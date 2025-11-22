PREP – AVCTL II Fall Week 14 Recap

The Salina Central Mustang football team kept the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II 2025 fall sports season alive for another week Friday night as the AVCTL II will remain active until the very end.

The Mustangs kept the season alive with a 30-28 victory against Great Bend in the Class 5A semifinals of the football playoffs.

The Mustangs will play Basehor-Linwood for the state championship next Saturday.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past season:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished with a 22-13, 8-4 record. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 11-6-0, 4-2-0 record. … The Trojan football team finished the season with a 6-2, 6-0 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team finished the season with a 27-10, 10-2 record. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 8-8-1, 3-3-0 record. … The Jaguar football team finished the season 5-5, 3-3.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 7-24, 1-11 record. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 5-12-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 2-6, 1-5 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the season with a 21-13, 10-2 record. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 9-8-1, 4-2-0 record. … The Tiger football team finished the season with a 3-6, 2-4 record.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 13-21, 4-8 record. … The Lion boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 9-8-0, 3-3-0 record. … The Lion football team finished the season 6-4, 4-2.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team finished the season with an 8-26, 2-10 record. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 1-0 in overtime on Monday in the Class 5A state quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals. The Railers lost 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday against Blue Valley Southwest to see their season come to an end. … The Railer football team finished the season with an 0-9, 0-6 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with a 23-12, 6-6 record. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 1-15-0, 1-5-0 record. … The Mustang football team defeated Great Bend 30-28 Friday night in the Class 5A semifinals.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 6 3 6 0

Salina Central 11 1 5 1

Goddard 6 4 4 2

Andover Cent. 5 5 3 3

Eisenhower 3 6 2 4

Ark City 2 6 1 5

Newton 0 9 0 6

Friday, November 21

Class 5A Playoffs

Salina Central 30, Great Bend 28

Saturday, November 29

Class 5A State Championship

Salina Central vs. Basehor-Linwood

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 16 4 0 6 0 0

Eisenhower 9 8 1 4 2 0

Andover 11 6 0 4 2 0

Goddard 9 8 0 3 3 0

And Central 8 8 1 3 3 0

Salina Central 1 15 0 1 5 0

Arkansas City 5 12 0 0 6 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

And Central 27 10 10 2

Eisenhower 21 13 10 2

Andover 22 13 8 4

Salina Central 23 12 6 6

Goddard 13 21 4 8

Newton 8 26 2 10

Arkansas City 7 24 1 11