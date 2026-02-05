PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 10 Recap

Things remain similar this week in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I basketball standings as teams begin preparations for the home stretch in the 2025-26 winter sports season.

Maize High continues atop the AVCTL I boys’ basketball standings with a 12-3, 6-0 record while Maize South is in 2nd with a 13-3, 6-1 record followed by Derby at 12-5, 5-2 and Salina South is in 4th place with a 13-4, 2-4 record.

Maize South remains atop the AVCTL I girls’ basketball standings with a 14-2, 7-0 record while Derby is in 2nd place at 14-3, 6-1 and Salina South remains in third place with an 11-6, 4-2 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team defeated Winfield 57-34 on Thursday in the opening round of the Mulvane tournament. The Lady Colts lost 62-46 against Mulvane on Friday. The Lady Colts lost 54-46 against Arkansas City on Saturday. The Lady Colts lost 58-43 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team lost 50-42 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team defeated Andover Central 72-7 on Thursday. The Lady Colts finished 8th with 137.0 points on Saturday in the Garden City tournament. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team defeated Andover Central 32-31 on Thursday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Topeka High 65-57 on Thursday in the opening round of the Topeka High tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Shawnee Heights 80-44 on Friday. The Lady Panthers lost 66-63 against Wichita Heights on Saturday. The Lady Panthers defeated Valley Center 76-30 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Junction City 83-60 on Friday. The Panthers defeated Bishop Carroll 77-74 in overtime on Saturday in the final round of the McPherson tournament. The Panthers defeated Valley Center 76-39 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished 14th with 16.0 points on Friday in the Andover tournament. The Lady Panthers won the Wichita South tournament on Saturday with 163.0 points. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished 3rd with 106.0 points on Saturday in the Andover tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team lost 53-39 against Olathe South on Thursday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Wichita Northwest 70-30 on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 47-41 against Shawnee Mission East on Saturday. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 57-37 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team lost 44-29 against Blue Valley on Saturday in the final round of the McPherson tournament. The Salt Hawks lost 69-44 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team competed in the Larned tournament on Saturday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished 13th with 107.0 points on Saturday in the Garden City tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 46-39 against Cheney on Thursday in the opening round of the Haven tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Circle 53-47 on Friday. The Lady Eagles defeated Haven 42-35 on Saturday. The Lady Eagles defeated Salina Central 64-57 on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Andover High 53-41 on Friday in the finale of the Dodge City tournament of champions. The Eagles defeated Salina Central 71-54 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team, which is combining with Maize South this season, finished 11th with 127.0 points on Saturday in the Garden City tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team won the Garden City tournament on Saturday with 183.5 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Augusta 56-19 on Thursday in the opening round of the El Dorado tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 69-53 on Friday. The final round of the tournament on Saturday was cancelled due to weather. The Lady Mavericks defeated Hutchinson 57-37 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson 69-44 on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team, which is combining with Maize High this season, finished 11th with 127.0 points on Saturday in the Garden City tournament. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished 21st with 66.0 points on Saturday in the Garden City tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team lost 36-32 against Eisenhower on Friday. The Lady Cougars defeated Campus 58-43 on Tuesday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team defeated Eisenhower 55-50 on Friday. The Cougars defeated Campus 50-42 on Tuesday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team lost 64-18 against Junction City on Thursday. The Lady Cougars finished 10th with 40.0 points on Saturday in the Junction City tournament. The Lady Cougars were defeated 71-12 against Hays on Tuesday. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team lost 48-13 against Junction City on Thursday. The Cougars finished 6th with 89.5 points in the Junction City tournament on Saturday. The Cougars lost 54-21 against Hays on Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 58-33 against Halstead on Thursday in the opening round of the Haven tournament. The Lady Hornets lost 55-28 against Haven on Friday. The Lady Hornets defeated Circle 49-29 on Saturday. The Lady Hornets lost 76-30 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team lost 76-39 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team will return to action on Thursday in a dual against Andover High. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished 23rd with 57.0 points on Saturday in the Garden City tournament.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 6 0 12 3

Maize South 6 1 13 3

Derby 5 2 12 5

Salina South 2 4 13 4

Hutchinson 2 5 5 10

Campus 1 5 8 7

Valley Center 1 6 5 9

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 7 0 14 2

Derby 6 1 14 3

Salina South 4 2 11 6

Hutchinson 3 4 7 8

Maize 2 4 7 7

Valley Center 1 6 5 10

Campus 0 6 4 12