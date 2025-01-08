PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 6 Recap

Three of the seven Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I schools saw their basketball teams compete in their first action of 2025 this past Friday when Derby hosted Salina South in an AVCTL I doubleheader and Valley Center hosted Salina Central in a non-league doubleheader. The rest of the AVCTL I saw its scheduled 2025 opener get postponed Tuesday night due to the snowstorm which swept through the state of Kansas.

In the 2025 openers, Derby swept the doubleheader from Salina South and Valley Center swept Salina Central in the non-league doubleheader.

The Derby girls’ wrestling team and Maize High boys’ wrestling team saw its first action of 2025 this past weekend in the Wichita North tournaments while the remainder of the AVCTL I wrestling teams will see their opening action of the 2025 season this next week, weather permitting.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team was scheduled to begin 2025 play on Tuesday by hosting Salina South, but that contest got postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up later. … The Colt boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play host to Salina South on Tuesday for its first action in 2025, but that contest got postponed and will be made up later. … The Lady Colt wrestling team is scheduled to compete in its first action of 2025 on Saturday, January 11 in the Clearwater tournament. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to see its initial action of 2025 on Saturday in the Derby tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team opened 2025 action Friday with a 48-16 victory against Salina South. The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play at Valley Center on Tuesday, but that game got postponed. … The Panther boys’ basketball team remained undefeated this season on Friday with a 63-50 victory against Salina South. The Panthers were scheduled to play at Valley Center on Tuesday, but that game got postponed. … The Lady Panther wrestling team opened the 2025 portion of its schedule on Saturday when it won the Wichita North tournament with 204.0 points. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to see its first action of 2025 on Thursday when it competes at Arkansas City in a dual.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team was scheduled to see its first action of 2025 on Tuesday when it was scheduled to play at Maize South, but that game got postponed due to inclement weather. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play at Maize South on Tuesday, but that game was postponed due to the snowstorm. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team will begin its 2025 season on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Friday in the Dodge City tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team was scheduled to host Eisenhower on Tuesday for its first game of 2025, and that game got postponed. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team had its first game of 2025, scheduled for Tuesday, postponed due to inclement weather. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team will return to action on Friday in the Augusta tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team opened 2025 action on Saturday by winning the Wichita North tournament with 141.0 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team was scheduled to host Hutchinson in an AVCTL I contest on Tuesday, but the game was postponed. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team was scheduled to see its first action of 2025 on Tuesday by hosting Hutchinson, but that game got postponed. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team will see its first action of 2025 on Friday in the Augusta tournament. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team will see its first action of 2025 on Thursday when it competes in a dual against Eisenhower.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team opened 2025 play Friday on the losing end of a 48-16 contest at Derby. The Lady Cougars were scheduled to play at Campus on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to the weather. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 63-50 at Derby on Friday night. The Cougars were scheduled to play at Campus on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. … The Cougar girls’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday when it hosts a tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team will see its first action of 2025 Saturday when it hosts a tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team snapped a 2-game losing streak Friday with a 46-36 victory against Salina Central to open play in 2025. The Lady Hornets were scheduled to host Derby on Tuesday, but the game got postponed. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team won its 5th straight game to open the 2024-25 season on Friday when it defeated Salina Central 73-52. The Hornets were scheduled to host Derby on Tuesday, but the game was postponed. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team will return to action in 2025 on Saturday when it competes in the Dodge City tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Friday when they compete in the Dodge City tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 3 0 4 1

Hutchinson 2 0 3 1

Salina South 1 1 3 3

Maize 1 3 1 3

Maize South 2 1 4 1

Valley Center 0 2 3 2

Campus 0 2 0 3

Friday, January 3

Derby 48, Salina South 16

Valley Center 46, Salina Central 36

Tuesday, January 7

Salina South at Campus – PPD

Derby at Valley Center – PPD

Hutchinson at Maize South – PPD

Eisenhower at Maize – PPD

Friday, January 10

Hutchinson at Salina South

Campus at Valley Center

Maize at GWAL/AVCTL Challenge

Maize South at GWAL/AVCTL Challenge

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 3 0 5 0

Valley Center 2 0 5 0

Maize 3 1 3 2

Hutchinson 1 1 2 1

Salina South 0 2 2 4

Campus 0 2 0 3

Maize South 0 3 0 5

Friday, January 3

Derby 63, Salina South 50

Valley Center 73, Salina Central 52

Tuesday, January 7

Salina South at Campus – PPD

Derby at Valley Center – PPD

Hutchinson at Maize South – PPD

Eisenhower at Maize – PPD

Friday, January 10

Hutchinson at Salina South

Campus at Valley Center

Maize at GWAL/AVCTL Challenge

Maize South at GWAL/AVCTL Challenge