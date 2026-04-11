PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 4 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II is beyond the 2026 Easter break and the AVCTL II baseball, softball and girls’ soccer teams are in the process of building momentum towards the home stretch of the 2026 spring season.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II baseball, softball, and girls’ soccer team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team got swept 15-5, 14-4 by Hutchinson on Friday. The Lady Trojans were swept 14-10, 18-10 by Valley Center on Tuesday. … The Trojan baseball team swept Valley Center 13-3, 6-5 on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Circle 5-0 on Thursday. … The Lady Trojan soccer team lost 2-1 in overtime against Maize High on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Rose Hill 4-1 on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team split with Newton on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 9-4 and losing the 2nd game 14-6. … The Jaguar baseball team swept Newton 16-6, 11-7 on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team lost 4-1 against Derby on Tuesday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team, which has been off since opening the season on March 27, returned to the field on Friday against Salina Central. … The Bulldog baseball team split with Maize South on Friday, losing the 1st game 9-3 and winning the 2nd game 2-0. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 6-3 against Mulvane on Monday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 7-0 against Valley Center on Tuesday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept 8-3, 16-3 by Valley Center on Friday. … The Tiger baseball team split with Valley Center on Friday, winning the 1st game 5-0 and losing the 2nd game 6-2. The Tigers swept Liberal 6-2, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Campus 4-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Maize 2-0 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team split with Maize South on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 9-5 and losing the 2nd game 8-7. … The Lion baseball team split with Maize South on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 9-8 and winning the 2nd game 10-8. The Lions defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 5-4 on Thursday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 9-3 against Maize South on Tuesday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team split with Andover Central on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 9-4 and winning the 2nd game 14-6. … The Railer baseball team got swept 11-9, 9-5 by Campus on Friday. The Railers got swept 16-6, 11-7 by Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer soccer team defeated Wichita Collegiate 7-0 on Friday in the final round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Railers lost 4-3 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 8-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Salina South 2-0, 5-4 on Tuesday. … The Mustang baseball team swept Wichita Northwest 5-1, 6-5 on Friday. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 8-1 against Great Bend on Friday. The Lady Mustangs lost 8-0 against Salina South on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 8-0 against Hutchinson on Thursday.