PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 7 recap

Despite Mother Nature disrupting a lot of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League’s early activities in 2025, there have still been AVCTL I contest that have been completed.

With those results, the Derby Panther and Lady Panther basketball teams have taken early steps towards laying their claims to AVCTL I basketball crowns for the AVCTL I 2024-25 seasons as both Derby basketball teams currently stand alone atop the AVCTL I basketball standings.

The AVCTL I wrestling teams have also been in action over the past week, but like their basketball counterparts, Mother Nature has also taken a toll on their schedules thus far this season.

The Salina South basketball teams are currently in the middle of the pack as the Lady Cougars are currently fourth in the AVCTL I girls’ standings while the Cougar boys currently sit in 5th place.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost a 49-28 AVCTL I contest Saturday against Valley Center. The Lady Colts lost 69-34 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team lost 66-63 Friday against Valley Center. The Colts were defeated 70-52 against Derby on Tuesday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team was scheduled to play at Junction City on Thursday, but the snowstorm has postponed that contest until a later date. The Lady Panthers defeated Campus 69-34 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play at Junction City on Thursday, but the snowstorm has postponed that game until a later date. The Panthers defeated Campus 70-52 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team was scheduled to compete in a dual against Arkansas City on Thursday, but the snowstorm has postponed that dual to a later date. … The Panther boys’ wresting team was scheduled to wrestle a dual at Arkansas City on Thursday, but the snowstorm postponed that dual until a later date.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team was scheduled to play at Salina South on Friday, but that game was postponed until February 19 due to the snowstorm. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Valley Center 38-22 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play at Salina South on Friday but the game got postponed due to the snowstorm and has been rescheduled for February 19. The Salt Hawks defeated Valley Center 66-40 on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished in 10th place Friday in the Dodge City tournament with 53.0 points. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place on Saturday with 113.0 points in the Dodge City tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost to Salina South 53-29 on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team lost 66-49 against Wichita Heights on Friday. The Eagles defeated Salina South 56-43 on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd with 214.0 points Saturday in the Derby tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Bishop Carroll 48-43 on Thursday in the Great Wichita Area League/Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League challenge. The Lady Mavericks defeated Goddard 49-34 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team lost 49-44 against Bishop Carroll on Thursday in the Great Wichita Area League/Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League challenge. The Mavericks defeated Goddard 65-35 on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team competed in the Augusta tournament on Friday and finished tied for 7th place with 0.0 points. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished 8th, with 77.5 points in the Augusta tournament on Saturday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team was scheduled to host Hutchinson on Friday, but that game got postponed due to the snowstorm and has been rescheduled for February 19. The Lady Cougars defeated Maize 53-29 on Tuesday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team was scheduled to host Hutchinson on Friday, but the game was postponed due to the snowstorm and has been rescheduled for February 19. The Cougar lost 56-43 against Maize on Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Wichita South 43-28 on Friday. The Lady Hornets defeated Campus 49-28 on Saturday. The Lady Hornets lost 38-20 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita South 67-28 on Friday. The Hornets defeated Campus 66-63 on Saturday. The Hornets were defeated 66-40 by Hutchinson on Tuesday.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 5 0 6 1

Hutchinson 3 1 4 2

Maize South 2 1 5 1

Salina South 2 1 4 3

Valley Center 1 3 5 3

Maize 1 4 1 4

Campus 0 4 0 5

Friday, January 10

Hutchinson at Salina South – PPD to February 19

Valley Center 43, Wichita South 28

Saturday, January 11

Valley Center 49, Campus 28

Tuesday, January 14

Salina South 53, Maize 29

Derby 69, Campus 34

Hutchinson 38, Valley Center 22

Maize South 49, Goddard 34

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 5 0 7 0

Maize 4 1 5 3

Hutchinson 2 1 3 1

Valley Center 3 2 7 2

Salina South 0 3 2 5

Maize South 0 3 1 5

Campus 0 4 0 5

Friday, January 10

Hutchinson at Salina South – PPD to February 19

Valley Center 67, Wichita South 28

Wichita Heights 66, Maize 49

Saturday, January 11

Valley Center 66, Campus 63

Tuesday, January 14

Maize 56, Salina South 43

Derby 70, Campus 52

Hutchinson 66, Valley Center 40

Maize South 65, Goddard 35