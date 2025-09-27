PREP – AVCTL II Fall Week 6 Recap

The Salina Central Mustangs took the top sport in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II football standings Friday night with a 49-20 victory against Eisenhower.

The Mustangs improved to 4-0 this season and 2-0 in AVCTL II action. Andover High is also 2-0 in AVCTL II action, but the Trojans are only 3-1 overall this season.

In other AVCTL II football action in week 4, Goodard defeated Newton 36-17 and Andover Central defeated Valley Center 27-16. The Andover High vs. Arkansas City game was postponed until Saturday at noon due to lighting issues at the stadium.

Eisenhower currently leads the AVCTL II volleyball standings with a 12-5, 7-0 record while Andover is in 2nd place with a 10-7, 4-2 record and Andover Central is third with a 12-6, 3-2 record. Salina Central currently ranks 4th in volleyball with an 11-7, 3-4 record.

Newton currently leads the AVCTL II boys’ soccer standings with an 8-1-0, 1-0-0 record while Andover High is in 2nd place with a 6-2-0, 0-0-0 record and Arkansas City is third with a 5-3-0, 0-0-0 record. Salina Central is currently in 7th place still searching for its first win of the season with an 0-9-0, 0-0-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team split a pair of matches in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Goddard 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Eisenhower. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team lost 4-3 in overtime against Maize South on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Derby 8-0 on Thursday. … The Trojans’ football game against Arkansas City on Friday was postponed until Saturday afternoon due to lighting issues at the stadium.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team split a pair of matches in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Newton 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Salina Central. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team lost 2-0 against Campus on Tuesday. … The Jaguar football team defeated Valley Center 27-16 on Friday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team is scheduled to return to the court on Saturday in the Campus tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team lost 8-0 against Salina South on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated El Dorado 1-0 on Thursday. … The Bulldog’s football game against Andover on Friday was postponed until Saturday due to lighting issues at the stadium.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished 4-1 on Saturday in the Maize tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Hutchinson 2-0, Valley Center 2-0, Maize 2-1 and Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2-0. The Lady Tigers lost 2-0 against Wichita Northwest. The Lady Tigers swept an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, defeating Goddard 2-0 and Andover 2-0. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team lost 2-1 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Tiger football team lost 49-20 against Salina Central on Friday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished 3-2 on Saturday in the Wichita Southeast tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Wichita Life 2-0, Wichita Southeast 2-1 and Wichita Independent 2-0. The Lady Lions lost to McPherson twice, both by 2-0 counts. The Lady Lions got swept in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Eisenhower and 2-0 against Andover. The Lady Lions got swept in a non-league triangular on Thursday, losing 2-1 against Hutchinson and 2-1 against Great Bend. … The Lions boys’ soccer team lost 5-0 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Lions football team defeated Newton 36-17 on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team finished 1-4 on Saturday in the Maize tournament. The Lady Railers defeated Hutchinson 2-0. The Lady Railers lost 2-0 against Derby, 2-0 against Maize, 2-0 against Valley Center and 2-0 against Wichita Northwest. The Lady Railers split a pair of matches in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday. The Lady Railers defeated Salina Central 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Andover Central. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Valley Center 2-0 on Tuesday. The Railers lost 2-1 against McPherson on Thursday. … The Railer football team lost 36-17 against Goddard on Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team split a pair of matches in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Andover Central 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Newton. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team lost 8-0 against Maize on Tuesday. The Mustangs lost 6-0 against Campus on Thursday. … The Mustang football team improved to 4-0 this season on Friday with a 49-20 victory against Eisenhower.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Salina Central 4 0 2 0

Andover Cent. 3 1 2 0

Andover 1 2 1 0

Goddard 2 2 2 1

Eisenhower 2 2 1 2

Ark City 1 2 0 1

Newton 0 4 0 3

Friday, September 26

Salina Central 49, Eisenhower 20

Andover at Ark City – PPD to Saturday due to lights not working

Goddard 36, Newton 17

Andover Central 27, Valley Center 16

Friday, October 3

Salina Central at Newton

Andover Central at Goddard

Eisenhower at Andover

Ark City at Maize South

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 8 1 0 1 0 0

Andover 6 2 0 0 0 0

Ark City 5 3 0 0 0 0

Eisenhower 4 3 1 0 0 0

And Central 0 0 0 0 0 0

Goddard 4 4 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 9 0 0 0 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 12 5 7 0

Andover 10 7 4 2

And Central 12 6 3 2

Salina Central 11 7 3 4

Newton 4 14 2 5

Goddard 8 14 1 4

Ark City 5 10 0 5