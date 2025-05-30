PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 10 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II saw its 2025 spring season for baseball, softball and soccer come to an end this past week.

The AVCTL II had three teams, in baseball, softball, and soccer, still alive when the week began, but all three of them saw their seasons come to an end in the opening round of their respective Class 5A state tournaments.

The Salina Central Lady Mustangs represented the AVCTL II in softball while Eisenhower High School represented the AVCTL II in both baseball and girls’ soccer, but none of those three teams were able to advance beyond the opening round of their respective state tournaments.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team finished the season with a 15-12 record. … The Trojan baseball team finished the season with a 15-12 record. … The Lady Trojan soccer team finished the season with an 8-8-1 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team finished the season with an 8-18 record. … The Jaguar baseball team finished the season with an 11-15 record. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team finished the season with a 12-6-0 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team finished the season with a 7-19 record. … The Bulldog baseball team finished the season with a 7-19 record. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished the season with an 5-12-0 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team finished the season with an 11-16 record. … The Tiger baseball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 5-2 against Blue Valley Southwest in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament. The Tigers finished the season with an 18-11 record. … The Lady Tiger soccer team saw its season come to an end on Monday when it suffered its first, and only, loss of the season. The Lady Tigers lost 2-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the Class 5A quarterfinal round. The Lady Tigers finished the season with an 18-1-0 record.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team finished the season with a 7-18 record. … The Lion baseball team finished the season with an 8-17 record. … The Lady Lion soccer team finished the season with an 8-5-0 record.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team finished the season with a 10-15 record. … The Railer baseball team finished the season with a 5-19 record. … The Lady Railer soccer team finished the season with a 4-13-0 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 5-3 against Pittsburg High in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament. The Lady Mustangs finished the season with a 21-8 record. … The Mustang baseball team finished the season with a 17-10 record. … The Lady Mustang soccer team finished the season with an 0-14-1 record.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Salina Central 9 3 21 8

Andover 9 3 15 14

Newton 6 6 11 15

Eisenhower 5 5 10 15

Andover Cent. 4 6 8 15

Goddard 5 7 7 18

Ark City 2 10 7 19

Thursday, May 29

Pittsburg 5, Salina Central 3

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 10 2 16 11

Andover 7 3 13 11

Salina Central 8 4 17 10

Andover Cent. 8 4 11 13

Goddard 5 7 8 16

Ark City 2 10 7 19

Newton 1 11 5 14

Thursday, May 29

Blue Valley Southwest 5, Eisenhower 2

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Eisenhower 6 0 0 18 1 0

Andover Cent. 5 1 0 12 6 0

Andover 4 2 0 7 9 1

Goddard 3 3 0 8 9 0

Newton 2 4 0 4 13 0

Ark City 1 5 0 5 12 0

Salina Central 0 6 0 0 14 1

Monday, May 26

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2, Eisenhower 1