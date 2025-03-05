PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 14 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has fully entered postseason action for the 2024-25 winter season.

The Derby Panthers and Lady Panthers controlled the 2024-25 AVCTL I regular season as both Derby teams won the AVCTL I regular season basketball titles.

The Panther boys won the AVCTL I crown with a 19-1, 11-1 record while Maize High finished 2nd with a 15-5, 10-2 record. The Lady Panthers won the AVCTL I title with a 17-3, 11-1 record while Maize South finished 2nd with a 17-3, 10-2 record.

The AVCTL I basketball teams also began sub-state action Tuesday night as the AVCTL I Class 5A girls played the opening round in sub-state which saw Maize South and Hutchinson advance to Friday’s championship game while the three AVCTL I Class 6A boys’ teams competed in the sub-state opening round where Derby and Maize High earned opening round victories and a spot in the championship game Friday night.

The AVCTL I had 10 state medalist and one state champion in the girls’ state wrestling tournaments and the AVCTLI boys had 22 state medalists and five individual state champions in the boys’ state wrestling tournaments.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost to Salina Central 51-34 on Friday in its regular season finale. … The Colt boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night when it lost 73-43 in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament against AVCTL I rival Derby. The Colts finished the season with a 2-19, 0-12 record. … The Lady Colt wrestling team scored 43 points and placed 15th in the Class 6A state tournament this past weekend. The Lady Colts had two state medalists. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team placed 33rd with 1 point this past weekend in the Class 6A state tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team closed out the regular season on Thursday with a 59-34 victory against Maize High. … The Panther boys’ basketball team wrapped up the AVCTL I title on Thursday with a 54-52 victory against Maize High in the regular season finale for both teams. The Panthers kept their season alive Tuesday when they defeated AVCTL I rival Campus 73-43 in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Panthers will play Lawrence Free State in the championship game Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team placed 11th with 72.5 points this past weekend in the Class 6A state tournament. The Lady Panthers had two state medalists with one state champion. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 87 points, four state medalists and one state champion this past weekend in the Class 6A state tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team lost 54-42 against Andover High on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Salina South 44-35 on Friday in its regular season finale. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team lost 65-54 against Andover on Thursday. The Salt Hawks defeated Salina South 50-47 on Friday to close out the regular season. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team placed 30th with 13 points and one state medalist this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished in 15th place with 50 points and three state medalists this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 59-34 in its regular season finale on Thursday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team closed out the regular season on Thursday when it lost 54-52 against Derby. The Eagles kept their season alive when they defeated Garden City 64-62 in overtime Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Eagles will play Wichita Northwest in the championship game on Friday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team placed 25th with 12.5 points and one state medalists this past weekend in the Class 6A state tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team placed 4th with 169 points with eight state medalists and three individual state champions in the Class 6A state tournament this past weekend.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team kept its season alive Tuesday with a 64-29 victory against Salina Central in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Mavericks will play Arkansas City in the championship game on Friday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team will play at Emporia Wednesday night in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team scored 47 points and placed 18th with two state medalists and one state champion this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished in 15th place with 58 points, two state medalists and one individual champion in the Class 5A state tournament this past weekend.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team lost 44-35 against Hutchinson on Friday in its regular season finale. The Lady Cougars saw their season come to an end Tuesday night when they lost 49-23 against Bishop Carroll in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Cougars finished the season with a 10-11, 6-6 record. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 50-47 against Hutchinson on Friday to close out the regular season. … The Lady Cougar wresting team placed 22nd with 42 points and two state medalists this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team finished in 31st place with 4.0 points this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 62-48 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Hornets finished the season with a 10-11, 4-8 record. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team will play at Topeka Seaman Wednesday night in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team placed 31st with 11 points this past weekend in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished in 9th place with 81 points and five state medalists in the Class 5A state tournament this past weekend.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 11 1 17 3

Maize South 10 2 18 3

Hutchinson 9 3 15 6

Salina South 6 6 10 11

Valley Center 4 8 10 11

Maize 2 10 5 15

Campus 0 12 2 17

Thursday, February 27

Derby 59, Maize 34

Andover 54, Hutchinson 42

Friday, February 28

Hutchison 44, Salina South 35

Salina Central 51, Campus 34

Tuesday, March 4

Bishop Carroll 49, Salina South 23 – 5A sub-state

Maize South 64, Salina Central 29 – 5A sub-state

Hutchinson 60, Andover Central 37 – 5A sub-state

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62, Valley Center 38 – 5A sub-state

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 11 1 20 1

Maize 10 2 15 6

Maize South 7 5 11 9

Hutchinson 7 5 10 10

Valley Center 4 8 10 10

Salina South 3 9 7 13

Campus 0 12 2 19

Thursday, February 27

Derby 59, Maize 55

Andover 65, Hutchinson 54

Friday, February 28

Hutchinson 50, Salina South 47

Campus 56, Salina Central 55

Tuesday, March 4

Derby 73, Campus 43 – 6A sub-state

Maize 64, Garden City 62 OT– 6A sub-state