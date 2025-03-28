PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 1 recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II got its first spring action competed during the 2025 spring season this past week.

With most Kansas springs, there were events won by either team or events won by Mother Nature.

There are still some AVCTL II teams who are still in preparation for the season to begin.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week or when they are scheduled to begin the season:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team opened its season by splitting a doubleheader with Buhler on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans won the first game 10-8 but lost the 2nd game 9-6. … The Trojan baseball team split its season-opening doubleheader against Buhler on Tuesday, winning the opener 10-4, but dropping the second game 9-6. … The Lady Trojan soccer team opened its season on Tuesday losing a 1-0 match against Valley Center in overtime. The Lady Trojans lost 1-0 against Derby on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team is scheduled to begin its season Tuesday with a doubleheader at Mulvane. … The Jaguar baseball team opened its season with an 8-5 victory against Wichita Collegiate on Wednesday. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team opened its season on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory against Hutchinson. The Lady Jaguars defeated McPherson 2-1 on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team is scheduled to begin its season April 4-5 in the Circle tournament. … The Bulldog baseball team opened last weekend going 1-1 in the Wichita tournament. The Bulldogs opened the tournament with an 8-7 victory against Leavenworth on Friday but lost 10-4 against Campus on Saturday. The Bulldogs lost 14-10 against Wellington on Monday. The Bulldogs lost 8-3 against Wellington on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team opened its season with a 6-0 victory against Winfield on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Circle 2-1 on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept by Maize South on Tuesday in its season-opening doubleheader as they lost 16-6 and 11-1. … The Tiger baseball team is scheduled to begin its season Friday with a doubleheader at Maize South. … The Lady Tiger soccer team opened the season with a 2-1 victory against Maize South on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Valley Center 6-0 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team opened the season on Thursday, being swept by Valley Center in a doubleheader. The Lady Lions lost the first 10-9 and the second game 2-1. … The Lion baseball team opened the season with a doubleheader split with Valley Center on Thursday. The Lions lost the first game 9-8 but came back to win the second game 14-10. … The Lady Lion soccer team opened its season on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory against Wichita East. The Lady Lions defeated Campus 1-0 in overtime on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railers softball team was scheduled to begin their season on Thursday with a doubleheader against Derby, but Mother Nature had other ideas. … The Railer baseball team opened its season on Tuesday and split a doubleheader with Dodge City. The Railers won the first game 8-6 but lost the 2nd game 3-1. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost its season opener 2-1 against Buhler on Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 2-1 against Salina South on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Clay Center on Tuesday to begin the season. The Lady Mustangs won 16-3 and 5-2. The Mustang baseball team was scheduled to begin its season on Thursday against Junction City, but Mother Nature entered the picture and the game has been postponed until Friday. … The Lady Mustang soccer team began its match against Topeka West on Thursday, but Mother Nature came in and postponed the match with it still being knotted 0-0 in the first half.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Salina Central 0 0 2 0

Andover 0 0 1 1

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 0

Ark City 0 0 0 0

Newton 0 0 0 0

Eisenhower 0 0 0 2

Goddard 0 0 0 2

Tuesday, March 25

Andover 10, Buhler 4

Buhler 9, Andover 6

Maize South 16, Eisenhower 6

Maize South 11, Eisenhower 1

Salina Central 15, Clay Center 3

Salina Central 6, Clay Center 2

Thursday, March 27

Valley Center 10, Goddard 6

Valley Center 2, Goddard 1

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 0 0 1 0

Goddard 0 0 1 1

Newton 0 0 1 1

Andover 0 0 0 0

Ark City 0 0 1 3

Eisenhower 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 0

Friday, March 20

Arkansas City 8, Leavenworth 7

Saturday, March 21

Campus 10, Arkansas City 4

Monday, March 24

Wellington 14, Ark City 10

Tuesday, March 25

Wellington 8, Ark City 3

Newton 8, Dodge City 6

Dodge City 3, Newton 1

Wednesday, March 26

Andover Central 8, Wichita Collegiate 5

Thursday, March 27

Valley Center 9, Goddard 8

Goddard 14, Valley Center 10

Salina Central at Junction City, PPD to Friday due to weather

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 2 0 0

Goddard 0 0 0 2 0 0

Eisenhower 0 0 0 2 0 0

Ark City 0 0 0 2 0 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 0 0 0

Newton 0 0 0 0 2 0

Andover 0 0 0 0 2 0

Tuesday, March 25

Valley Center 1, Andover 0 OT

Andover Central 1, Hutchinson 0

Goddard 3, Wichita East 2

Eisenhower 2, Maize South 1

Buhler 2, Newton 1

Ark City 6, Winfield 0

Thursday, March 27

Salina South 2, Newton 1

Topeka West at Salina Central, suspended due to weather, still tied 0-0

Eisenhower 6, Valley Center 0

Goddard 1, Campus 0 OT

Ark City 2, Circle 1

Andover Central 2, McPherson 1

Derby 1, Andover 0