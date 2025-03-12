PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 15 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has four basketball teams still alive this week as state tournaments begin across the state.

The AVCTL I is led by Derby High School, which has both its boys’ and girls’ teams playing in this week’s Class 6A state tournament.

The Derby boys will be joined by AVCTL I rival Maize High in the boys’ Class 6A state tournament while the Lady Panthers will be the lone AVCTL I girls’ team in the Class 6A state tournament, but the Maize South Lady Mavericks will be the lone AVCTL I girls’ team in the Class 5A state tournament.

The Lady Mavericks were the lone AVCTL I team to qualify for either Class 5A state tournament.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it was defeated 72-24 against Liberal in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Lady Colts saw their season end with a 2-18, 0-12 record. … The Colt boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 2-19, 0-12 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team kept its season alive on Wednesday with an 82-10 victory against Wichita North in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Garden City 74-33 in the championship game on Saturday. The Lady Panthers will face Wichita East in the opening round on Thursday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament on Friday with a 62-46 victory against Lawrence Free State in the finals of the Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Panthers will face Olathe North in the opening round on Wednesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team saw its season end on Friday after a 50-17 loss against Hays in the finals of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks finished the season with a 15-7, 9-3 record. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 48-43 against Hays in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Salt Hawks finished the season with a 10-11, 7-5 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team saw its season end on Wednesday when it lost 51-27 against Manhattan in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 5-16, 2-10 record. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament on Friday with a 75-64 victory against Wichita Northwest in the finals of the Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Eagles will face Shawnee Mission South on Wednesday in the opening round.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Friday with a 52-45 victory against Arkansas City. The Lady Mavericks will face Spring Hill on Wednesday in the opening round. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Wednesday when it defeated Emporia 57-47 in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Mavericks lost 61-42 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel Saturday in the championship game. The Mavericks finished the season with a 12-10, 7-5 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team finished the season with a 10-11, 6-6 record. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team saw its season end on Wednesday when it was defeated 66-43 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Cougars finished the season with a 7-14, 3-9 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team finished the season with a 10-11, 4-8 record. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Wednesday with a 68-61 overtime victory against Topeka Seaman in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Hornets saw their season come to an end on Saturday when they lost 81-54 against Topeka West in the sub-state championship game. The Hornets finished the season with an 11-11, 4-8 record.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 11 1 19 3

Maize South 10 2 19 3

Hutchinson 9 3 15 7

Salina South 6 6 10 11

Valley Center 4 8 10 11

Maize 2 10 5 16

Campus 0 12 2 18

Wednesday, March 5

Derby 82, Wichita North 10 – 6A sub-state

Manhattan 51, Maize 27 – 6A sub-state

Liberal 72, Campus 24 – 6A sub-state

Friday, March 7

Hays 50, Hutchinson 17 – 5A sub-state

Maize South 52. Ark City 45 – 5A sub-state

Saturday, March 8

Derby 74, Garden City 33 – 6A sub-state

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 11 1 21 1

Maize 10 2 16 6

Maize South 7 5 12 10

Hutchinson 7 5 10 11

Valley Center 4 8 11 11

Salina South 3 9 7 14

Campus 0 12 2 19

Wednesday, March 5

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 66, Salina South 43 – 5A sub-state

Maize South 57, Emporia 47 – 5A sub-state

Valley Center 68, Topeka Seaman 61 OT – 5A sub-state

Hays 48, Hutchinson 43 – 5A sub-state

Friday, March 7

Derby 52, Free State 46 – 6A sub-state

Maize 75. Wichita Northwest 64 – 6A sub-state

Saturday, March 8

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 61, Maize South 42 – 5A sub-state

Topeka West 81, Valley Center 54 – 5A sub-state