PREP – AVCTL II Fall Week 11 Recap

The 2025 fall postseason is fully underway in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II and the AVCTL II is guaranteed to have at least one football team alive in two weeks when Class 5A teams play the semifinal round.

The AVCTL II is guaranteed to have at least one semifinal competitor because Friday night Salina Central and Goddard won their contests to set up an AVCTL II quarterfinal showdown between the two teams.

Salina Central, which defeated Goddard 35-28 in last week’s regular season finale, defeated Topeka West 68-22 Friday night in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs while Goddard earned its quarterfinal berth with a 27-24 victory against Maize South.

Andover Central is the only other AVCTL II football team to advance to the 2nd round of the playoffs as the Jaguars went on the road and defeated Abilene 35-7 in the Class 4A playoffs.

Andover lost 24-20 against Salina South and Newton lost 49-14 against Great Bend. Arkansas City did not qualify for the postseason in football.

The AVCTL II saw its volleyball goals dashed on Monday when no league volleyball team was able to advance out of regional play.

Newton is the lone AVCTL II boys’ soccer team remaining in 2025 as the Railers will host Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Monday in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it went 1-1 in a Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Trojans opened the tournament with a 2-1 win against Eisenhower but lost 2-0 against Bishop Carroll in the championship match. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 2-1 against Bishop Carroll in the first round of the Class 5A regional tournament. … The Trojan football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 24-20 against Maize South.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it went 1-1 in a Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Jaguars defeated Emporia 2-1 in the opening match but lost 2-0 against Great Bend in the championship match. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 2-1 in overtime against Salina South in the first round of the Class 5A regional tournament. … The Jaguar football team advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday with a 35-7 victory at Abilene.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 7-24, 1-11 record. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team saw its season come to an end on Monday when it lost 8-0 against Maize South in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 2-6, 1-5 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 2-1 against Andover in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team defeated Emporia 2-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Tigers saw their season come to an end on Thursday when they lost 3-1 against Maize South in the regional finals. … The Tiger football team lost 49-30 against Hays on Thursday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 2-0 against Maize South in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Lion boys’ soccer team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 5-0 against Newton in the first round of the Class 5A regional tournament. … The Lion football team advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals on Friday with a 27-24 victory against Maize South.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 2-0 against Bishop Carroll in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Goddard 5-0 on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Railers defeated Bishop Carroll 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals on Monday where they will host Kapaun Mt. Carmel. … The Railer football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 48-14 against Great Bend.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 2-0 against Hutchinson in the first round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Mustang soccer team finished the season with a 1-15-0, 1-5-0 record. … The Mustang football team defeated Topeka West 68-22 on Friday to advance to next week’s Class 5A quarterfinals.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 6 3 6 0

Salina Central 8 1 5 1

Goddard 6 3 4 2

Andover Cent. 5 4 3 3

Eisenhower 3 6 2 4

Arkansas City 2 6 1 5

Newton 0 9 0 6

Friday, October 31

Salina Central 68, Topeka West 22

Salina South 24, Andover 20

Goddard 27, Maize South 24

Great Bend 49, Newton 14

Andover Central 35, Abilene 7

Friday, November 7

Goddard at Salina Central

Andover Central at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 15 3 0 6 0 0

Eisenhower 9 8 1 4 2 0

Andover 11 6 0 4 2 0

Goddard 9 8 0 3 3 0

And Central 8 8 1 3 3 0

Salina Central 1 15 0 1 5 0

Arkansas City 5 12 0 0 6 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

And Central 27 10 10 2

Eisenhower 21 13 10 2

Andover 22 13 8 4

Salina Central 23 12 6 6

Goddard 13 21 4 8

Newton 8 26 2 10

Arkansas City 7 24 1 11