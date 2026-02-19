PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 12 Recap

The postseason has begun in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I 2025-26 winter season as the AVCTLI girls’ wrestling teams competed in regional tournaments this past weekend, with boys’ regional tournaments taking place this weekend.

While the wrestling teams have hit their postseason mark, the AVCTLI basketball teams are in the home stretch, trying to secure better seeds for the upcoming 2026 basketball sub-state tournaments.

The Maize South Maverick boys currently lead the AVCTL I boys’ basketball standings with a 17-3, 9-1 record while Derby is in 2nd with a 16-5, 8-2 record, followed by Maize High in third at 15-5, 8-2. Salina South’s boys are currently in 6th place with a 14-7, 2-7 record.

Maize South also leads the AVCTL I girls’ basketball standings with a 17-3, 10-0 record, followed by Derby at 18-3, 9-1, Hutchinson at 10-9, 6-5 and Salina South in 4th place with a 12-9, 5-4 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team defeated Goddard 71-47 on Friday. The Lady Colts lost 51-47 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team defeated Goddard 54-52 on Friday. The Colts defeated Hutchinson 47-36 on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team defeated Bishop Carroll 84-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Colts placed 6th with 146.0 points and 10 qualifiers Saturday in the Wichita North regional tournament. … The Colt boys’ wresting team will compete in the Wichita North regional tournament Saturday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Hutchinson 59-39 on Friday. The Lady Panthers defeated Maize High 70-31 on Tuesday. … The Pather boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson 82-51 on Friday. The Panthers defeated Maize High 56-47 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished 7th with 99.0 points and 5 state qualifiers Saturday in the Wichita North regional. … The Panther boys’ wresting team will compete in the Wichita North regional tournament on Saturday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team lost 59-39 against Derby on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Campus 51-47 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team lost 82-51 against Derby on Friday. The Salt Hawks lost 47-36 against Campus on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished 13th with 64.0 points and four state qualifiers Saturday in the Newton regional. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Hays regional tournament on Saturday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Valley Center 51-43 on Friday. The Lady Eagles lost 70-31 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Valley Center 74-42 on Friday. The Eagles lost 56-47 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team finished 11th with 60.5 points and two state qualifiers Saturday in the Wichita North regional. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team defeated Great Bend 66-12 on Wednesday. The Eagles will compete in the Wichita North regional on Saturday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Salina South 50-42 on Friday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Valley Center 58-24 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Salina South 67-58 on Friday. The Mavericks defeated Valley Center 58-48 on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team finished in 15th place with 49.0 points and three state qualifiers in the Newton regional. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Hays regional on Saturday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team lost 50-42 against Maize South on Friday. The Lady Cougars lost 51-43 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 67-58 against Maize South on Friday. The Cougars defeated Andover Central 65-59 on Tuesday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team finished 17th with 46.5 points and six state qualifiers Saturday in the Newton regional. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Hays regional on Saturday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 51-43 against Maize High on Friday. The Lady Hornets lost 58-24 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team lost 74-42 against Maize High on Friday. The Hornets lost 59-48 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team finished 9th with 89.5 points and six state qualifiers on Saturday in the Newton regional tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Hays regional tournament on Saturday.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 9 1 17 3

Derby 8 2 16 5

Maize 8 2 15 5

Campus 3 6 11 8

Hutchinson 3 8 6 13

Salina South 2 7 14 7

Valley Center 2 9 6 12

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 10 0 17 3

Derby 9 1 18 3

Hutchinson 6 5 10 9

Salina South 5 4 12 9

Maize 3 7 8 11

Campus 1 8 6 14

Valley Center 1 10 5 14