PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 3 Recap

Maize High took an early lead in the AVCTL I boys’ standings on Tuesday when the Eagles earned a victory in the first intra-league contest of the season, defeating Hutchinson 69-37.

The Salina South boys have the best record, thus far, in the AVCTL I boys’ standings at 4-0 while Valley Center is 2-0 and Derby is 1-0

Hutchinson jumped atop the AVCTL I girls’ standings thanks to their 47-28 victory against Maize High on Tuesday.

The Salina South girls are tied with Derby for the top overall record in the AVCTL I girls’ standings with identical 3-1 overall records as no AVCTL I girls’ team is undefeated.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost 50-42 against McPherson on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina South tournament. The Lady Colts defeated Liberal 53-49 on Friday. The Lady Colts lost 41-28 against Salina South on Saturday. The Lady Colts lost 52-29 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team opened the season Thursday night in the Salina South tournament losing 66-64 against McPherson. The Colts defeated Liberal 53-49 on Friday. The Colts lost 52-46 against Salina South on Saturday. The Colts defeated Eisenhower 56-48 on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team won the Valley Center tournament on Saturday with 214.0 points. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team competed in the Arkansas City dual tournament on Saturday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 53-48 against Andover on Friday in the Kansas City Piper tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Smithville 60-57 on Saturday. The Lady Panthers defeated McPherson 85-31 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team opened its season on Tuesday with a 79-49 victory against McPherson. … The Lady Panther wrestling team defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 46-36 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers finished 2nd in the Valley Center tournament on Saturday with 181.0 points. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 44-32 on Wednesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team lost 53-41 against Bishop Carroll on Friday in the Hutchinson tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks 45-31 against Andover Central on Saturday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Maize High 47-28 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team lost 70-41 against Bishop Carroll on Friday in the Hutchinson tournament. The Salt Hawks lost 57-53 against Andover Central on Saturday. The Salt Hawks lost 69-37 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished 10th with 78.0 points on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished 0-4 on Saturday in the Junction City dual tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 47-28 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team lost 65-55 against Wichita Heights on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Hutchinson 69-37 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team, which is combing with Maize South this season, opened the season on Thursday with a 48-43 dual victory at Salina Central. The Lady Eagles finished 5th with 74.0 points on Saturday in the Wichita Southeast tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team opened the season on Thursday with a 61-10 dual victory at Salina Central. The Eagles won the Valley Center tournament on Saturday with 217.5 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball lost 62-24 against North Little Rock on Thursday in the opening round of the Fayetteville, Arkansas tournament. The Lady Mavericks lost 60-53 against Little Rock Central on Friday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Cascia Hill, Ark. 53-46 on Saturday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Andover Central 64-30 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team lost 55-45 against Bryant, Arkansas Thursday night in the opening round of the Fayetteville, Arkansas tournament. The Eagles defeated Battle, Mo. 55-46 on Friday. The Mavericks lost 64-55 against Cascia Hill, Ark. on Saturday. The Mavericks defeated Andover Central 71-40 on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team, which is combing with Maize High this season, opened the season on Thursday with a 48-43 dual victory at Salina Central. The Lady Mavericks finished 5th with 74.0 points on Saturday in the Wichita Southeast tournament. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team competed in the Spring Hill dual tournament on Friday where they finished in 6th place with a 4-2 dual record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball lost 52-44 against Liberal on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina South tournament. The Lady Cougars defeated McPherson 42-23 on Friday. The Lady Cougars defeated Campus 41-28 on Saturday. The Lady Cougars defeated Arkansas City 49-16 on Tuesday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team defeated Liberal 64-42 on Thursday in the opening game of the Salina South tournament. The Cougars defeated McPherson 58-44 on Friday. The Cougars defeated Campus 52-46 on Saturday. The Cougars defeated Arkansas City 57-38 on Tuesday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team finished 3rd with 153.0 points on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team finished 8th with 82.5 points on Saturday in the Valley Center tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 78-26 against Wichita East on Thursday. The Lady Hornets defeated Newton 61-29 on Tuesday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita East 45-44 on Thursday night. The Hornets defeated Newton 55-28 on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team finished 8th with 81.0 points on Saturday in the Valley Center tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team placed 5th on Friday in the Valley Center tournament with 115.0 points.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 1 0 2 1

Salina South 0 0 4 0

Valley Center 0 0 2 0

Derby 0 0 1 0

Maize South 0 0 3 2

Campus 0 0 2 2

Hutchinson 0 1 0 3

Thursday, December 4

Campus vs. McPherson. – Salina South tournament

Hutchinson vs. Bishop Carroll – Hutchinson tournament

Maize at Wichita Heights

Maize South at Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

Salina South vs. Liberal – Saina South tournament

Wichita East at Valley Center

Friday, December 5

Campus vs. Liberal – Salina South tournament

Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament

Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

Salina South vs. McPherson – Salina South tournament

Saturday, December 6

Campus vs. Salina South – Salina South tournament

Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament

Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

Tuesday, December 9

Campus 56, Eisenhower 48

Derby 79, McPherson 49

Maize 69, Hutchinson 37

Maize South 71, Andover Central 40

Salina South 57, Ark City 38

Valley Center 55, Newton 28

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 1 0 1 2

Salina South 0 0 3 1

Derby 0 0 3 1

Maize South 0 0 3 2

Valley Center 0 0 1 1

Campus 0 0 1 3

Maize 0 1 1 1

Thursday, December 4

Campus vs. McPherson. – Salina South tournament

Hutchinson vs. Bishop Carroll – Hutchinson tournament

Maize at Wichita Heights

Maize South at Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

Salina South vs. Liberal – Saina South tournament

Wichita East at Valley Center

Friday, December 5

Campus vs. Liberal – Salina South tournament

Derby – KC Piper tournament

Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament

Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

Salina South vs. McPherson – Salina South tournament

Saturday, December 6

Campus vs. Salina South – Saina South tournament

Derby – KC Piper Tournament

Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament

Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

Tuesday, December 9

Eisenhower 52, Campus 29

Derby 85, McPherson 31

Hutchinson 47, Maize 28

Maize South 64, Andover Central 30

Salina South 49, Ark City 16

Valley Center 61, Newton 29