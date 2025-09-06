PREP – AVCTL II Fall Week 2 Recap

The 2025 fall campaign is fully underway for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II after all seven of the AVCTL II schools saw their football teams kick off the season Friday night.

Salina Central has taken some early steps towards making the 2025-26 school year a Mustang success as the Lady Mustang volleyball team went 5-0 this past weekend in the AVCTL preseason tournament while the Mustang football team won the Salina Mayor’s Cup Friday night when they defeated Salina South 31-21.

Newton and Goddard have taken the early steps atop the AVCTL II boys’ soccer standings as they are the only two AVCTL II teams with two victories, while the Railers are the lone AVCTL II team with a league victory as they earned a 2-1 victory against Andover Central on Tuesday.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in the first week of the 2025 fall season:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team opened the season on Saturday with a 4-1 record in the AVCTL I preseason tournament in Hutchinson. The Lady Trojans defeated Dodge City 2-0, Goddard 2-0, Hutchinson 2-0, Campus 2-1 but lost 2-1 against Andale. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team opened its season on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory against Wichita Trinity. … The Trojan football team opened its season Friday losing 27-14 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team opened the season on Saturday in the AVCTL preseason tournament in Hutchinson with a 2-3 record. The Lady Jaguars defeated Newton 2-0 and Emporia 2-0, but lost 2-0 against Maize, lost 2-1 against McPherson and lost 2-0 against Valley Center. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team opened its season on Friday suffering a 1-0 loss against Newton. … The Jaguar football team opened its season on Friday losing 34-0 against Hutchinson.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team opened the season on Saturday, posting a 4-1 record in the Wichita North tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Rose Hill 2-1, Wichita Collegiate 2-1, Wichita South 2-0 and Winfield 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Mulvane. The Bulldog boys’ soccer team opened its season on Tuesday with a 4-1 victory against Winfield. … The Bulldog football team opened its season Friday with a 7-6 victory against Winfield.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 27, Andover 14

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team opened the season with a 1-4 record in the AVCTL preseason tournament in Hutchinson. The Lady Tigers defeated Buhler 2-1, but lost 2-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 2-1 against Andale, 2-0 against Maize South and 2-0 against Garden City. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team opened its season on Friday with a 2-0 victory against Maize. The Tigers kicked their way to a 1-1 tie with Valley Center on Thursday. … The Tiger football team opened the season Friday with a 38-28 victory against Valley Center.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team opened the season with a 2-3 record in the AVCTL preseason tournament in Hutchinson. The Lady Lions defeated Dodge City 2-0 and Campus 2-0, but lost 2-0 against Andale, 2-0 against Andover and 2-0 against Hutchinson. … The Lion boys’ soccer team opened the season with a 9-0 victory against El Dorado on Tuesday. The Lions improved to 2-0 this season on Thursday with a 1-0 victory against Campus. … The Lion football team opened its season Friday losing 55-28 against Maize South.

NEWTON

The Lady Railers volleyball team opened the season on Saturday in the AVCTL preseason tournament but lost all five of its matches. The Lady Railers lost 2-1 against Maize, 2-1 against Emporia, 2-0 against McPherson, 2-1 against Valley Center and 2-1 against Andover Central. … The Railroader boys’ soccer team opened its season on Friday with a 1-0 victory against Andover Central. The Railers defeated Derby 5-2 on Wednesday. … The Railer football team opened the season Friday losing 37-0 against Maize South.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team opened the season on Saturday by winning the Wichita North tournament with a 5-0 record. The Lady Mustangs defeated Liberal 2-0, Mulvane 2-0, Rose Hill 2-0, Wichita Heights 2-0 and Wichita North 2-0. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team opened the season on Tuesday, losing an 8-1 match against Junction City. The Mustangs were defeated 12-0 against Maize South on Thursday. … The Mustang football team opened the season Friday with a 31-21 victory against cross-town rival, Salina South.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Salina Central 1 0 0 0

Eisenhower 1 0 0 0

Ark City 1 0 0 0

Andover Cent. 0 1 0 0

Goddard 0 1 0 0

Andover 0 1 0 0

Newton 0 1 0 0

Friday, September 5

Salina Central 31, Salina South 21

Hutchinson 34, Andover Central 0

Ark City 7, Winfield 6

Eisenhower 38, Valley Center 28

Maize 55, Goddard 28

Maize South 37, Newton 0

Friday, September 12

Andover at Maize

Ark City at Salina Central

Eisenhower at Goddard

Newton at Andover Central

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 2 0 0 1 0 0

Goddard 2 0 0 0 0 0

Eisenhower 1 0 1 0 0 0

Andover 1 0 0 0 0 0

Ark City 1 0 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 2 0 0 0 0

And Central 0 1 0 0 1 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Salina Central 5 0 0 0

Andover 4 1 0 0

Ark City 4 1 0 0

Goddard 2 3 0 0

And Central 2 3 0 0

Eisenhower 1 4 0 0

Newton 0 5 0 0