PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 6 Recap

Separation began in the 2025 spring Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II as the season enters the final month of the season.

The Eisenhower soccer and baseball teams are making their mark in their respective AVCTL II leagues while the Andover Lady Trojan softball team is leading the way in the AVCTL II softball standings with a 14-8, 8-0 record.

The Eisenhower Lady Tiger soccer team leads the way with a 13-0-0, 4-0-0 record while Salina Central sits in 7th place with a 0-11-1, 0-4-0 record.

The Eisenhower Tiger baseball team leads the AVCTL II with a 10-6, 7-1 record while the Central Mustangs currently sit in 4th place with a 10-8, 5-3 record.

The Lady Trojans lead the AVCTL II softball standings but Salina Central is just behind them in 2nd place with a 14-4, 6-2 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Arkansas City 5-3 and 9-5 on Friday. The Lady Trojans swept Newton 8-0 and 13-3 on Tuesday. … The Trojan baseball team defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4-3 in a single game on Friday. The Trojans swept Newton 4-2 and 3-2 on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan soccer team got defeated 5-0 by Eisenhower on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Salina Central 8-0 on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team got swept 12-3 and 20-1 by Maize South on Friday. The Lady Jaguars split a pair of games on Monday in a triangular in Hutchinson. The Lady Jaguars defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 7-6 but lost to Hutchinson 7-3. The Lady Jaguars split a doubleheader with Goddard on Tuesday, losing the first game 10-9 but winning the second game 8-1. … The Jaguar baseball team split a doubleheader with Maize South on Friday, winning the first game 11-3 but losing the second game 9-8. The Jaguars swept Goddard 9-4 and 13-3 on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team defeated Arkansas City 7-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Goddard 7-1 on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept 5-3 and 9-5 by Andover on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs got swept 16-11 and 6-0 by Circle on Thursday. … The Bulldog baseball team split a pair of games on Saturday, defeating Lansing 1-0 but losing 9-6 against Olathe West. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 7-0 against Andover Central on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 8-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team split a doubleheader with Salina Central on Friday, winning the first game 6-2 but losing the second game 8-1. … The Tiger baseball team swept Salina Central 9-0 and 6-0 on Friday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Andover 5-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Arkansas City 8-0 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team got swept 1-0 and 10-2 by Newton on Friday. The Lady Lions split a doubleheader with Andover Central on Tuesday, winning the first game 10-9 but losing the second game 8-1. … The Lion baseball team swept Newton 5-4 and 11-4 on Friday. The Lions were swept 9-4 and 13-3 by Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 8-0 against Maize on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 7-1 against Arkansas City on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team swept Goddard 1-0 and 10-2 on Friday. The Lady Railers were swept 8-1 and 13-3 by Andover on Tuesday. … The Railer baseball team got swept 9-4 and 11-4 by Goddard on Friday. The Railers were swept 4-2 and 3-2 by Andover on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer soccer team defeated Salina Central 4-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 3-0 against Campus on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team split a doubleheader with Eisenhower on Friday, losing the first game 6-2 but winning the 2nd game 8-1. The Lady Mustangs swept Hutchinson 11-0 and 6-3 on Tuesday. … The Mustang baseball team got swept 9-0 and 6-0 by Eisenhower on Friday. The Mustangs split a doubleheader with Hutchinson on Tuesday, losing the first game 14-4 but winning the second game 5-4 in extra innings. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 4-0 against Newton on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 8-0 against Andover on Thursday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 8 0 14 8

Salina Central 6 2 14 4

Newton 5 5 8 7

Eisenhower 4 4 8 10

Andover Cent. 4 6 7 9

Goddard 2 6 3 15

Ark City 1 7 3 11

Friday, April 25

Eisenhower 6, Salina Central 2

Saina Central 8, Eisenhower 1

Newton 1, Goddard 0

Newton 10, Goddard 2

Maize South 20, Andover Central 3

Maize South 12, Andover Central 1

Andover 5, Ark City 3

Andover 9, Ark City 5

Monday, April 28

Hutchinson 7, Andover Central 3

Andover Central 7, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 6 (At Hutchinson)

Tuesday, April 29

Salina Central 11, Hutchinson 0

Salina Central 6, Hutchinson 3

Andover 8, Newton 1

Andover 13, Newton 3

Goddard 10, Andover Central 9

Andover Central 8, Goddard 1

Thursday, May 1

Circle 16, Ark City 11

Circle 6, Ark City 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 7 1 10 6

Andover 5 1 10 8

Andover Cent. 7 3 10 8

Salina Central 5 3 10 8

Goddard 2 6 5 14

Ark City 2 6 4 14

Newton 1 9 2 14

Friday, April 25

Eisenhower 9, Salina Central 0

Eisenhower 6, Salina Central 0

Goddard 5, Newton 4

Goddard 11, Newton 4

Andover Central 11, Maize South 3

Maize South 9, Andover Central 8

Andover 4, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 3

Saturday, April 26

Ark City 1, Lansing 0

Olathe West 9, Ark City 6

Tuesday, April 29

Hutchinson 14, Salina Central 4

Salina Central 5, Hutchinson 4, Extra innings

Andover 4, Newton 2

Andover 3, Newton 2

Andover Central 9, Goddard 4

Andover Central 13, Goddard 3

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Eisenhower 4 0 0 13 0 0

Andover Cent. 3 0 0 9 3 0

Andover 2 2 0 5 8 1

Ark City 1 2 0 4 8 0

Goddard 1 2 0 5 7 0

Newton 1 2 0 3 10 0

Salina Central 0 4 0 0 11 1

Tuesday, April 29

Newton 4, Salina Central 0

Eisenhower 5, Andover 0

Andover Central 7, Ark City 0

Maize 8, Goddard 0

Thursday, May 1

Andover 8, Salina Central 0

Andover Central 7, Goddard 1

Eisenhower 8, Ark City 0

Campus 3, Newton 0