PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 10 recap

As the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I heads into the home stretch of the 2024-25 winter high school sports season, Derby High School continues to maintain a grasp atop both the boys and girls’ AVCTL I basketball standings, but there is still time for others to topple both the Panthers and Lady Panthers.

The Panther boys remain the only AVCTL I basketball team still protecting against an undefeated season, but the Panthers hold just a 1-game lead in the AVCTL I boys’ standings over Maize High. The Panthers currently stand with a 13-0, 7-0 record while the Maize Eagles stand in 2nd place with an 11-4, 5-1 record. The Salina South Cougars currently sit in 6th place with a 5-8, 2-4 record.

The Derby Lady Panthers sit atop the AVCTL I girls’ standings with an 11-3, 7-0 record while Maize South currently sits in 2nd place with a 13-1, 6-1 record and the Salina South Lady Cougars sit in 3rd place with an 8-5, 4-2 record.

The AVCTL I wrestling teams are preparing for the postseason tournaments which will begin within the next month while the AVCTL I wrestling teams will be wrapping up their postseason tournaments, the AVCTL I basketball teams will be in the midst of their postseason tournaments.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost 47-33 against Mulvane on Thursday in the opening round of the Mulvane tournament. The Lady Colts earned their first victory of the season on Friday when they defeated Wichita North 56-49 in the 2nd round of the Mulvane tournament. The Lady Colts lost 50-29 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team lost 51-46 against Salina South on Friday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team finished 12th with 55.0 points on Saturday in the Garden City tournament. The Lady Colts finished in 17th place with 3.0 points in the Wichita South tournament. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team finished in 32nd place with 18.5 points in the Garden City tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Wichita South 47-42 on Thursday in the opening round of the Emporia tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Wichita Heights 52-46 in the 2nd round on Friday. The Lady Panthers lost 63-50 against Topeka Seaman in the finals on Saturday. The Lady Panthers defeated Junction City 80-26 on Monday. The Lady Panthers defeated Valley Center 59-27 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Junction City 55-51 on Monday. The Panthers defeated Valley Center 66-45 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team won the Andover tournament on Friday with 118.5 points. The Lady Panthers finished 14th with 17.5 points in the Wichita South tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 100.0 points in the Andover tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team defeated Dodge City 45-27 on Thursday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 49-19 against Olathe South in the 2nd round on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated McPherson 54-31 in the final round on Saturday. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 33-25 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team lost 54-48 against Maize South on Friday. The Salt Hawks lost 55-51 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished in 18th place with 36.0 points in the Garden City tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks finished 13th with 14.0 points in the Larned tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished in 26th place with 21.5 points in the Garden City tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 44-26 against Halstead on Thursday in the opening round of the Halstead tournament. The Lady Eagles lost 48-24 against Circle on Friday in the 2nd round. The Lady Eagles lost 37-35 against Garden Plain in the final round on Saturday. The Lady Eagles defeated Salina Central 32-29 on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Salina Central 69-43 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team finished 11th with 20.0 points on Saturday in the Junction City tournament. The Lady Eagles finished 16th with 39.0 points in the Garden City tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wresting team finished 9th with 70.5 points in the Junction City tournament. The Eagles finished 6th with 153.5 points in the Garden City tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Augusta 52-17 on Thursday in the opening round of the El Dorado tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 58-44 in the 2nd round on Friday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Topeka Hayden 50-48 on Saturday in the championship game. The Lady Mavericks defeated Hutchinson 33-25 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson 54-48 on Friday. The Mavericks defeated Hutchinson 55-51 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished in 21st place with 56.5 points in the Garden City tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team defeated Campus 50-29 on Tuesday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team defeated Campus 51-46 on Friday. The Cougars defeated Campus 56-48 on Tuesday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team lost 45-36 in a dual against Junction City on Thursday. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team lost 43-26 in a dual against Junction City on Thursday. The Cougars finished in 14th place with 19.5 points in the Andover tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Circle 50-33 on Thursday in the opening round of the Halstead tournament. The Lady Hornets lost 38-32 against Halstead in the 2nd round on Friday. The Lady Hornets defeated Andale 55-39 in the final round on Saturday. The Lady Hornets lost 59-27 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team lost 66-45 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team finished in 24th place with 12.0 points in the Garden City tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished 12th with 39.0 points in the Junction City tournament. The Hornets finished 13th with 100.5 points in the Garden City tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 7 0 11 2

Maize South 6 1 13 1

Salina South 4 2 8 5

Hutchinson 3 3 8 4

Valley Center 2 5 8 6

Maize 1 5 4 10

Campus 0 7 2 10

Thursday, January 30

Maize South 52, Augusta 17 – El Dorado tournament

Derby 47, Wichita South 42 – Emporia Tournament

Halstead 44, Maize 26 – Halstead Tournament

Valley Center 50, Circle 33 – Halstead tournament

Mulvane 47, Campus 31 – Mulvane Tournament

Hutchinson 45, Dodge City 27 – McPherson tournament

Friday, January 31

Maize South 58, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 44 – El Dorado tournament

Derby 52, Wichita Heights 46 – Emporia tournament

Circle 48, Maize 24 – Halstead tournament

Halstead 38, Valley Center 32 – Halstead tournament

Olathe South 49, Hutchinson 19 – McPherson tournament

Campus 56, Wichita North 49 – Mulvane tournament

Saturday, February 1

Topeka Seaman 63, Derby 50 – Emporia tournament

Hutchinson 54, McPherson 31 – McPherson tournament

Maize South 50, Topeka Hayden 48 – El Dorado tournament

Garden Plain 35, Maize 27 – Haven tournament

Valley Center 55, Andale 39 – Haven tournament

Monday, February 3

Derby 80, Junction City 26

Tuesday, February 4

Salina South 50, Campus 29

Derby 59, Valley Center 27

Maize South 33, Hutchinson 25

Maize 32, Salina Central 29

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 7 0 13 0

Maize 5 1 11 4

Maize South 4 3 8 6

Valley Center 3 4 8 5

Hutchinson 2 4 4 8

Salina South 2 4 5 8

Campus 0 7 0 12

Friday, January 31

Maize South 54, Hutchinson 48

Salina South 51, Campus 46

Monday, February 3

Derby 55, Junction City 51

Tuesday, February 4

Salina South 56, Campus 48

Derby 66, Valley Center 45

Maize South 55, Hutchinson 51

Maize 69, Salina Central 43