PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 7 Recap

The City of Maize, Kansas leads the way in the middle stages of the 2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I winter basketball season as Maize High leads the AVCTL I boys’ basketball standings while Maize South leads the AVCTL I girls’ basketball standings.

The City of Maize continues to lead the AVCTL I boys’ basketball standings as Maize High is in 1st place with a 7-2, 5-0 record and Maize South is in 2nd place at 7-3, 3-1. Salina South is currently in 5th place in the AVCTL I boys’ standings with an 8-3, 1-3 record.

Maize South leads the AVCTL I girls’ basketball standings with a 9-2, 4-0 record while Derby is in 2nd at 10-2, 4-1 followed by Salina South in third place with a 9-2, 3-1 record. Maize High is in fifth place in the AVCTL I girls’ basketball standings with a 3-5, 1-4 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team defeated Wichita North 61-35 on Thursday. The Lady Colts lost 48-40 against Valley Center on Friday. The Lady Colts lost 67-23 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita South 60-50 on Thursday. The Colts defeated Valley Center 56-48 on Friday. The Lady Panthers defeated Bishop Carroll 53-42 on Saturday. The Colts lost 72-42 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team lost 47-34 against Washburn Rural on Thursday. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team finished 9th with 61.0 points on Saturday in the Derby tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Junction City 84-32 on Thursday. The Lady Panthers defeated Andover 69-53 on Friday. The Lady Panthers defeated Campus 67-23 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Andover 58-52 on Friday. The Panthers lost 62-51 against Wichita Heights on Saturday. The Panthers defeated Campus 72-42 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team lost 48-36 against Augusta on Thursday. The Lady Panthers defeated Clearwater 52-24 on Friday. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team defeated Clearwater 46-32 on Friday. The Panthers finished 4th with 142.0 points on Saturday in the Derby tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team lost 42-40 against Salina South on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Valley Center 49-32 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team lost 53-48 against Salina South on Friday. The Salt Hawks defeated Valley Center 49-32 on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished 13th with 41.0 points on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished 6th with 152.5 points on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Wichita West 42-24 on Friday. The Lady Eagles lost 44-38 against Salina South on Tuesday. … Boys Basketball – The Eagle boys’ basketball team lost 54-50 against Wichita East on Friday. The Eagles defeated Salina South 63-48 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team, which is combining with Maize South this season, won the Augusta tournament on Friday with 143.5 points. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team won the Derby tournament on Saturday with 227.0 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Wichita Southeast 51-38 on Friday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Goddard 71-34 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Bishop Carroll 67-54 on Friday. The Mavericks defeated Goddard 71-34 on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team, which is combining with Maize High this season, won the Augusta tournament with 143.5 points on Friday. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team defeated Eisenhower 53-27 on Thursday. The Mavericks finished 8th with 62.0 points on Saturday in the Augusta tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team defeated Hutchinson 42-40 on Friday. The Lady Cougars defeated Maize High 44-38 on Tuesday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson 53-48 on Friday. The Cougars lost 63-48 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team finished 9th with 81.5 points on Friday in the Salina South tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wresting team finished 3rd with 169.5 points on Saturday in the Salina South tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Campus 48-40 on Friday. The Lady Hornets lost 49-32 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team lost 56-48 against Campus on Friday. The Hornets lost 49-32 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team defeated Wichita East 54-20 on Thursday. The Lady Hornets finished 14th with 40.5 points on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished 14th with 81.5 points on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 5 0 7 2

Maize South 3 1 8 3

Derby 3 2 6 5

Hutchinson 2 3 3 6

Salina South 1 3 8 3

Campus 1 3 5 5

Valley Center 1 4 5 5

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 4 0 9 2

Derby 4 1 10 2

Salina South 3 1 9 2

Hutchinson 3 2 5 4

Maize 1 4 3 5

Valley Center 1 4 4 6

Campus 0 4 3 7