PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 2 recap

The 2024-25 winter sports season has been active for two weeks in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I, but last night the AVCTL I saw its first intra-league basketball showdown, which was split between the Maize High basketball teams and the Hutchinson basketball teams.

The Hutchinson Lady Salt Hawks took the early AVCTL I edge with a 50-34 victory in the opening girls’ game, but the Salt Hawk boys did not let Maize High streak out to the early league lead as the Eagle boys sealed a split on the night with a 59-46 victory in the nightcap.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team suffered a 43-14 loss against Eisenhower in its season opener Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ basketball lost 52-47 against Eisenhower in its season opener on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt wresting team opened the season last Thursday night with a dual against Cheney and won 71-4. The Lady Colts competed in the Emporia tournament Friday where they finished in 13th place with 0.0 points. The Lady Colts competed in the Valley Center tournament on Saturday where they finished in 3rd place with 124.5 points. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team opened the season Thursday with a 48-11 dual victory against Cheney.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team opened the season losing 57-44 against Andover on Friday. The Lady Panthers defeated McPherson 72-32 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 57-55 victory against Andover. The Panthers defeated McPherson on Tuesday 72-71. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Valley Center tournament on Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 111.5 points. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team won the Junction City dual tournament on Saturday with a 4-0 record as they defeated Shawnee Heights 4828, Hutchinson 72-6, Junction City 45-30 and Emporia 38-38, which the won on tiebreakers.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team opened its season on Tuesday with a 50-34 AVCTL I victory against Maize. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team suffered a 59-46 AVCTL I loss against Maize on Tuesday to open its 2024-25 season. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished in 10th place Saturday with 78.0 points in the McPherson tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished with a 1-4 record Saturday in the Junction City dual tournament. The Salt Hawks defeated Wichita West 48-30, but lost 63-18 against Junction City, 72-6 against Derby, 53-25 against Shawnee Heights and 51-24 against Hays.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team suffered an AVCTL I loss, 50-34, against Hutchison on Tuesday to open its 2024-25 season. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday losing an 83-78 contest against Olathe West. The Eagles opened its AVCTL I season on Tuesday with a 59-46 victory against Hutchinson. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team opened the season last Thursday by winning a dual against Salina Central 42-28. The Lady Eagles finished in 4th place on Saturday with 120.5 points in the Wichita Southeast tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team opened the season last Thursday with a 55-19 dual victory against Salina Central.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team opened the season with a 67-47 victory against Eisenhower on Friday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Andover Central 43-33 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team dropped its season opener on Friday 39-38 against Eisenhower. The Mavericks lost 59-53 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team competed in the Spring Hill dual tournament on Friday where they finished with a 4-1 record and in 5th place. The Mavericks defeated Olathe Northwest 39-37, Blue Valley Northwest 44-19, Holton 41-19, and Shawnee Mission East 60-18 but lost 54-19 against Spring Hill.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 57-20 victory against Great Bend. The Lady Cougars suffered their first loss of the season 56-49 on Tuesday against Arkansas City. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost its season opener on Friday 71-44 against Great Bend. The Cougars earned their initial victory of the season on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 72-45. … The Lady Cougar wresting team finished 3rd with 153.0 points Saturday at McPherson. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team finished 7th with 61.0 points Friday in the Valley Center tournament on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team will begin its 2024-25 season on Thursday when they host Winfield. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team will open its season on Thursday when it hosts Winfield. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team hosted a tournament on Saturday where they finished in 8th place with 65.5 points. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team hosted a tournament Friday where they finished in 4th place with 156.0 points.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 1 0 1 0

Maize South 0 0 2 0

Derby 0 0 1 1

Salina South 0 0 1 1

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Campus 0 0 0 1

Maize 0 1 0 1

Friday, December 6

Andover 57, Derby 44

Maize South 66, Eisenhower 47

Salina South 57, Great Bend 20

Tuesday, December 10

Hutchinson 50, Maize 34

Ark City 56, Salina South 49

Maize South 43, Andover Central 33

Derby 72, McPherson 32

Eisenhower 43, Campus 14

Friday, December 13

Maize at Maize South

Valley Center at Andale

Hutchinson at Buhler

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 1 0 1 1

Derby 0 0 2 0

Salina South 0 0 1 1

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Campus 0 0 0 1

Hutchinson 0 1 0 1

Friday, December 6

Derby 57, Andover 55

Olathe West 83, Maize 78

Eisenhower 39, Maize South 38

Great Bend 71, Salina South 44

Tuesday, December 10

Maize 59, Hutchinson 46

Salina South 72, Ark City 45

Andover Central 59, Maize South 53

Derby 72, McPherson 71

Eisenhower 52, Campus 47

Friday, December 13

Maize at Maize South

Valley Center at Andale

Hutchinson at Buhler