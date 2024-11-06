Prep AVCTL I Week 11 Recap

After one week of high school football playoffs, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has five of its seven teams still alive, but a more intriguing sport scenario, for the AVCTL I is boys soccer where the state is down to its final four in each classification and the AVCTL I has two of those four teams in Class 5A still alive.

Derby, Maize High, Hutchinson, Maize South and Valley Center will represent the AVCTL I Friday in the second round of football playoffs while Salina South and Maize South will represent the AVCTL I this afternoon in the Class 5A soccer semifinals.

The 2024 KSHSAA volleyball season is complete and the AVCTL I did not have any of its seven teams advance to any state tournament.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Colt football team had its 2024 season come to an end this past Friday night when it lost 62-7 against Derby in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Colts finished the season with a 0-9 record. … The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 8-25 record. … The Colt soccer team finished the season with a 9-9-1 record.

DERBY

The Panther football team advanced to the 2nd round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday with a 62-7 victory against AVCTL I rival Campus. The Panthers will host Junction City in the second round Friday night. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 11-24 record. … The Panther soccer team finished the season with a 10-7-0 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night with a 42-7 victory against Salina South. The Salt Hawks will host Liberal in the 2nd round Friday night. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 18-17 record. … The Sat Hawk soccer team finished the season with a 9-3 record.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team advanced to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night with a 37-21 victory against Washburn Rural. The Eagles will play at Manhattan on Friday night in the second round. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 16-18 record. … The Eagle soccer team finished the season with a 4-11 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team earned a 56-35 victory against Salina Central Friday night in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Mavericks will play at Eisenhower in the second round Friday night. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 20-13 record. … The Maverick soccer team won its regional championship match on Thursday 3-0 against Andover Central. The Mavericks defeated Hays 1-0 Monday in the state quarterfinal championship and will host St. James Academy later today in the state semifinals.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team lost 42-7 against AVCTL I rival Hutchinson Friday night in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Cougars finished the season with a 1-8 record. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 21-15 record. … The Cougar soccer team won its regional championship match 1-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Thursday. The Cougars defeated AVCTL I rival Valley Center 4-0 on Monday and will play at Blue Valley Southwest in the state semifinals later today.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team kept its 2024 season alive Friday night with a7-6 victory against Goddard in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Hornets will play the 2nd round this Friday night at Topeka Seaman. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 19-13 record. … The Hornet soccer team won its regional championship match 3-1 against Andover High on Thursday. The Hornets lost 4-0 against AVCTL I rival Salina South on Monday and saw their season end after a 12-5-1 season.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 9 0

Hutchinson 5 1 7 2

Maize 4 2 5 4

Maize South 3 3 6 3

Valley Center 2 4 3 6

Salina South 1 5 1 8

Campus 0 6 0 9

Friday, November 1

Derby 62, Campus 7

Hutchinson 42, Salina South 7

Maize 37, Washburn Rural 21

Maize South 56, Salina Central 35

Valley Center 7, Goddard 6

Friday, November 8

Junction City at Derby

Maize at Manhattan

Liberal at Hutchinson

Maize South at Eisenhower

Valley Center at Topeka Seaman