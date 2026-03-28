PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 1 Recap

The spring season has fully begun for the entire Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II for 2026.

The AVCTL II teams are laying the groundwork for what each team hopes to be successful.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II baseball, softball and girls’ soccer team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team opened the season on Tuesday with a split with Buhler. The Lady Trojans won the opener 15-4 and lost the 2nd game 17-2. … The Trojan baseball team swept Buhler 12-5 and 12-10 on Tuesday to begin the season. … The Lady Trojan soccer team opened the season with a 3-2 victory against Valley Center on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Derby 3-2 in overtime on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team will begin the season on Tuesday against Mulvane. … The Jaguar baseball team lost 14-0 against Olathe South on Wednesday. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team opened the season with a 6-3 victory against Hutchinson on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars defeated McPherson 2-0 on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team opened the season on Friday against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. … The Bulldog baseball team opened the season on Thursday with a 7-0 victory against Garden City in the 2026 Air Capital Classic. The Bulldogs defeated Liberal 8-5 on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Wellington on Monday. The Bulldogs defeated Wellington 10-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team defeated Winfield 8-0 on Tuesday to begin the 2026 season. The Lady Bulldogs lost 7-0 against Circle on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team opened the season on Friday against Maize South. … The Tiger baseball team opened the season on Friday against Maize South. … The Lady Tiger soccer team lost 3-2 against Maize South on Tuesday in its season opener. The Lady Tigers defeated Valley Center 2-1 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team got swept 16-13, 13-2 by Valley Center on Thursday. … The Lion baseball team swept Valley Center 8-6, 4-1 on Thursday. … The Lady Lion soccer team opened its season on Tuesday with a 10-3 victory against Wichita East. The Lady Lions defeated Campus 4-3 on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team got swept 15-14, 11-1 by Derby on Thursday. … The Railer baseball team defeated Garden City 8-0 on Thursday to open the season in the 2026 Air Capital Classic. The Railers lost 18-12 against Liberal on Friday. … The Lady Railer soccer team opened the season with a 2-1 victory against Buhler on Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 4-0 against Salina South on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team opened the season with a 10-0, 11-1 sweep against Clay Center on Tuesday. … The Mustang baseball team opened the season on Friday at Junction City. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 8-0 against McPherson on Tuesday in its season opener.