PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 4 recap

Derby High School has taken the early, 2024 portion, lead atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I winter standings as both the Derby boys and girls’ basketball teams stand atop the AVCTL I standings as the league enters the Christmas break during the 2024-25 season.

The Lady Panthers share the AVCTL I lead with Hutchinson, as both teams enter the break with identical 3-1, 2-0 records while the Panther boys’ share the AVCTL I lead with Valley Center as both teams enter the break with identical 4-0, 2-0 records.

Salina South’s Lady Cougar basketball team is currently in 3rd place in the AVCTL I with a 3-2, 1-0 record while the Cougar boys sit in 5th place with a 2-3, 0-1 record.

On the wrestling mats, the Derby Lady Panthers are also leading the way with a 1-0 dual record and a pair of tournament victories while the Maize South Mavericks have been the top AVCTL I boys’ wrestling team with a 4-1 dual record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost 45-34 against Maize on Friday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team lost 63-57 against Maize on Friday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team defeated Clearwater 52-26 in a dual on Thursday. The Lady Colts won the Wichita North tournament with 137.0 points on Friday. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team won a dual against Clearwater 44-29 on Thursday. The Colts finished 15th with 25.5 points in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Maize South 64-57 on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Maize South 66-57 on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 44-30 in a dual Thursday. The Lady Panthers finished 10th with 102.5 points on Saturday at the Basehor-Linwood tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 50-25 in a dual on Thursday. The Panthers finished 3rd with 426 points in the Blue Valley tournament. The Panthers finished in 18th place with 19.0 points in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team lost 41-39 against Arkansas City on Friday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 68-35 on Friday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team lost a 62-12 dual against Dodge City on Thursday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team defeated Dodge City 53-18 in a dual on Thursday. The Salt Hawks finished 2nd with 210.5 points in the Emporia tournament on Saturday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Campus 45-34 on Friday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Campus 63-57 on Friday. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team finished 10th over the weekend with 120.5 points in the Kansas City Stampede.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team lost 64-57 against Derby on Friday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team lost 66-57 against Derby on Friday. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 76.5 points in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team defeated Valley Center 42-41 on Friday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 51-488 against Valley Center on Friday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team defeated Salina Central 48-29 in a dual on Thursday. The Lady Cougars finished 9th with 70.0 points in the Wichita North tournament on Friday. The Lady Cougars defeated Valley Center 42-41 in a dual. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team lost 47-30 in a dual against Salina Central on Thursday. The Cougars finished 16th with 24.5 points in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 42-41 against Salina South on Friday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team defeated Salina South 51-48 on Friday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team defeated Clearwater 39-30 in a dual on Thursday. The Lady Hornets lost 42-41 against Salina South in a dual. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished 19th with 107.5 points over the weekend in the Kansas City Stampede.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 2 0 3 1

Derby 2 0 3 1

Salina South 1 0 3 2

Maize 1 3 1 3

Maize South 2 1 4 1

Valley Center 0 2 2 2

Campus 0 2 0 3

Tuesday, December 17

Hutchinson 50, Campus 17

Derby 67, Maize 36

Maize South 45, Valley Center 25

Salina South 49, Newton 22

Friday, December 20

Salina South 42, Valley Center 41

Derby 64, Maize South 57

Maize 45, Campus 34

Ark City 41, Hutchinson 39

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 2 0 4 0

Valley Center 2 0 4 0

Maize 3 1 3 2

Hutchinson 1 1 2 1

Salina South 0 1 2 3

Campus 0 2 0 3

Maize South 0 3 0 5

Tuesday, December 17

Hutchinson 57, Campus 25

Derby 63, Maize 43

Valley Center 55, Maize South 54

Salina South 58, Newton 47

Friday, December 20

Valley Center 51, Salina South 48

Derby 66, Maize South 57

Maize 63, Campus 57

Hutchinson 68, Ark City 35