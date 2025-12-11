PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 3 Recap

Maize High took an early lead in the AVCTL I boys’ standings on Tuesday when the Eagles earned a victory in the first intra-league contest of the season, defeating Hutchinson 69-37.
The Salina South boys have the best record, thus far, in the AVCTL I boys’ standings at 4-0 while Valley Center is 2-0 and Derby is 1-0
Hutchinson jumped atop the AVCTL I girls’ standings thanks to their 47-28 victory against Maize High on Tuesday.
The Salina South girls are tied with Derby for the top overall record in the AVCTL I girls’ standings with identical 3-1 overall records as no AVCTL I girls’ team is undefeated.
Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did past week:
CAMPUS
The Lady Colt basketball team lost 50-42 against McPherson on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina South tournament. The Lady Colts defeated Liberal 53-49 on Friday. The Lady Colts lost 41-28 against Salina South on Saturday. The Lady Colts lost 52-29 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team opened the season Thursday night in the Salina South tournament losing 66-64 against McPherson. The Colts defeated Liberal 53-49 on Friday. The Colts lost 52-46 against Salina South on Saturday. The Colts defeated Eisenhower 56-48 on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team won the Valley Center tournament on Saturday with 214.0 points. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team competed in the Arkansas City dual tournament on Saturday.
DERBY
The Lady Panther basketball team lost 53-48 against Andover on Friday in the Kansas City Piper tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Smithville 60-57 on Saturday. The Lady Panthers defeated McPherson 85-31 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team opened its season on Tuesday with a 79-49 victory against McPherson. … The Lady Panther wrestling team defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 46-36 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers finished 2nd in the Valley Center tournament on Saturday with 181.0 points. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 44-32 on Wednesday.
HUTCHINSON
The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team lost 53-41 against Bishop Carroll on Friday in the Hutchinson tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks 45-31 against Andover Central on Saturday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Maize High 47-28 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team lost 70-41 against Bishop Carroll on Friday in the Hutchinson tournament. The Salt Hawks lost 57-53 against Andover Central on Saturday. The Salt Hawks lost 69-37 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished 10th with 78.0 points on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished 0-4 on Saturday in the Junction City dual tournament.
MAIZE
The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 47-28 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team lost 65-55 against Wichita Heights on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Hutchinson 69-37 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team, which is combing with Maize South this season, opened the season on Thursday with a 48-43 dual victory at Salina Central. The Lady Eagles finished 5th with 74.0 points on Saturday in the Wichita Southeast tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team opened the season on Thursday with a 61-10 dual victory at Salina Central. The Eagles won the Valley Center tournament on Saturday with 217.5 points.
MAIZE SOUTH
The Lady Maverick basketball lost 62-24 against North Little Rock on Thursday in the opening round of the Fayetteville, Arkansas tournament. The Lady Mavericks lost 60-53 against Little Rock Central on Friday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Cascia Hill, Ark. 53-46 on Saturday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Andover Central 64-30 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team lost 55-45 against Bryant, Arkansas Thursday night in the opening round of the Fayetteville, Arkansas tournament. The Eagles defeated Battle, Mo. 55-46 on Friday. The Mavericks lost 64-55 against Cascia Hill, Ark. on Saturday. The Mavericks defeated Andover Central 71-40 on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team, which is combing with Maize High this season, opened the season on Thursday with a 48-43 dual victory at Salina Central. The Lady Mavericks finished 5th with 74.0 points on Saturday in the Wichita Southeast tournament. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team competed in the Spring Hill dual tournament on Friday where they finished in 6th place with a 4-2 dual record.
SALINA SOUTH
The Lady Cougar basketball lost 52-44 against Liberal on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina South tournament. The Lady Cougars defeated McPherson 42-23 on Friday. The Lady Cougars defeated Campus 41-28 on Saturday. The Lady Cougars defeated Arkansas City 49-16 on Tuesday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team defeated Liberal 64-42 on Thursday in the opening game of the Salina South tournament. The Cougars defeated McPherson 58-44 on Friday. The Cougars defeated Campus 52-46 on Saturday. The Cougars defeated Arkansas City 57-38 on Tuesday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team finished 3rd with 153.0 points on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team finished 8th with 82.5 points on Saturday in the Valley Center tournament.
VALLEY CENTER
The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 78-26 against Wichita East on Thursday. The Lady Hornets defeated Newton 61-29 on Tuesday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita East 45-44 on Thursday night. The Hornets defeated Newton 55-28 on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team finished 8th with 81.0 points on Saturday in the Valley Center tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team placed 5th on Friday in the Valley Center tournament with 115.0 points.
2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Maize 1 0 2 1
Salina South 0 0 4 0
Valley Center 0 0 2 0
Derby 0 0 1 0
Maize South 0 0 3 2
Campus 0 0 2 2
Hutchinson 0 1 0 3
Thursday, December 4
Campus vs. McPherson. – Salina South tournament
Hutchinson vs. Bishop Carroll – Hutchinson tournament
Maize at Wichita Heights
Maize South at Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament
Salina South vs. Liberal – Saina South tournament
Wichita East at Valley Center
Friday, December 5
Campus vs. Liberal – Salina South tournament
Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament
Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament
Salina South vs. McPherson – Salina South tournament
Saturday, December 6
Campus vs. Salina South – Salina South tournament
Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament
Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament
Tuesday, December 9
Campus 56, Eisenhower 48
Derby 79, McPherson 49
Maize 69, Hutchinson 37
Maize South 71, Andover Central 40
Salina South 57, Ark City 38
Valley Center 55, Newton 28
2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Hutchinson 1 0 1 2
Salina South 0 0 3 1
Derby 0 0 3 1
Maize South 0 0 3 2
Valley Center 0 0 1 1
Campus 0 0 1 3
Maize 0 1 1 1
Thursday, December 4
Campus vs. McPherson. – Salina South tournament
Hutchinson vs. Bishop Carroll – Hutchinson tournament
Maize at Wichita Heights
Maize South at Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament
Salina South vs. Liberal – Saina South tournament
Wichita East at Valley Center
Friday, December 5
Campus vs. Liberal – Salina South tournament
Derby – KC Piper tournament
Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament
Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament
Salina South vs. McPherson – Salina South tournament
Saturday, December 6
Campus vs. Salina South – Saina South tournament
Derby – KC Piper Tournament
Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament
Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament
Tuesday, December 9
Eisenhower 52, Campus 29
Derby 85, McPherson 31
Hutchinson 47, Maize 28
Maize South 64, Andover Central 30
Salina South 49, Ark City 16
Valley Center 61, Newton 29