PREP – AVCTL II Fall Week 3 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II is settling into the routine during the 2025 fall sports campaign after the first Friday night featuring intra-league showdowns and the Salina Central Mustangs are the lone AVCTL II football team still protecting an undefeated record.

The Mustangs are 2-0, 1-0 after defeating Arkansas City 49-13 Friday night.

While the Mustang football team sits atop the AVCTL II standings, the other Salina Central fall sports teams aren’t doing as well as the Mustang boys’ soccer team is still searching for its first victory this season and the Lady Mustang volleyball team is in the middle of the AVCTL II pack after starting the season with a 7-2, 2-1 record.

Eisenhower currently leads the AVCTL II volleyball standings with a 4-5, 3-0 record while Andover High and Andover Central are in 2nd and 3rd in the AVCTL II standings with identical 6-3, 2-0 records.

Newton currently leads the AVCTL II boys’ soccer standings with a 5-0-0, 1-0-0 record while Goddard is in 2nd place with a 4-0-0, 0-0-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team won both matches of an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday as they defeated Salina Central 2-1 and Ark City 2-0. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team lost 3-1 against Bishop Carroll on Tuesday in the opening round of the Maize South tournament. The Trojans defeated Wichita Classical 6-0 in the 2nd round on Thursday. … The Trojan football team lost 27-0 against Maize on Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team split its two matches on Thursday in a non-league triangular as they defeated Maize High 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Mill Valley. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita Trinity 3-2 on Tuesday. The Jaguars tied Hutchinson 2-2 on Thursday. … The Jaguar football team defeated Newton 27-18 on Friday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team lost both matches of an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday as they lost 2-0 against Salina Central and 2-0 and 2-0 against Andover. … The Bulldog soccer team lost 5-0 against Valley Center on Tuesday in the opening round of the Ark City tournament. The Bulldogs defeated Augusta 1-0 in the 2nd round on Wednesday. The Bulldog football team lost 49-13 against Salina Central on Friday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team won both matches in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday as they defeated Newton 2-0 and Goddard 2-0. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team defeated Campus 3-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Goddard tournament. The Tigers lost 2-1 against Rose Hill in the 2nd round on Thursday. … The Tiger football team lost 36-28 Friday night to crosstown-rival, Goddard High.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team split a pair of matches in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday as they defeated Newton 2-1 but lost to Eisenhower 2-0. … The Lion boys’ soccer team defeated El Dorado 8-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Goddard tournament. The Lions defeated Wichita Heights 3-2 in the 2nd round on Thursday. … The Lions football team defeated cross-town rival, Eisenhower, 36-28 on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team lost both of its matches in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Goddard and 2-0 against Eisenhower. … The Railer soccer team defeated Wichita East 2-1 on Saturday in the final round of the Wichita South Titan Classic tournament. The Railers defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 3-2 on Tuesday. … The Railer football team lost 27-18 against Andover Central on Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team split an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday as they defeated Ark City 2-0 but lost 2-1 against Andover. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team lost 8-0 against Topeka West on Tuesday in the opening round of the Salina tournament. The Mustangs lost 3-0 against St. Mary’s Academy in the 2nd round on Thursday. … The Mustang football team defeated Ark City 49-13 on Friday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Salina Central 2 0 1 0

Eisenhower 1 1 0 1

Ark City 1 1 0 1

Andover Cent. 1 1 1 0

Goddard 1 1 1 0

Andover 0 2 0 0

Newton 0 2 0 1

Friday, September 12

Salina Central 49, Ark City 13

Goddard 36, Eisenhower 28

Andover Central 27, Newton 18

Maize 27, Andover 0

Friday, September 19

Campus at Salina Central

Andover Central at Ark City

Goddard at Andover

Newton at Eisenhower

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 5 0 0 1 0 0

Goddard 4 0 0 0 0 0

Andover 2 1 0 0 0 0

Ark City 2 1 0 0 0 0

Eisenhower 2 1 1 0 0 0

And Central 1 2 1 0 1 0

Salina Central 0 4 0 0 0 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 4 5 3 0

Andover 6 3 2 0

And Central 5 4 1 0

Salina Central 7 2 2 1

Goddard 3 6 1 2

Ark City 4 5 0 3

Newton 1 8 0 3