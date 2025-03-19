PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 16 Recap

The 2024-25 winter season is now complete for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I as the league saw four of its teams compete in last week’s state basketball tournaments with the Derby Lady Panthers leading the charge as the Lady Panthers finished 2nd in the girls’ Class 6A state tournament.
The Maize Eagle boys finished third in the boys’ Class 6A state tournament while the Derby boys lost in the opening round of the boys’ Class 6A state tournament and the Maize South Lady Mavericks lost in the opening round of the girls’ Class 5A state tournament.
Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week and for the season:
CAMPUS
The Lady Colt basketball team finished the season with a 2-18, 0-12 record. … The Colt boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 2-19, 0-12 record.
DERBY
The Lady Panther basketball team opened play in the Class 6A state tournament on Thursday with a 55-30 victory against Wichita East. The Lady Panthers defeated Olathe North 68-55 on Friday in the semifinals. The Lady Panthers lost 65-39 against Blue Valley North in the state championship game on Saturday. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 21-4, 11-1 record. … The Panther boys’ basketball team saw its season end on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament when the Panthers lost 69-50 against Olathe North. The Panthers finished the season with a 21-2, 11-1 record.
HUTCHINSON
The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team finished the season with a 15-7, 9-3 record. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 10-11, 7-5 record.
MAIZE
The Lady Eagle basketball team finished the season with a 5-16, 2-10 record. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team opened Class 6A state tournament play on Wednesday with a 49-48 victory against Shawnee Mission South. The Eagles lost 63-55 against Shawnee Mission Northwest in the semifinals on Friday. The Eagles rebounded on Saturday and defeated Wichita Heights 57-52 in the state consolation game. The Eagles finished the season with an 18-7, 10-2 record.
MAIZE SOUTH
The Lady Maverick basketball team saw its season end on Wednesday when it lost 61-56 against Spring Hill in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament. The Lady Mavericks finished the season with a 19-4, 10-2 record. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 12-10, 7-5 record.
SALINA SOUTH
The Lady Cougar basketball team finished the season with a 10-11, 6-6 record. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-14, 3-9, record.
VALLEY CENTER
The Lady Hornet basketball team finished the season with a 10-11, 4-8 record. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 11-11, 4-8 record.
2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Derby 11 1 21 4
Maize South 10 2 19 4
Hutchinson 9 3 15 7
Salina South 6 6 10 11
Valley Center 4 8 10 11
Maize 2 10 5 16
Campus 0 12 2 18
Wednesday, March 12
Spring Hill 61, Maize South 56 – 5A state
Thursday, March 13
Derby 55, Wichita East 30 – 6A state
Friday, March 14
Derby 68, Olathe North 55 – 6A state
Saturday, March 15
Blue Valley North 65, Derby 39 – 6A championship
2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Derby 11 1 21 2
Maize 10 2 18 7
Maize South 7 5 12 10
Hutchinson 7 5 10 11
Valley Center 4 8 11 11
Salina South 3 9 7 14
Campus 0 12 2 19
Wednesday, March 13
Maize 49, Shawnee Mission South48 – 6A state
Olathe North 69, Derby 50 – 6A state
Friday, March 14
Shawnee Mission NW 62, Maize 55 – 6A state
Saturday, March 15
Maize 57, Wichita Heights 52 – 6A state consolation