PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 1 Recap

The 2025-26 winter athletic season began on Tuesday for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II with both Maize High and Maize South seeing their boys and girls basketball teams open their seasons.

Maize South swept a boys and girls doubleheader against Eisenhower while Maize High swept Wichita Northwest while the Derby Lady Panthers opened their season Tuesday by defeating Sunrise Christian.

The remainder of the AVCTL I will see action within the next week, with all but the Derby Panther boys’ basketball team seeing action this weekend. The Panther boys will begin their season next Tuesday against McPherson.

The Derby boys are the defending AVCTL I basketball champions, but the Maize Eagle boys are the defending Class 6A state champions. The Derby Lady Panthers are the defending champions for the AVCTL I girls’ basketball and also are coming off a 2024-25 season that saw them finish 2nd in Class 6A.

The AVCTL I had 10 state medalists and one state champion in the girls’ state wrestling tournaments and the AVCTLI boys had 22 state medalists and five individual state champions in the boys’ state wrestling tournaments.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did last season and when they will begin the 2025-26 season:

CAMPUS

The Colt boys’ and Lady Colt basketball teams are scheduled to begin the season on Thursday in the Salina South tournament. … The Lady Colt wrestling team is scheduled to begin its season on Thursday with a triangular against Cheney and Clearwater. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to begin its season on December 20 in the Emporia tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Sunrise Christian 58-44 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team is scheduled to begin the season on Tuesday, December 9, against McPherson. … The Panther boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams opened the season Wednesday night against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in a non-league dual.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are scheduled to begin the season on Thursday with the Hutchinson tournament. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team is scheduled to begin its season on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to begin its season Saturday in the Junction City tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Wichita Northwest 37-29 on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita Northwest 69-39 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team will team up with Maize South this season and will open their season on Thursday in a dual at Salina Central. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to begin its season on Thursday in a dual at Salina Central.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Eisenhower 50-34 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Eisenhower 72-45 on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team will team up this season with Maize High and will open their season on Thursday at Salina Central. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to open its season on Friday in the Rose Hill tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are scheduled to begin their seasons on Thursday with the Salina South tournament. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team will open its season on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday in the Valley Center tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are scheduled to begin their season on Thursday against Wichita East. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team will open its season on Saturday in the Valley Center tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday in the Valley Center tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 0 0 1 0

Maize South 0 0 1 0

Derby 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 0 0 0

Campus 0 0 0 0

Tuesday, December 2

Maize 69, Wichita Northwest 39

Maize South 72, Eisenhower 45

Thursday, December 4

Campus vs. McPherson. – Salina South tournament

Hutchinson vs. Bishop Carroll – Hutchinson tournament

Maize at Wichita Heights

Maize South at Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

Salina South vs. Liberal – Saina South tournament

Wichita East at Valley Center

Friday, December 5

Campus vs. Liberal – Salina South tournament

Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament

Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

Salina South vs. McPherson – Salina South tournament

Saturday, December 6

Campus vs. Salina South – Salina South tournament

Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament

Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 0 0 1 0

Maize 0 0 1 0

Maize South 0 0 1 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 0 0 0

Campus 0 0 0 0

Tuesday, December 2

Derby 58, Sunrise Academy 44

Maize 37, Wichita Northwest 29

Maize South 50, Eisenhower 34

Thursday, December 4

Campus vs. McPherson. – Salina South tournament

Hutchinson vs. Bishop Carroll – Hutchinson tournament

Maize at Wichita Heights

Maize South at Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

Salina South vs. Liberal – Saina South tournament

Wichita East at Valley Center

Friday, December 5

Campus vs. Liberal – Salina South tournament

Derby – KC Piper tournament

Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament

Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

Salina South vs. McPherson – Salina South tournament

Saturday, December 6

Campus vs. Salina South – Saina South tournament

Derby – KC Piper Tournament

Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament

Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament