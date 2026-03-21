PREP – AVCTL II Final Winter Recap

The 2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II winter season is complete and the AVCTL II had one basketball team qualify for the Class 5A state tournament and the Andover Lady Trojans finished in 4th place.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II basketball team did this past season:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team lost 71-55 against Shawnee Heights on Saturday in the state consolation finals. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 14-10, 10-2 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 55-37 against Hays on Saturday in a Class 5A sub-state championship game. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 10-12, 8-4 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team finished the season with a 6-18, 3-9 record. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 6-17, 4-8 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 55-38 against Maize South on Saturday in a Class 5A sub-state championship game. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 9-14, 8-4 record.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with an 8-13, 3-9 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 1-17, 1-11 record.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team finished the season with a 1-21, 0-12 record. … The Railer boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 1-22, 1-11 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team finished the season with a 13-11, 8-4 record. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 14-10, 10-2 record.