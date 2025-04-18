PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 4 Recap

As the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Legue II settles into the middle portion of the 2025 spring season, the Salina Central, Eisenhower, and Andover teams are making their names known amongst the spring sports.

Salina Central is currently tied with Andover for 2nd place in both baseball and softball while Eisenhower currently leads the way in baseball and soccer.

The Mustang baseball team is currently tied for 2nd with Andover as the Mustangs have a 6-4, 3-1 record while the Trojans stand at 7-8, 3-1. Eisenhower currently leads the AVCTL II baseball standings with a 7-3, 4-0 record.

The Lady Mustang softball team is tied with Eisenhower in the AVCTL II softball standings as the Lady Mustangs have a 9-1, 3-1 record while Eisenhower is 6-6, 3-1. Andover currently leads the AVCTL II softball standings with a 6-6, 2-0 record.

Eisenhower currently leads the AVCTL II soccer standings with a 9-0-0 record while Salina Central sits in 7th place with a 0-7-1 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Andover Central on Friday, winning 8-7 and 12-9. The Lady Trojans lost both games in a triangular on Friday, losing 12-5 against Andale and 14-4 against Maize High. … The Trojan baseball team split a doubleheader with Andover Central on Friday, losing the opener 6-5, but winning the 2nd game 5-3. The Trojans got swept 2-1 and 7-0 by Maize on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan soccer team lost 3-1 against Maize South on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Hutchinson 3-1 on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team got swept by Andover High on Friday, losing 8-7 and 12-9. The Lady Jaguars split a doubleheader with Salina Central on Tuesday, winning the first game 8-2 but losing the 2nd game 5-3. … The Jaguar baseball team split a doubleheader with Andover High on Friday, winning the first game 6-5 but losing the second game 5-3. The Jaguars split a doubleheader with Salina Central on Tuesday, winning the first game 8-7 but losing the 2nd game 5-4. The Jaguars lost 3-1 against Maize High on Wednesday. The Jaguars lost 19-6 against Hutchinson on Friday. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team defeated Campus 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Valley Center 3-0 on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept by Salina Central on Friday, losing 8-1 and 7-1. The Lady Bulldogs got swept 3-2 and 7-4 by Newton on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs split a doubleheader with Valley Center on Friday, winning the first game 6-3 but losing the 2nd game 3-1. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept by 4-1, 4-3 by Salina Central on Friday. The Bulldogs swept a doubleheader 6-0 and 2-1 against Newton on Tuesday. The Bulldogs got swept 11-0 and 6-4 by Valley Center on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 5-0 against Salina South on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Buhler on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team swept Newton on Friday, winning 6-0 and 12-7. The Lady Tigers split a doubleheader with Goddard on Tuesday, winning the first game 7-1 but losing the 2nd game 6-2. The Lady Tigers went 2-0 on Friday on the opening day of the Dodge City tournament with an 8-4 win over Great Bend and a 17-0 victory against Dodge City. … The Tiger baseball team swept Newton 15-4 and 8-4 on Friday. The Tigers swept a doubleheader 6-0 and 11-1 against Goddard on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Hutchinson 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Derby 2-1 in double overtime on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team split a doubleheader with Campus on Friday, winning the first game 19-9 but losing the 2nd game 15-4. The Lady Lions split a doubleheader with Eisenhower on Tuesday, losing the first game 7-1 but winning the 2nd game 6-2. … The Lion baseball team split a doubleheader with Campus on Friday, winning the first game 6-5 but losing the 2nd game 11-0. The Lions got swept by Eisenhower 6-0 and 11- on Tuesday. The Lions lost 10-1 against Blue Valley Southwest in the Blue Valley Southwest tournament on Friday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 8-0 against Derby on Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Winfield 6-1 on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team got swept by Eisenhower on Friday, losing 6-0 and 12-7. The Lady Railers swept a doubleheader against Arkansas City 3-2 and 7-4 on Tuesday. … The Railer baseball team got swept by Eisenhower 15-4 and 8-4 on Friday. The Railers got swept 6-0 and 2-1 by Arkansas City on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 2-0 against Valley Center on Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 6-0 against Maize High on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Arkansas City on Friday, winning 8-1 and 7-1. The Lady Mustangs split a doubleheader with Andover Central on Tuesday, losing the first game 8-2 but winning the 2nd game 5-3. … The Mustang baseball team swept Arkansas City 4-1 and 4-3 on Friday. The Mustangs split a doubleheader with Andover Central on Tuesday, losing the first game 8-7 but winning the 2nd game 5-4. … The Lady Mustang soccer team snapped its losing streak on Tuesday when it kicked its way to a 2-2 tie with Great Bend. The Lady Mustangs lost 8-0 against Rose Hill on Thursday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 2 0 6 6

Salina Central 3 1 9 1

Eisenhower 3 1 6 6

Newton 3 3 6 5

Goddard 1 1 2 10

Andover Cent. 2 4 3 5

Ark City 0 4 2 6

Friday, April 11

Salina Central 8, Ark City 1

Salina Central 7, Ark City 1

Eisenhower 6, Newton 0

Eisenhower 12, Newton 7

Goddard 19, Campus 9

Campus 15, Goddard 4

Andover 8, Andover Central 7

Andover 12, Andover Central 9

Tuesday, April 15

Andover Central 8, Salina Central 2

Salina Central 5, Andover Central 3

Newton 3, Ark City 2

Newton 7, Ark City 4

Eisenhower 7, Goddard 1

Goddard 6, Eisenhower 2

Thursday, April 17

Eisenhower 8, Great Bend 4 – Dodge City Tournament

Eisenhower 17, Dodge City 0 – Dodge City Tournament

Ark City 6, Valley Center 3

Valley Center 3, Ark City 1

Andale 12, Andover 5

Maize 14, Andover 4 (at Andale)

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 4 0 7 3

Salina Central 3 1 6 4

Andover 3 1 7 8

Andover Cent. 3 3 5 7

Ark City 2 4 3 11

Newton 1 5 2 8

Goddard 0 2 2 9

Friday, April 11

Salina Central 4, Ark City 1

Salina Central 4, Ark City 3

Eisenhower 15, Newton 4

Eisenhower 8, Newton 4

Andover Central 6, Andover 5

Andover 5, Andover Central 3

Goddard 3, Campus 2

Campus 11, Goddard 0

Tuesday, April 15

Andover Central 8, Salina Central 7

Salina Central 5, Andover Central 4

Maize 2, Andover 1

Maize 7, Andover 0

Ark City 6, Newton 0

Ark City 2, Newton 1

Eisenhower 5, Goddard 4

Eisenhower 11, Goddard 1

Wednesday, April 16

Maize 3, Andover Central 1

Thursday, April 17

Blue Valley Southwest 10, Goddard 1 – Blue Valley Southwest tournament

Hutchinson 19, Andover Central 6

Valley Center 11, Ark City 0

Valley Center 6, Ark City 4

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Eisenhower 0 0 0 9 0 0

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 5 3 0

Goddard 0 0 0 4 4 0

Ark City 0 0 0 3 6 0

Andover 0 0 0 3 6 0

Newton 0 0 0 2 7 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 0 7 1

Tuesday, April 15

Salina Central 2, Great Bend 2 T

Salina South 5. Ark City 0

Andover Central 3, Campus 0

Derby 8, Goddard 0

Eisenhower 3, Hutchinson 0

Maize South 3, Andover 1

Valley Center 2, Newton 0

Thursday, April 17

Rose Hill 8, Salina Central 0

Eisenhower 2, Derby 1 2OT

Andover 3, Hutchinson 1

Maize 6, Newton 0

Andover Central 3, Valley Center 0

Buhler 2, Ark City 0

Goddard 6, Winfield 1