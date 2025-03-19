PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 16 Recap

The 2024-25 winter season is now complete for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I as the league saw four of its teams compete in last week’s state basketball tournaments with the Derby Lady Panthers leading the charge as the Lady Panthers finished 2nd in the girls’ Class 6A state tournament.

The Maize Eagle boys finished third in the boys’ Class 6A state tournament while the Derby boys lost in the opening round of the boys’ Class 6A state tournament and the Maize South Lady Mavericks lost in the opening round of the girls’ Class 5A state tournament.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week and for the season:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team finished the season with a 2-18, 0-12 record. … The Colt boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 2-19, 0-12 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team opened play in the Class 6A state tournament on Thursday with a 55-30 victory against Wichita East. The Lady Panthers defeated Olathe North 68-55 on Friday in the semifinals. The Lady Panthers lost 65-39 against Blue Valley North in the state championship game on Saturday. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 21-4, 11-1 record. … The Panther boys’ basketball team saw its season end on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament when the Panthers lost 69-50 against Olathe North. The Panthers finished the season with a 21-2, 11-1 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team finished the season with a 15-7, 9-3 record. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 10-11, 7-5 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team finished the season with a 5-16, 2-10 record. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team opened Class 6A state tournament play on Wednesday with a 49-48 victory against Shawnee Mission South. The Eagles lost 63-55 against Shawnee Mission Northwest in the semifinals on Friday. The Eagles rebounded on Saturday and defeated Wichita Heights 57-52 in the state consolation game. The Eagles finished the season with an 18-7, 10-2 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team saw its season end on Wednesday when it lost 61-56 against Spring Hill in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament. The Lady Mavericks finished the season with a 19-4, 10-2 record. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 12-10, 7-5 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team finished the season with a 10-11, 6-6 record. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-14, 3-9, record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team finished the season with a 10-11, 4-8 record. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 11-11, 4-8 record.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 11 1 21 4

Maize South 10 2 19 4

Hutchinson 9 3 15 7

Salina South 6 6 10 11

Valley Center 4 8 10 11

Maize 2 10 5 16

Campus 0 12 2 18

Wednesday, March 12

Spring Hill 61, Maize South 56 – 5A state

Thursday, March 13

Derby 55, Wichita East 30 – 6A state

Friday, March 14

Derby 68, Olathe North 55 – 6A state

Saturday, March 15

Blue Valley North 65, Derby 39 – 6A championship

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 11 1 21 2

Maize 10 2 18 7

Maize South 7 5 12 10

Hutchinson 7 5 10 11

Valley Center 4 8 11 11

Salina South 3 9 7 14

Campus 0 12 2 19

Wednesday, March 13

Maize 49, Shawnee Mission South48 – 6A state

Olathe North 69, Derby 50 – 6A state

Friday, March 14

Shawnee Mission NW 62, Maize 55 – 6A state

Saturday, March 15

Maize 57, Wichita Heights 52 – 6A state consolation