7 0

Andover 2 2 0 5 8 1

Ark City 1 3 0 5 9 0

Newton 1 3 0 3 11 0

Salina Central 0 5 0 0 12 1

Tuesday, May 6

Eisenhower 10, Salina Central 0

Andover Central 5, Newton 0

Goddard 8, Ark City 1

Thursday, May 8

Maize 3, Andover Central 0

Ark City 8, Winfield 3

Goddard 5, Augusta 1