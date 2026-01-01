PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 5 Recap

Some of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I basketball teams will see their 2025-26 Christmas break come to an end this Friday night, including Salina South, when action begins in 2026.

All the AVCTL I basketball teams will see their first action of 2026 in the coming week while most of the AVCTL I wrestling teams will have their Christmas breaks continue longer. The Campus and Hutchinson boys’ wrestling teams will return to the mats this Saturday at Wichita North.

Here is a look at when each AVCTL I team will return to action:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team will return to action on January 8 against Wichita North. … The Colt boys’ basketball team will return to action on January 8 against Wichita South. … The Lady Colt wrestling team will return to action on January 8 against Washburn Rural. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament.

DERBY

The Panther boys and Lady Panther basketball teams will return to action on Friday against Salina South. … The Lady Panther wrestling team will return to action on January 9 against Arkansas City. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 9 against Arkansas City.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk boys’ and Lady Salt Hawk basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Maize South. … The Lady Salt Hawk wresting team will return to action on January 10 in the Dodge City tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament.

MAIZE

The Eagle boys’ and Lady Eagle basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Eisenhower. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team, which is combining with Maize South this season, will return to action on January 14 in the Newton tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 10 against Derby.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick boys’ and Lady Maverick basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Hutchinson. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team, which is combining with Maize High this season, will return to action on January 14 in the Newton tournament. …The Maverick boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 10 in the Augusta tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar boys’ and Lady Cougar basketball teams will return to action on Friday against Derby. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team will return to action on January 9 in the Salina South tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 10 in the Salina South tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet boys’ and Lady Hornet basketball teams will return to action on Friday against Salina Central. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team will return to action on January 10 in the Dodge City tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 9 in the Dodge City tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 4 0 5 1

Maize South 2 1 5 3

Hutchinson 1 1 2 4

Valley Center 1 1 5 1

Salina South 0 1 6 1

Derby 0 2 2 4

Campus 0 2 3 4

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 3 0 6 2

Hutchinson 2 0 4 2

Salina South 1 0 6 1

Derby 1 1 4 2

Maize 1 3 2 3

Valley Center 0 2 3 3

Campus 0 2 2 5