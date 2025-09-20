PREP – AVCTL II Fall Week 4 Recap

Salina Central became the only Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II football team with three victories, against no defeats Friday night when they defeated Campus 62-13.

That 3-0 record, however, does not put the Mustangs atop the AVCTL II football standings as the Mustangs have only one AVCTL II victory, which came last week when the Mustangs defeated Arkansas City. Andover Central, which lost its season-opening game, improved to 2-1 on the season, and more importantly 2-0 in the AVCTL II Friday with a 35-14 victory against Arkansas City.

Andover defeated Goddard 19-16 Friday night in the other intra-AVCTL II showdown.

Newton improved to 7-0-0 in soccer this week and remains the only AVCTL II school with an intra-AVCTL II soccer victory. Salina Central is still searching for its first soccer victory and ranks No. 6 in the AVCTL II.

Eisenhower leads the AVCTL II volleyball standings with a 6-5, 5-0 record while Andover is 2nd with a 10-5, 4-0 record. Salina Central is currently in 4th place with a 10-6, 2-3 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team competed in the Valley Center tournament on Saturday and finished with a 2-2 record. The Lady Trojans defeated Wichita East 2-0 and Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2-0. The Lady Trojans lost 2-0 against Bishop Carroll and 2-0 against Hesston. The Lady Trojans swept an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, defeating Ark City 2-0 and Newton 2-1. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team finished the Maize South tournament on Saturday with a 3-0 victory against McPherson. The Trojans defeated Maize 2-1 on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Hutchinson 3-2 in overtime on Thursday. … The Trojan football team defeated Goddard 19-16 on Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team competed in the Ark City tournament on Saturday and finished with a 5-0 record. The Lady Jaguars defeated Clearwater 2-0, Goddard 2-0, Mulvane 2-0, Campus 2-0 and Wichita East 2-0. The Lady Jaguars split an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday as they defeated Salina Central 2-0 but lost 2-1 against Eisenhower. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team defeated Bishop Carroll 2-1 on Monday. The Jaguars defeated Derby 3-2 on Tuesday. The Jaguars defeated Hesston 8-0 on Thursday. … The jaguar football team defeated Arkansas City 35-14 on Friday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team hosted a tournament on Saturday and finished with a 1-3 record. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Winfield 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Clearwater, 2-0 against Mulvane and 2-0 against Campus. The Lady Bulldogs got swept in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, losing to Andover 2-0 and Newton 2-0. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team finished their own tournament on Saturday with a 2-0 victory against Mulvane. The Bulldogs lost 9-1 against Valley Center on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Circle 4-1 on Thursday. … The Bulldog football team lost 35-14 against Andover Central on Friday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday as they defeated Salina Central 2-0 and Andover Central 2-1. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team finished the Goddard tournament on Saturday with a 5-3 victory against Wichita Heights. The Tigers defeated Campus 2-1 on Tuesday. The Tigers lost 7-2 against Maize South on Thursday. … The Tiger football team defeated Newton 46-12 on Friday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team competed in the Ark City tournament on Saturday and finished with a 2-2 record. The Lady Lions defeated Wichita North 2-0 and Winfield 2-0. The Lady Lion s lost 2-0 against Andover Central and 2-0 against Clearwater. … The Lion boys’ soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday in the day of the Goddard tournament, losing 2-1 against Rose Hill. The Lions lost 8-0 against Maize South on Tuesday. The Lions lost 4-0 against Valley Center on Thursday. … The Lion football team lost 19-16 against Andover on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team split a pair of matches in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday. The Lady Railers defeated Ark City 2-0 but lost 2-1 against Andover. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Hutchinson 4-2 on Tuesday. The Railers defeated Maize 3-0 on Thursday. … The Railer football team lost 46-12 against Eisenhower on Tuesday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team competed in the Riley County tournament on Saturday and finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Mustangs defeated Chapman 2-1, St. Mary’s 2-0 and Wichita Independent 2-0. The Lady Mustangs lost 2-0 against Clay Center and 2-0 against Great Bend. The Lady Mustangs got swept in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday as they lost 2-0 against Eisenhower and 2-0 against Andover Central. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team finished the Salina tournament on Saturday suffering a 7-0 loss against Great Bend. The Mustangs lost 12-0 against Salina South on Tuesday. The Mustangs lost 5-1 against Buhler on Thursday. … The Mustang football team improved to 3-0 this season on Friday with a 62-13 victory against Campus.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 2 1 2 0

Salina Central 3 0 1 0

Andover 1 2 1 0

Eisenhower 2 1 1 1

Goddard 1 2 1 1

Ark City 1 2 0 1

Newton 0 3 0 2

Friday, September 19

Salina Central 62, Campus 13

Andover Central 35, Ark City 14

Andover 19, Goddard 16

Eisenhower 46, Newton 12

Friday, September 26

Salina Central at Eisenhower

Andover at Ark City

Goddard at Newton

Valley Center at Andover Central

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 7 0 0 1 0 0

Goddard 4 3 0 0 0 0

Andover 5 1 0 0 0 0

Ark City 4 2 0 0 0 0

Eisenhower 4 2 1 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 7 0 0 0 0

And Central 4 2 1 0 1 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 6 5 5 0

Andover 10 5 4 0

And Central 11 5 2 1

Salina Central 10 6 2 3

Goddard 5 8 1 2

Newton 2 9 1 4

Ark City 5 10 0 5