PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 3 recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I still has four undefeated basketball teams two weeks into the 2024-25 winter season and those four teams come from four different high schools.

The Maize South and Hutchinson girls’ basketball teams are still undefeated this season, with Maize South clinging to a slight lead in the AVCTL I standings as the Lady Mavericks are 4-0 overall while Hutchinson has played only three games. Both teams are 2-0 in AVCTL I action.

Derby and Valley Center’s boys’ basketball teams share the lead in the AVCTL I boys’ standings as both teams stand with identical 3-0, 1-0 records.

Salina South has not played an AVCTL I doubleheader yet this season, both Cougar boys and Lady Cougars are 2-2 overall this season and will see their first AVCTL I action Friday when they host Valley Center in an AVCTL I doubleheader.

The Derby girls’ wrestling team won a pair of tournament titles this past week as they won both the Douglass and Wellington tournaments.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost 50-17 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. The Colt boys’ basketball team lost 57-25 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team finished in 5th place Friday in the Douglass tournament with 106.0 points. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team finished 3rd in the Hesston tournament on Saturday with 115.0 points.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Maize 67-36 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Maize 63-43 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team won the Douglass tournament Friday with 175.5 points. The Lady Panthers won the Wellington tournament on Saturday with 164.5 points.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team improved to 2-0 this season on Friday with a 43-33 victory against Buhler. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Campus 50-17 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team defeated Buhler 59-43 on Friday. The Salt Hawks defeated Campus 57-25 on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished in 30th place on Friday at the Great Bend tournament with 38.0 points. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished in 10th place with a 5-2 record Saturday in the Colby dual tournament. The Salt Hawks defeated Wray, Colo. 40-36, Goodland 63-18, Cozad, Colo. 48-18, Liberal 68-6 and McPherson 53-30. The Salt Hawks lost 42-39 against Atchison County and 42-39 against Santa Fe Trail.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team suffered its second loss of the season on Friday, falling 51-18 against cross-town rival Maize South. The Lady Eagles lost 67-36 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team earned its second straight win on Friday, defeating cross-town rival Maize South 66-48. The Eagles lost 63-43 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wresting team finished 3rd with 101.5 points on Saturday in the Hesston tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team traveled to Enid, Oklahoma on Saturday and finished in 11th place in the tournament with 271.5 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball earned its 3rd win of the season on Friday with a 51-18 victory against cross-town rival Maize High. The Lady Mavericks defeated Valley Center 45-25 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team suffered its third loss of the season on Friday, falling 66-48 against cross-town rival Maize High. The Mavericks lost 55-54 against Valley Center on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team suffered its second straight loss on Friday, falling 54-40 against Salina Central. The Lady Cougars defeated Newton 49-22 on Tuesday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 66-49 against cross-town rival Salina Central on Friday. The Cougars defeated Newton 58-47 on Tuesday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team competed against McPherson in a dual on Thursday but lost 48-36. The Lady Cougars finished in 20th place on Friday in the Great Bend tournament with 52.0 points. The Lady Cougars finished 13th with 30.0 points in the Minneapolis tournament on Saturday. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team competed against McPherson in a dual on Thursday but lost 49-30. The Cougars finished 4th with 134.5 points in the Minneapolis tournament on Saturday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team opened its season on Thursday with a 50-31 victory against Winfield. The Lady Hornets improved to 2-0 on Friday with a 57-29 victory against Andale. The Lady Hornets lost 45-25 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team defeated Winfield 73-57 on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Andale 62-57 on Friday. The Hornets defeated Maize South 55-54 on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team finished in 29th place in the Great Bend tournament on Friday with 39.5 points. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team wrestling team competed against Oklahoma’s Tulsa Union Thursday night in a dual but lost 47-25.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 2 0 4 0

Hutchinson 2 0 3 0

Derby 1 0 2 1

Salina South 0 0 2 2

Valley Center 0 1 2 1

Campus 0 1 0 2

Maize 0 3 0 3

Tuesday, December 17

Hutchinson 50, Campus 17

Derby 67, Maize 36

Maize South 45, Valley Center 25

Salina South 49, Newton 22

Friday, December 20

Valley Center at Salina South

Maize South at Derby

Campus at Maize

Ark City at Hutchinson

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 1 0 3 0

Valley Center 1 0 3 0

Maize 2 1 2 2

Hutchinson 1 1 2 1

Salina South 0 0 2 2

Campus 0 1 0 2

Maize South 0 2 0 4

Tuesday, December 17

Hutchinson 57, Campus 25

Derby 63, Maize 43

Valley Center 55, Maize South 54

Salina South 58, Newton 47

Friday, December 20

Valley Center at Salina South

Maize South at Derby

Campus at Maize

Ark City at Hutchinson