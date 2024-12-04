PREP AVCTL I Week 1 Winter Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I is coming off a 2023-24 winter campaign that saw the league have four of its 14 basketball teams qualify for their respective state tournaments, with the Maize South boys playing all the way to the Class 5A state championship game and one of its 14 wrestling teams capture a trophy for their respective state wrestling tournaments as Valley Center finished in third place in the Class 5A state boys’ tournament.

Maize South and Derby shared the AVCTL I boys’ basketball title with identical 11-1 AVCTL I records while Maize South won the AVCTL I girls’ basketball crown with an unblemished 12-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did last season and when they will begin the 2024-25 season:

CAMPUS

The Colt boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament last season but lost in the opening round and finished with a 12-11, 5-7 record. The Colts will begin the 2024-25 season Tuesday, December 10 at Eisenhower. … The Lady Colt basketball team is looking to rebuild this season after finishing last season without a win, going 0-20, 0-12. The Lady Colts will begin the 2024-25 season Tuesday, December 10 at Eisenhower. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team finished 31st in the Class 6A state tournament last season with 4.0 points. The Colts will begin the 2024-25 season Thursday night when they host a dual against Cheney. … The Lady Colt wrestling team did not score any points at last year’s Class 6A state tournament and will open the 2024-25 season Thursday when they host a dual against Cheney.

DERBY

The Panther boys’ basketball team finished the 2024 season with a 15-7, 9-3 record and in 2nd place in the AVCTL I. The Panthers will open the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Andover. … The Lady Panther basketball team finished in 4th place last year in the Class 6A state tournament after finishing with a 20-5, 11-1 record and tying Maize South for the AVCTL I title. The Lady Panthers open the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Andover. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished 5th at last year’s Class 6A state tournament and will open the 2024-25 season Saturday when they compete in dual tournament at Junction City. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished in 6th place in the Class 6A state tournament last season and will open this season Saturday at the Valley Center tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball finished last season in third place in the AVCTL I with a 15-7, 7-5 record. The Salt Hawks will open the 2024-25 season Tuesday when they host Maize. … The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team finished the 2023-24 season in 4th place in the AVCTL I with a 12-10, 7-5 record. The Lady Salt Hawks will open the 2024-25 season Tuesday when they host Maize. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished in 13th place in last year’s Class 5A state tournament and will begin the 2024-25 season Saturday in a dual tournament in Junction City. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished the 2024 season without scoring any points at the Class 5A state tournament and will look to rebound this season, which begins Saturday at the McPherson tournament.

MAIZE

The Eagle boys’ basketball team finished last season tied for 3rd in the AVCTL I with a 13-9, 7-5 record. The Eagles will begin the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Olathe East. … The Lady Eagle basketball team finished the 2024 season with a 7-14, 4-8 record and in 5th place in the AVCTL I. The Lady Eagles will begin the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Olathe East. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team finished the 2024 Class 6A state tournament in 4th place and will look to move up higher this season, which begins Thursday when they host Salina Central in a dual. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team finished in 34th place in the Class 6A state tournament and will begin the 2024-25 season Thursday when they host Salina Central in a dual.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick boys’ basketball team is coming off a 2023-24 season that saw them finish 4th in the Class 5A state tournament after compiling a 23-2, 12-0 record and winning the AVCTL I championship. The Mavericks will begin the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Eisenhower. … The Lady Maverick basketball team finished one win shy of a Class 5A state championship last season as they lost in the Class 5A state championship game and finished the eason with a 23-2, 11-1 record and tied Derby for the AVCTL I title. The Lady Mavericks will open the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Eisenhower. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished 17th in the Class 5A state tournament last season and will open the 2024-25 season Friday in the Spring Hill tournament. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team finished in 26th place in the Class 5A state tournament last season and will begin the 2024-25 season Saturday at the Wichita Southeast tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar boys’ basketball team finished in 6th place in the AVCTL I last season after posting a 3-17, 2-10 record. The Cougars will open the 2024-25 season Friday at Great Bend. … The Lady Cougar basketball team finished the 2024 season tied with Hutchinson for 3rd place in the AVCTL I after posting an 11-10, 7-5 record. The Lady Cougars will begin the 2024-25 season Friday at Great Bend. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team finished in 31st place in the Class 5A state tournament last season and will begin the 2024-25 season Friday at the Valley Center tournament. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team finished the 2024 season in 45th place at the Class 5A state tournament and will begin the 2024-25 season Saturday at the McPherson tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet boys’ basketball team is looking to rebound in the 2024-25 season after finished with a 4-17, 1-11 record in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II last season where they finished in 7th place. The Hornets will look to begin that rebound next Thursday when they host Winfield. … The Lady Hornet basketball team is coming off a 2023-24 season that saw them finish with a 13-9, 6-6 record in the AVCTL II. The Lady Hornets will begin this season next Thursday by hosting Winfield. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished the 2024 season as the 3rtd place team in the Class 5A state tournament and will open the 2024-25 season Friday by hosting its annual tournament. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team was unable to score any points at last year’s Class 5A state tournament and will look to begin a rebound this season which will begin Saturday when they compete host a tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Maize 0 0 0 0

Maize South 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 0 0 0

Campus 0 6 0 9

Friday, December 6

Andover at Derby

Olathe West at Maize

Eisenhower at Maize South

Salina South at Great Bend

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Maize 0 0 0 0

Maize South 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 0 0 0

Campus 0 6 0 9

Friday, December 6

Andover at Derby

Olathe West at Maize

Eisenhower at Maize South

Salina South at Great Bend