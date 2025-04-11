PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 3 Recap

As the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II settles into the middle portion of the 2025 spring season, some early team leaders are shaping up in baseball, softball and soccer.

The Salina Central Lady Mustangs have taken the early lead in the AVCTL II softball race as the Lady Mustangs stand as the only AVCTL II team still undefeated. The Lady Mustangs have not played an AVCTL II game yet this season. Arkansas City and Newton split the only AVCTL II softball doubleheader thus far this season.

In baseball, the Andover Trojans have taken the early lead after sweeping an AVCTL II doubleheader against Arkansas City and stand with a 6-5, 2-0 record to lead the way while Salina Central stands at 3-3, 0-0.

The Eisenhower Lady Tigers have made their name known on the soccer pitch thus far in the AVCTL II as the Lady Tigers have kicked their way to a 7-0-0 record and stand as the only AVCTL II team still undefeated. There have been no AVCTL II soccer matches yet this season. Salina Central stands with an 0-6-0 record on the soccer pitch this season.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Hutchinson on Friday, winning 8-0 and 16-10. The Lady Trojans split a doubleheader with Valley Center on Tuesday, losing the opener 7-5, but winning the second game 22-16. … The Trojan baseball team got swept by Hutchinson on Friday, losing 3-2 and 4-2. The Trojans got swept by Valley Center on Tuesday, losing 12-2 and 8-2. The Trojans defeated Circle 13-4 on Thursday. … The Lady Trojan soccer team lost 5-0 on Tuesday against Maize High. The Lady Trojans defeated Rose Hill 2-0 on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team was scheduled to play at Maize on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and have been rescheduled for May 7. The Lady Jaguars split a doubleheader with Newton on Tuesday, winning the opener 6-2, but losing the second game 3-2. … The Jaguar baseball team was scheduled to play a doubleheader against Maize on Friday, but the games were postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up in two single game outings on April 16 and May 13. The Jaguars split a doubleheader with Newton on Tuesday, losing the opener 8-4 but rebounding and winning the second game 12-8. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday, losing 2-1 against Wichita Trinity. The Lady Jaguars lost 2-1 against Derby on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars lost 7-1 against Maize South on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team is scheduled to begin AVCTL II play this afternoon (Friday) at Salina Central. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Maize South on Friday, losing 3-0 and 11-1. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 8-1 against Valley Center on Tuesday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team split a doubleheader with Valley Center on Friday, losing the opener 6-4, but winning the second game 9-3. … The Tiger baseball team split a doubleheader with Valley Center on Friday, winning the opener 1-0 but losing the second game 5-0. The Tigers swept Liberal on Tuesday, winning 14-5 and 12-2. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Campus 8-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Maize 1-0 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team got swept by Maize South on Tuesday, losing 13-0 and 11-1. … The Lion baseball team got swept by Maize South on Tuesday, losing 12-2 and 8-0. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 9-0 on Tuesday against Maize South.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team split a doubleheader with Andover Central on Tuesday, losing the opener 6-2, but winning the 2nd game 3-2. … The Railer baseball team is scheduled to return to the field today (Friday) by hosting Eisenhower in an AVCTL II doubleheader. … The Lady Railer soccer team defeated Hays 2-1 on Friday in the final round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Railers lost 3-1 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 6-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team will play its first AVCTL II doubleheader this afternoon (Friday) when they host Arkansas City. … The Mustang baseball team will open AVCTL II play this afternoon (Friday) when they host Arkansas City in an AVCTL II doubleheader. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 9-0 against Maize High on Saturday in the final round of the Wichita South tournament. The Lady Mustangs lost 8-0 against Salina South on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 8-0 against Hutchinson on Thursday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Salina Central 0 0 6 0

Andover Cent. 1 1 2 2

Newton 1 1 3 3

Andover 0 0 4 4

Ark City 0 0 1 1

Eisenhower 0 0 1 5

Goddard 0 0 0 8

Friday, April 4

Andover Central at Maize – PPD to May 7

Andover 8, Hutchinson 0

Andover 16, Hutchinson 10

Valley Center 6, Eisenhower 4

Eisenhower 9, Valley Center 3

Tuesday, April 8

Andover Central 6, Newton 2

Newton 3, Andover Central 2

Valley Center 7, Andover 5

Andover 22, Valley Center 16

Maize South 13, Goddard 0

Maize South 11, Goddard 1

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 2 0 6 5

Andover Cent. 1 1 3 3

Newton 1 1 2 4

Salina Central 0 0 3 3

Goddard 0 0 1 5

Eisenhower 0 0 3 3

Ark City 0 2 1 7

Friday, April 4

Andover Central at Maize – PPD to April 16

Andover Central at Maize – PPD to May 13

Hutchinson 3, Andover 2

Hutchinson 4, Andover 2

Maize South 3, Ark City 0

Maize South 11, Ark City 1

Eisenhower 1, Valley Center 0

Valley Center 5, Eisenhower 0

Tuesday, April 8

Newton 8, Andover Central 4

Andover Central 12, Newton 8

Maize South 12, Goddard 2

Maize South 8, Goddard 0

Valley Center 12, Andover 2

Valley Center 8, Andover 2

Eisenhower 14, Liberal 5

Eisenhower 13, Liberal 2

Thursday, April 10

Andover 13, Circle 4

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Eisenhower 0 0 0 7 0 0

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 3 3 0

Goddard 0 0 0 3 3 0

Ark City 0 0 0 3 3 0

Andover 0 0 0 2 5 0

Newton 0 0 0 2 5 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 0 6 0

Friday, April 4

Wichita Trinity 2, Andover Central 1

Newton 2, Hays 1 – McPherson Tournament

Saturday, April 5

Maize 9, Salina Central 0 – Wichita South Tournament

Tuesday, April 8

Salina South 8, Salina Central 0

Valley Center 8, Ark City 1

Maize South 9, Goddard 0

Maize 5, Andover 0

Hutchinson 3, Newton 1

Eisenhower 8, Campus 2

Derby 2, Andover Central 1

Thursday, April 10

Hutchinson 8, Salina Central 0

Maize South 7, Andover Central 1

Eisenhower 1, Maize 0

Andover 2, Rose Hill 0

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 6, Newton 0