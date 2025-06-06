PREP – AVCTL II Final 2025 Spring Recap

The 2025 Spring season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II is completed and the softball, baseball and girls’ soccer titles were won by three different teams, but two different schools.

Eisenhower High School won both the baseball and girls’ soccer AVCTL II championships, while Salina Central captured the AVCTL II softball championship.

Salina Central won the AVCTL II softball title as they Lady Mustangs finished with a 21-8, 9-3 record. Andover High also finished with the same 9-3 AVCTL II record, but the Lady Mustangs won the tiebreaker because the Lady Mustangs swept Andover on May 6.

Eisenhower won the 2025 AVCTL II baseball championship with a 16-11, 10-2 record. Salina Central finished in a tie with Andover for 2nd and 3rd place with a 17-10, 8-4 record. Both Andover High and Salina Central finished with the same 8-4 AVCTL II record and they split the regular season doubleheader between the two teams.

Eisenhower won the AVCTL II championship with an 18-1-0, 6-0-0 record. Salina Central finished in 7th place with an 0-14-1, 0-6-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past season:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team finished the season in 2nd place in the AVCTL II with a 15-14, 9-3 record. … The Trojan baseball team finished the season in 2nd place in the AVCTL II with a 14-11, 8-4 record. … The Lady Trojan soccer team finished in 3rd place in the AVCTL II with a 7-9-1, 4-2-0 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team finished the season in 5th place in the AVCTL II with an 8-15, 5-7 record. … The Jaguar baseball team finished in 3rd place in the AVCTL II with an 11-13, 8-4 record. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team finished in 2nd place in the AVCTL II with a 12-6-0, 5-1-0 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team finished in 7th place in the AVCTL II with a 7-19, 2-10 record. … The Bulldog baseball team finished the season in 6th place in the AVCTL II with a 7-19, 2-10 record. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished in 6th place in the AVCTL II with a 5-12-0, 1-5-0 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team finished the season in 4th place in the AVCTL II with a 10-15, 6-6 record. … The Tiger baseball team won the AVCTL II championship with a 16-11, 10-2 record. … The Lady Tiger soccer team won the AVCTL II championship with an 18-1-0, 6-0-0 record.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team finished the season in 6th place in the AVCTL II with a 7-18, 5-7 record. … The Lion baseball team finished 5th in the AVCTL II with an 8-16, 5-7 record. … The Lady Lion soccer team finished in 4th place in the AVCTL II with an 8-9-0, 3-3-0 record.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team finished the season in 3rd place in the AVCTL II with an 11-15, 6-6 record. … The Railer baseball team finished 7th in the AVCTL II with a 5-14, 1-11 record. … The Lady Railer soccer team finished in 5th place in the AVCTL II with a 4-13-0, 2-4-0 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team won the AVCTL II regular season championship with a 21-8, 9-3 record. … The Mustang baseball team finished in 3rd place in the AVCTL II with a 17-10, 8-4 record. … The Lady Mustang soccer team finished in 7th place in the AVCTL II with an 0-14-1, 0-6-0 record.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Salina Central 9 3 21 8

Andover 9 3 15 14

Newton 6 6 11 15

Eisenhower 6 6 10 15

Andover Cent. 5 7 8 15

Goddard 5 7 7 18

Ark City 2 10 7 19

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 10 2 16 11

Andover 8 4 13 11

Salina Central 8 4 17 10

Andover Cent. 8 4 11 13

Goddard 5 7 8 16

Ark City 2 10 7 19

Newton 1 11 5 14

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Eisenhower 6 0 0 18 1 0

Andover Cent. 5 1 0 12 6 0

Andover 4 2 0 7 9 1

Goddard 3 3 0 8 9 0

Newton 2 4 0 4 13 0

Ark City 1 5 0 5 12 0

Salina Central 0 6 0 0 14 1