PREP – AVCTL II Fall Week 12 Recap

The game which began the high school football season in the City of Salina this year, will be repeated in 2025 as Salina Central and Salina South have both advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs and will meet up this coming Friday night with one advancing to the following Friday’s Class 5A semifinals.

Salina Central was one of three Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II football teams to qualify for Friday night’s quarterfinal round and the AVCTL II team to advance to next Friday’s semifinals.

The Mustangs eliminated one of the other two AVCTL II with their 62-32 victory which eliminated Goddard from the 2025 postseason. Andover Central was the other AVCTL II in action Friday, but the Jaguars saw their season come to an end when they lost 62-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs.

The AVCTL II saw its 2025 boys’ soccer season halted on Wednesday when Newton saw its season come to an end with a 1-0 overtime loss against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the semifinals of the Class 5A playoffs.

The AVCTL II volleyball season came to an end last weekend when nobody from the AVCTL II was able to qualify for the state volleyball tournament.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past season:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished with a 22-13, 8-4 record. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 11-6-0, 4-2-0 record. … The Trojan football team finished the season with a 6-2, 6-0 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team finished the season with a 27-10, 10-2 record. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 8-8-1, 3-3-0 record. … The Jaguar football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 62-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the 2nd round of the Class 4A playoffs.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 7-24, 1-11 record. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 5-12-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 2-6, 1-5 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the season with a 21-13, 10-2 record. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 9-8-1, 4-2-0 record. … The Tiger football team finished the season with a 3-6, 2-4 record.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 13-21, 4-8 record. … The Lion boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 9-8-0, 3-3-0 record. … The Lion football team saw its season come to an end on Friday night with a 62-32 loss against Salina Central in the 2nd round of the Class 5A playoffs.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team finished the season with an 8-26, 2-10 record. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 1-0 in overtime on Monday in the Class 5A state quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals. The Railers lost 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday against Blue Valley Southwest to see their season come to an end. … The Railer football team finished the season with an 0-9, 0-6 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with a 23-12, 6-6 record. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 1-15-0, 1-5-0 record. … The Mustang football team advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals Friday with a 62-32 victory against AVCTL II rival Goddard.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 6 3 6 0

Salina Central 9 1 5 1

Goddard 6 4 4 2

Andover Cent. 5 5 3 3

Eisenhower 3 6 2 4

Arkansas City 2 6 1 5

Newton 0 9 0 6

Friday, November 7

Class 4A Playoffs

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62, Andover Central 0

Class 5A Playoffs

Salina Central 62, Goddard 32

Friday, November 14

Salina South at Salina Central

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 16 4 0 6 0 0

Eisenhower 9 8 1 4 2 0

Andover 11 6 0 4 2 0

Goddard 9 8 0 3 3 0

And Central 8 8 1 3 3 0

Salina Central 1 15 0 1 5 0

Arkansas City 5 12 0 0 6 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

And Central 27 10 10 2

Eisenhower 21 13 10 2

Andover 22 13 8 4

Salina Central 23 12 6 6

Goddard 13 21 4 8

Newton 8 26 2 10

Arkansas City 7 24 1 11