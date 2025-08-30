PREP – AVCTL II Fall Week 1 Recap

The 2025 fall sports season officially began for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II Friday night when the Newton Railroader soccer team scored a 3-0 victory against AVCTL II rival Eisenhower.

Andover Central won the 2024 AVCTL II soccer title with an 11-7, 5-1 record while the Railroaders finished 2nd only because of losing a tiebreaker. The Railroaders also finished 5-1 in AVCTL II action, but finished 10-6-1 overall, giving Andover Central the tiebreaker.

Andover Central also won the AVCTL II volleyball and football championships. The Lady Jaguars won the volleyball title with a 31-4, 11-1 record while the Jaguar football team also won via a tiebreaker as both the jaguars and Eisenhower finished the season with 5-1 AVCTL II records, but Andover Central won the regular showdown head-to-head battle, giving the Jaguars the regular season title.

Eisenhower High School also had its soccer team begin its season Friday, at Maize, but that score was not reported on Friday evening.

The AVCTL II volleyball teams are scheduled to begin their seasons Saturday, August 30, with Salina Central and Arkansas City competing in the Wichita North tournament while Andover, Andover Central, Eisenhower, newton and Goddard will open their seasons Saturday in the AVCTL preseason tournament in Hutchinson.

The entire AVCTL II will see its first regular season football action this Friday night, which will see no AVCTL II intra-league showdowns, but opening week will be highlighted by Salina Central playing at Salina South.

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished 2024 with a 32-6, 10-2 record and will open the 2025 season on Saturday in the AVCTL preseason tournament in Hutchinson. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team finished the 2024 season with an 8-10, 4-2 record. The Trojans are scheduled to open the 2025 season Tuesday, September 2 when they play host to Wichita Trinity. … The Trojan football team finished the 2024 season with a 4-5, 3-3 record. The Trojans are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Friday, September 5 by playing host to Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 31-4, 11-1 record and won the AVCTL II regular season championship. The Lady Jaguars will open the 2025 season Saturday in the AVCTL preseason tournament in Hutchinson. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team won the AVCTL II regular season title with an 11-7, 5-1 record. The Jaguars opened the 2025 season Friday night with a 3-1 AVCTL II loss against Newton. … The Jaguar football team is the defending AVCTL II champion after finishing the 2024 season with a 12-1, 5-1 record. The Jaguars will open the 2025 season Friday, September 5 when they play host to Hutchinson.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 15-18, 3-8 record. The Lady Bulldogs will begin the 2025 season Saturday in the Wichita North tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 6-11, 2-4 record. The Bulldogs are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Tuesday, September 2, by playing host to Winfield. … The Bulldog football team finished 2024 with a 2-7, 2-4 record. The Bulldogs will open the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 at Winfield.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 21-15, 7-5 record. The Lady Tigers will open the 2025 season Saturday in the AVCTL preseason tournament in Hutchinson. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 7-9, 4-2 record. The Tigers opened the 2025 season Friday when they played at Maize High. … The Tiger football team finished 2024 season with a 9-3, 5-1 record. The Tigers will open the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play at Valley Center.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 15-19, 6-6 record. The Lady Lions will begin the 2025 season Saturday in the AVCTL preseason tournament in Hutchinson. … The Lion boys’ soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 7-10, 1-5 record. The Lions are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Tuesday, September 2, when they play host to El Dorado. … The Lion football team finished the 2024 season with a 6-3, 4-2 record. The Lions are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play host to Maize High.

NEWTON

The Lady Railroader volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 9-25, 4-8 record. The Lady Railroaders will begin the 2025 season Saturday in the AVCTL preseason tournament in Hutchinson. … The Railroader boys’ soccer team, which finished the 2024 season with a 10-6-1, 5-1-0 record, opened the 2025 season Friday with a 3-1 victory against Andover Central. … The Railroad football team finished the 2024 season with a 0-9, 0-6 record. The Railroaders are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play host to Maize South.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 9-25, 1-11 record. The Lady Mustangs will open the 2025 season Saturday in the Wichita North tournament. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 1-15, 0-6 record. The Mustangs are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Tuesday, September 2, when they play host to Junction City … The Mustang football team finished the 2024 season with a 4-5, 2-4 record. The Mustangs are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play at Salina South.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 0 0 0 0

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 0

Arkansas City 0 0 0 0

Goddard 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 0

Newton 0 0 0 0

Andover 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 5

Salina Central at Salina South

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Andover

Hutchinson at Andover Central

Ark City at Winfield

Eisenhower at Valley Center

Maize at Goddard

Maize South at Newton

Friday, September 12

Andover at Maize

Ark City at Salina Central

Eisenhower at Goddard

Newton at Andover Central

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 0 1 0 1

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 0

Arkansas City 0 0 0 0

Goddard 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 0

Newton 1 0 1 0

Andover 0 0 0 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 0 0 1 0

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 0

Arkansas City 0 0 0 0

Goddard 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 0

Newton 0 0 0 0

Andover 0 0 0 0