PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 13 recap

The postseason has begun for the wrestlers in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I, and will culminate this weekend, while the AVCTL I basketball teams will see their postseason begin next week and regular season conclude this week with the AVCTL I basketball champions still to be determined.

The AVCTL I boys’ wrestling teams saw their postseason begin this past weekend with regional wrestling tournaments where the AVCTL I had 38 individuals qualify for this weekend’s state tournaments with seven regional champions. The Maize High Eagle wrestling team led the way for the AVCTL I with 10 individual state qualifiers and two regional champions.

The Derby Lady Panther basketball team currently leads the AVCTL I with a 16-3, 10-1 record and can seal the league title with a win this Friday when they host Maize High in the regular season finale. The Maize South Lady Mavericks still have a chance at catching Derby in the girls’ AVCTL I as the Lady Mavericks finished the regular season Tuesday with a 17-3, 10-2 record.

The Derby-Maize boys’ contest will be the AVCTL I deciding contest as both Derby and Maize enter the regular season finale with identical 10-1 AVCTL I records. Derby has an 18-1 overall record while Maize High enters with a 14-4 overall record.

The Salina South Lady Cougars currently sit in 4th place in the AVCTL I with a 10-9, 6-5 record with their final regular season game being Friday when they host Hutchinson while the Cougar boys currently sit in 6th place with a 7-12, 3-8 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost 47-43 in overtime against Maize High on Friday. The Lady Colts lost 66-35 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team lost 79-52 against Maize High on Friday. The Colts lost 51-40 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team finished in 18th place with 15.5 points on Saturday in a Class 6A regional tournament with one state qualifier.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Maize South 49-45 on Friday. The Lady Panthers defeated Salina South 54-50 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Maize South 80-67 on Friday. The Panthers defeated Salina South 66-32 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished in 6th place with 144.5 points, 8 state qualifiers and one regional champion on Saturday in a Class 6A regional tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team defeated Newton 68-16 on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Maize 43-34 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 80-51 on Friday. The Salt Hawks lost 58-48 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished in 10th place with 102.0 Saturday in the Class 5A regional tournament with seven state qualifiers and one regional champion.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Campus 47-43 in overtime on Friday. The Lady Eagles lost 43-34 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Campus 79-52 on Friday. The Eagles defeated Hutchinson 58-48 on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place with 210.0 points Saturday in the Class 6A regional tournament with 10 state qualifiers and two regional champions.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team lost 49-45 against Derby on Friday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Campus 66-35 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team lost 80-67 against Derby on Friday. The Mavericks defeated Campus 51-40 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished in 11th place with 88.0 points on Saturday in a Class 5A regional tournament with five state qualifiers and two regional champions.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team defeated Valley Center 38-31 on Friday. The Lady Cougars lost 54-50 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team defeated Valley Center 52-46 on Friday. The Cougars lost 66-32 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team finished in 16th place with 31.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A regional tournament with one state qualifier.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost to Salina South 38-31 on Friday. The Lady Hornets lost 38-37 against Arkansas City on Tuesday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team lost 52-46 against Salina South on Friday. The Hornets defeated Arkansas City 72-38 on Tuesday. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished in 9th place with 114.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A regional tournament with six state qualifiers and one regional champion.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 10 1 16 3

Maize South 10 2 17 3

Hutchinson 8 3 13 5

Salina South 6 5 10 9

Valley Center 4 8 10 10

Maize 2 9 5 14

Campus 0 12 2 16

Friday, February 21

Salina South 38, Valley Center 31

Maize 47, Campus 43 OT

Derby 49, Maize South 45

Hutchinson 68, Newton 16

Tuesday, February 25

Derby 54, Salina South 50

Maize South 66, Campus 35

Hutchinson 43, Maize 34

Ark City 38, Valley Center 37

Tuesday, February 18

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 10 1 18 1

Maize 10 1 14 5

Maize South 6 5 10 9

Hutchinson 6 5 9 9

Valley Center 4 7 10 9

Salina South 3 8 7 12

Campus 0 11 1 17

Friday, February 21

Salina South 52, Valley Center 46

Maize 79, Campus 52

Derby 80, Maize South 67

Hutchinson 58, Newton 51

Tuesday, February 25

Derby 66, Salina South 32

Maize South 51, Campus 40

Maize 58, Hutchinson 48

Valley Center 72, Ark City 38