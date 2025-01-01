PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 5 recap

The 2025 high school season begins in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I this Friday night when Salina South’s basketball teams travel to Derby for an AVCTL I doubleheader and the Valley Center basketball teams will host Salina Central in a non-league doubleheader.

The rest of the AVCTL I basketball teams will see action next Tuesday with the AVCTL I wrestling will see its first action of 2025 when both Derby girls’ and boys’ teams travel to Arkansas City on Thursday for a dual while the Maize South boys will compete against Eisenhower in a dual on Thursday. The rest of the AVCTL I wrestling teams will see action in different tournaments around the area.

Derby High School has taken the early, 2024 portion, lead atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I winter standings as both the Derby boys and girls’ basketball teams stand atop the AVCTL I standings as the league enters the 2025 portion of the 2024-25 season.

The Lady Panthers share the AVCTL I lead with Hutchinson, as both teams enter the break with identical 3-1, 2-0 records while the Panther boys’ share the AVCTL I lead with Valley Center as both teams enter the break with identical 4-0, 2-0 records.

Salina South’s Lady Cougar basketball team is currently in 3rd place in the AVCTL I with a 3-2, 1-0 record while the Cougar boys sit in 5th place with a 2-3, 0-1 record.

On the wrestling mats, the Derby Lady Panthers are also leading the way with a 1-0 dual record and a pair of tournament victories while the Maize South Mavericks have been the top AVCTL I boys’ wrestling team with a 4-1 dual record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did during the 2024 portion of the 2024-25 winter season and when they will begin action in the 2025 portion of their season:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team is still searching for its first victory of the season as they Lady Colts took an 0-3, 0-2 record into the Christmas break. The Lady Colts will return to action on Tuesday when they host Salina South. … The Colt boys’ basketball team is also still searching for its first win of the season as they also took an 0-3, 0-2 record into the Christmas break and will search for that first win Tuesday when they host Salina South. … The Lady Colt wrestling team built a 2-0 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 18 when they compete in the Clearwater tournament. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team built a 2-0 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action next Saturday when they compete in the Derby tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team shares the AVCTL I lead going into the Christmas break with a 3-1, 2-0 record and will return to action Friday night when they host Salina South. … The Panther boys’ basketball team leads the AVCTL I coming out of the Christmas break with a 4-0, 2-0 record and will return to action Friday night when they host Salina South. … The Lady Panther wrestling team built a 1-0 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action Tuesday when they compete in the Wichita North tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team compiled a 2-0 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Thursday, January 9 when they compete in a dual at Arkansas City.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team shares the AVCTL I lead after the Christmas break with a 3-1, 2-0 record and will return to action Tuesday when they play at Maize South. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team come out of the Christmas break with a 3-1, 1-1 record and will return to action Tuesday when they play at Maize South. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team had an 0-1 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 at the Dodge City tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team compiled a 2-4 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 10 in the Dodge City tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team brings a 1-3, 1-3 record with them after the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they host Eisenhower. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team built a 3-2, 3-1 record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they host Eisenhower. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team built a 1-0 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 10 when they compete in the Augusta tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team built a 1-0 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 when they compete in the Derby tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team built a 4-1, 2-1 record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they host Hutchinson. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team is still searching for its first victory of the season as they took an 0-5, 0-3 record into the Christmas break and they will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they host Hutchinson. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team did not compete in any duals, but three tournaments, before the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 10 when they compete in the Augusta tournament. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team compiled a 4-1 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Thursday, January 9 when they compete in a dual against Eisenhower.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team compiled a 3-2, 1-0 record before the Christmas break and will return to action Friday when they play at Derby. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team compiled a 2-3, 0-1 record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday when they play at Derby. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team compiled a 1-1 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 when they host a tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team compiled an 0-2 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 when they host a tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team took a 2-2, 0-2 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday when they host Salina Central. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team leads the AVCTL I at the Christmas break with a 4-0, 2-0 record and will return to action on Friday when they host Salina Central. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team compiled a 1-0 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 in the Dodge City tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team had an 0-1 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 10 when they compete in the Dodge City tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 2 0 3 1

Derby 2 0 3 1

Salina South 1 0 3 2

Maize 1 3 1 3

Maize South 2 1 4 1

Valley Center 0 2 2 2

Campus 0 2 0 3

Friday, January 3

Salina South at Derby

Salina Central at Valley Center

Tuesday, January 7

Salina South at Campus

Derby at Valley Center

Hutchinson at Maize South

Eisenhower at Maize

Friday, January 10

Hutchinson at Salina South

Campus at Valley Center

Maize at GWAL/AVCTL Challenge

Maize South at GWAL/AVCTL Challenge

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 2 0 4 0

Valley Center 2 0 4 0

Maize 3 1 3 2

Hutchinson 1 1 2 1

Salina South 0 1 2 3

Campus 0 2 0 3

Maize South 0 3 0 5

Friday, January 3

Salina South at Derby

Salina Central at Valley Center

Tuesday, January 7

Salina South at Campus

Derby at Valley Center

Hutchinson at Maize South

Eisenhower at Maize

Friday, January 10

Hutchinson at Salina South

Campus at Valley Center

Maize at GWAL/AVCTL Challenge

Maize South at GWAL/AVCTL Challenge