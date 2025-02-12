PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 11 recap

The basketball season is wining its regular season down across the state of Kansas in the high school level as teams prepare for the 2025 postseason.

The wrestling teams, at least on the girls’ side of the mat, will see its postseason begin this weekend across the state of Kansas, including in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I. The AVCTL I girls’ wrestling teams will compete in regional tournaments this weekend while the AVCTL I boys’ wrestling teams will compete in their regional tournaments next weekend.

The AVCTL I had a full slate of games last night (Tuesday) which simply furthered the narrative which has unfolded most of the 2024-25 season as Derby swept Campus, Salina South split with Maize High and Valley Center swept Hutchinson. Maize South was the lone AVCTL I team to play a non-league doubleheader as the Mavericks and Lady Mavericks’ got swept by the AVCTL II leading Andover High teams.

The Derby sweep simply strengthens the Panther and Lady Panther hold on the AVCTL I boys and girls’ basketball standings as the Lady Panthers currently lead the AVCTL I with a 13-2, 8-0 record while Maize South sits in 2nd place with a 14-2, 7-1 record. The Salina South Lady Cougars are currently in 4th place with a 9-6, 5-3 record.

The Derby Panther boys are the lone AVCTL I team still protecting an undefeated season as the Panthers lead the AVCTL I with 15-0, 8-0 record while Maize High is in 2nd place with a 13-4, 7-1 record and Salina South is currently 6th with a 5-10, 2-6 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost 56-23 against Valley Center on Friday. The Lady Colts lost 73-30 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team lost 65-55 against Valley Center on Friday. The Colts lost 89-50 against Derby on Tuesday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Eisenhower 67-41 on Friday. The Lady Panthers defeated Campus 73-30 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Eisenhower 55-43 on Friday. The Panthers defeated Campus 89-50 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished in 12th with 67.5 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team defeated Salina South 46-32 on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Valley Center 41-30 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team defeated Salina South 69-43 on Friday. The Salt Hawks defeated Valley Center 60-47 on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 59-32 against Maize South on Friday. The Lady Eagles lost 48-32 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Maize South 63-48 on Friday. The Eagles defeated Salina South 81-30 on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Maize High 59-32 on Friday. The Lady Mavericks lost 67-45 against Andover High on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team lost 63-48 against Maize High on Friday. The Mavericks lost 66-48 against Andover High on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team lost 65-12 against Arkansas City in a dual on Thursday. The Mavericks finished 22nd with 18.5 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team lost 46-32 against Hutchinson on Friday. The Lady Cougars defeated Maize High 48-32 on Tuesday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 69-43 against Hutchinson on Friday. The Cougars lost 81-30 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team was defeated 66-18 by Hays in a dual on Thursday. The Lady Cougars finished 7th 91.0 points in the Silver Lake tournament on Saturday. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team lost 45-28 against Hays in a dual on Thursday. The Cougars finished in 3rd place with 153.0 points on Saturday in the Silver Lake tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Campus 56-23 on Friday. The Lady Hornets lost 41-30 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team defeated Campus 65-55 on Friday. The Hornets lost 60-47 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team defeated Andover Central 9-6 in a dual on Thursday. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team lost 49-29 against Andover in a dual on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Andover Central 60-16 in a dual on Thursday. The Hornets finished in 14th with 77.5 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 8 0 13 2

Maize South 7 1 14 2

Hutchinson 5 3 10 4

Salina South 5 3 9 6

Valley Center 3 6 9 7

Maize 1 7 4 12

Campus 0 9 2 12

Friday, February 7

Hutchinson 46, Salina South 32

Valley Center 56, Campus 23

Maize South 59, Maize 32

Derby 67, Eisenhower 41

Tuesday, February 11

Salina South 48, Maize 32

Derby 73, Campus 30

Hutchinson 41, Valley Center 30

Andover 67, Maize South 45

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 8 0 15 0

Maize 7 1 13 4

Maize South 4 4 8 8

Hutchinson 4 4 6 8

Valley Center 4 5 9 6

Salina South 2 6 5 10

Campus 0 9 0 14

Friday, February 7

Hutchinson 69, Salina South 43

Valley Center 65, Campus 55

Maize 63, Maize South 48

Derby 55, Eisenhower 43

Tuesday, February 11

Maize 81, Salina South 39

Derby 89, Campus 50

Hutchinson 60, Valley Center 47

Andover 66, Maize South 48