PREP – AVCTL II Fall Week 10 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II football standings remained the same Friday as the 2025 regular season ended with the Andover Trojans finishing as the 2025 AVCTL II champions.

The Trojans sealed their football championship with a 6-2, 6-0 record via a 28-14 victory against Andover Central, which finished in fourth place with a 4-4, 3-3 record.

Salina Central wrapped up a second-place finish with a 35-28 victory against Goddard to finish at 7-1, 5-1. Goddard finishes in third place with a 5-3, 4-2 record.

Eisenhower suffered its 5th loss of the season, falling 59-27 against Wichita Northwest to finish the season at 3-5, 2-4 while Arkansas City (2-6, 1-5) finished in sixth place with a 40-15 victory against Newton, which finishes in 7th place with an 0-8, 0-6 record.

Newton won the AVCTL II boys’ soccer title with a 14-4-0, 6-0-0 record, while Andover finished in 2nd place with an 11-5-0, 4-2-0 record and Eisenhower was third with an 8-7-1, 4-2-0 record. Salina Central finished in 6th place with a 1-15-0, 1-5-0 record.

Andover Central won the 2025 AVCTL II volleyball title with a 26-9, 10-2 record while Eisenhower finished in 2nd place with a 21-12, 10-2 record and Andover High was third with a 21-12, 8-4 record. Salina Central finished in 4th place with a 23-11, 6-6 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished 3-1 on Saturday in the Goddard tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Wichita Southeast 2-0, Goddard 2-1 and Eisenhower 2-1. The Lady Trojans lost 2-1 against Wichita Northwest. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team defeated Arkansas City 7-0 on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Goddard 7-1 on Thursday. … The Trojans defeated Andover Central 28-14 on Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team swept a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0 and Derby 2-0. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team defeated McPherson 2-1 on Tuesday. The Jaguars lost 3-2 against Eisenhower on Thursday. … The Jaguars lost 28-14 against Andover High on Friday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog got swept in a triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Andover Central and 2-0 against Derby. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team lost 7-0 against Andover High on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 8-0 against Newton on Thursday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Newton 40-15 on Friday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished 2-2 on Saturday in the Goddard tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Wichita Southeast 2-0 and Campus 2-0. The Lady Tigers lost 2-0 against Wichita Northwest and 2-1 against Andover. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team lost 2-1 against Derby on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Andover Central 3-2 on Thursday. … The Tiger football team lost 59-27 against Wichita Northwest on Friday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team went 2-2 on Saturday in a tournament they hosted. The Lady Lions defeated Wichita Southeast 2-1 and Campus 2-1. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Wichita Northwest and 2-1 against Andover. … The Lion boys’ soccer team lost 7-1 against Newton on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Winfield 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lions lost 7-1 against Andover on Thursday. … The Lion football team lost 35-28 against Salina Central on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team will play Bishop Carroll on Saturday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Goddard 7-1 on Tuesday. The Railers defeated Arkansas City 8-0 on Thursday. … The Railer football team lost 40-15 against Arkansas City on Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished 5-0 on Saturday in the Abilene tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Topeka High 2-1, Augusta 2-0, Buhler 2-1, Abilene 2-1 and El Dorado 2-0. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team lost 3-1 against El Dorado on Monday. … The Mustang football team defeated Goddard 35-28 on Friday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 6 2 6 0

Salina Central 7 1 5 1

Goddard 5 3 4 2

Andover Cent. 4 4 3 3

Eisenhower 3 5 2 4

Arkansas City 2 6 1 5

Newton 0 8 0 6

Friday, October 24

Salina Central 35, Goddard 28

Andover 28, Andover Central 14

Wichita Northwest 59, Eisenhower 27

Ark City 40, Newton 15

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 13 3 0 6 0 0

Eisenhower 8 7 1 4 2 0

Andover 11 5 0 4 2 0

Goddard 9 7 0 3 3 0

And Central 8 7 1 3 3 0

Salina Central 1 15 0 1 5 0

Arkansas City 5 11 0 0 6 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

And Central 26 9 10 2

Eisenhower 21 12 10 2

Andover 21 12 8 4

Salina Central 23 11 6 6

Goddard 13 20 4 8

Newton 8 25 2 10

Arkansas City 7 24 1 11