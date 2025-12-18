PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 3 Recap

With high school sports in the state of Kansas preparing for the 2025 Christmas break, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has one undefeated basketball team remaining, the Salina South Cougar boys.

The Maize High Eagles currently lead the AVCTL I boys’ basketball standings with a 4-1, 3-0 record while Maize South is second at 4-3, 1-1 and Hutchinson High is third with a 1-4, 1-1 record. Salina South ranks fourth because the Cougars have yet to play an AVCTL I contest this season.

The Maize South Lady Mavericks currently stand atop the AVCTL I girls’ basketball standings with 5-2, 2-0 record while Hutchinson is in 2nd place at 3-2, 2-0 followed by Derby at 4-1, 1-0 and Salina South which is 5-1, 0-0 this season.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost 60-26 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team lost 45-41 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team finished 2nd with 173.0 points on Friday in the Douglass tournament. … The Colt boys wresting team finished 2nd on Saturday with 159.0 points in the Hesston tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Maize High 76-25 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team lost 59-53 against Blue Valley Northwest on Thursday in the Blue Valley Northwest tournament. The Panthers defeated Shawnee Mission Northwest 74-38 on Friday. The Panthers lost 65-41 against Staley, Missouri on Saturday. The Panthers lost 54-45 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished 5th with 107.5 points on Friday in the Douglass tournament. The Lady Panthers won the Wellington tournament with 166.5 points on Saturday. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team competed Friday in the Colby Dual tournament. The Panthers finished with 69.5 points on Saturday in the Wellington tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team defeated Buhler 55-37 on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Campus 60-26 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team lost 65-64 against Buhler on Friday. The Salt Hawks defeated Campus 45-41 on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team lost 63-18 against Newton on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks finished 25th with 51.5 points on Friday in the Great Bend tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team defeated Newton 47-12 on Thursday. The Salt Hawks competed Friday in the Colby Dual tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 57-19 against Maize South on Friday. The Lady Eagles lost 76-25 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Maize South 49-41 on Friday. The Eagles defeated Derby 54-45 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team, which is combing with Maize South this season, won the Hesston tournament on Saturday with 132.0 points. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team finished 3rd with 411.5 points on Friday in the Mid-America National tournament in Enid, Oklahoma. The Eagles scored 108.5 points on Saturday in the Wellington tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Maize High 57-19 on Friday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Valley Center 70-21 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team lost 49-41 against Maize High on Friday. The Mavericks defeated Valley Center 65-60 on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team, which is combining with Maize High this season, won the Hesston tournament on Saturday with 132.0 points. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished 3rd with 344.5 points Saturday in the Lee’s Summitt tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team defeated Salina Central 51-32 on Friday. The Lady Cougars defeated Newton 44-30 on Tuesday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team defeated Salina Central 59-55 on Friday. The Cougars defeated Newton 69-58 on Tuesday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team defeated McPherson 42-36 on Thursday. The Lady Cougars finished 27th with 46 points on Friday in the Great Bend tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team lost 43-32 against McPherson on Thursday. The Cougars finished 2nd with 171.0 points on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Winfield 55-34 on Thursday. The Lady Hornets defeated Andale 43-41 on Friday. The Lady Hornets lost 70-21 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team defeated Winfield 70-57 on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Andale 46-40 on Friday. The Hornets lost 65-60 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team competed in the Great Bend tournament on Friday. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team lost 64-12 against Union, Oklahoma on Thursday. The Hornets finished 4th with 97.0 points on Saturday in the Clay Center tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 3 0 4 1

Maize South 1 1 4 3

Hutchinson 1 1 1 4

Salina South 0 0 6 0

Valley Center 0 1 4 1

Derby 0 1 2 3

Campus 0 1 2 3

Tuesday, December 16

Hutchinson 45, Campus 41

Maize 54, Derby 45

Maize South 65, Valley Center 60

Salina South 69, Newton 58

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 2 0 5 2

Hutchinson 2 0 3 2

Derby 1 0 4 1

Salina South 0 0 5 1

Valley Center 0 1 3 2

Campus 0 1 1 4

Maize 0 3 1 3

Tuesday, December 16

Hutchinson 60, Campus 26

Derby 76, Maize 25

Maize South 70, Valley Center 21

Salina South 44, Newton 30