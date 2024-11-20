Prep AVCTL I Week 13 recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has seen its 2024 fall sports scene reduced to one team: the Derby Panther football team.

The AVCTL I entered last week with two teams, the Hutchinson Salt Hawk football team also played last week, but while the Panthers were able to defeat Wichita East 68-23 in the Class 6A playoff quarterfinals, the Salt Hawks saw their 2024 season come to a close after losing 28-0 against Hays in the Class 5A playoff quarterfinals.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week and season:

CAMPUS

The Colt football team finished the 2024 season without a win as it finished 0-9, 0-6. … The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the season with a 8-25, 2-10 record. … The Colt soccer team finished the season with a 5-10, 0-6 record.

DERBY

The Panther football team improved to 11-0 this season with a 63-28 victory against Wichita East in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night. The Panthers advance to the semifinals this Friday night where they will host Manhattan. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 11-24, 5-7 record and was 5th in the AVCTL I. … The Panther soccer team finished the season with a 10-7, 3-3 record and finished 4th in the AVCTL I.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team saw its 2024 season come to an end after an 8-3 campaign. The Salt Hawks had advanced to the Class 5A state quarterfinals where they played Hays High Friday and lost 28-0. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 18-17, 4-8 record and finished 6th in the AVCTL I. … The Salt Hawk soccer team finished the season with a 10-4-2, 4-2-0 record and was third in the AVCTL I.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team finished the 2024 season with a 5-5, 4-2 record and was third in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished with a 16-18, 5-7 record and was 4th in the AVCTL I. … The Eagle soccer team finished the season with an 4-11-2, 1-4-1 record and was 6th in the AVCTL I.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team finished the 2024 season with a 6-4, 3-3 record and was 4th in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the season with a 20-13, 11-1 record and won the AVCTL I title. … The Maverick soccer team finished the 2024 season with an 18-3, 5-1 record and won the AVCTL I championship.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team finished the 2024 season with a 1-8, 1-5 record and finished 6th in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the season with a 21-15, 8-4 record and finished 2nd in the AVCTL I. … The Cougars finished the 2024 season with a 17-4, 5-1 record and in 2nd place in the AVCTL I.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team finished the season with a 3-7, 2-4 record and was 5th in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the season with a 19-13, 8-4 record and was 2nd in the AVCTL I. … The Hornet soccer team finished the season with a 12-5-1, 2-3-1 record and was 5th in the AVCTL I.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 11 0

Hutchinson 5 1 8 3

Maize 4 2 5 5

Maize South 3 3 6 4

Valley Center 2 4 3 7

Salina South 1 5 1 8

Campus 0 6 0 9

Friday, November 15

Derby 63, Wichita East 28

Hays 28, Hutchinson 0

Friday, November 22

Manhattan at Derby