PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 9 Recap

With the 2025 spring postseason action beginning, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I is already tasting some success.

The AVCTL I had a pair of teams qualify for the 2025 state softball tournament on Tuesday and five of the seven AVCTL I soccer teams earned victories in the opening round of the regional tournaments.

Only Valley Center and Campus, from the AVCTL I saw its soccer seasons come to an end in the opening round.

Derby and Maize South saw their softball teams post a pair of victories on Tuesday in their regional tournaments to qualify for next week’s state tournaments.

The AVCTL I baseball teams will begin their postseason action on Wednesday around the state.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team was swept 14-13 and 12-6 by Valley Center on Thursday. The Lady Colts will play Wichita South on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 6A regional tournament. … The Colt baseball team swept Wichita South 15-0 and 16-1 on Thursday. The Colts will play Garden City on Thursday in the opening round of the 6A regional tournament. … The Lady Colt soccer team lost 3-2 in overtime against Hutchinson on Thursday. The Lady Colts saw their season come to an end on Tuesday after losing 1-0 against Dodge City. The Lady Colts finished the season with a 6-11-0 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament on Tuesday when they won the Class 6A regional tournament with a 10-0 victory against Dodge City in the opening game and defeated Free State 5-0 in the championship game. … The Panther baseball team is scheduled to play Free State on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 6A regional tournament. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 4-0 against Maize South on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers kept their season alive on Tuesday with a 5-0 victory against Wichita Heights in the opening round of regional action.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team finished the season with a 7-19 overall record. … The Salt Hawk baseball team is scheduled to play Eisenhower on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team defeated Campus 3-2 in overtime on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks kept their season alive on Tuesday with a 7-2 victory against Goddard in the opening round of the regional tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team will play Wichita Heights on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 6A regional tournament. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Bishop Carroll 7-5 on Thursday. The Eagles are scheduled to play Liberal on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 6A regional tournament. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Salina South 5-1 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles defeated Wichita Southeast 8-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the regional tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Tuesday when they beat Goddard 11-4 in the opening game of the Class 5A state tournament and defeated AVCTL I rival Valley Center 9-2 in the championship game. … The Maverick baseball team is scheduled to play Andover on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Derby 4-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Mavericks kept their season alive on Monday with a 12-0 victory against Arkansas City in the first round of the Class 5A regional tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it went 1-1 in the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Cougars defeated Newton 16-1 in the opening round but lost to Salina Central 8-5 in the championship game. The Lady Cougars finished the season with a 20-8 record. …. The Cougar baseball team is scheduled to play at Hays on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. … The Lady Cougar soccer team lost 5-1 against Maize High on Thursday. The Lady Cougars defeated Emporia 3-2 on Tuesday in the opening round of the regional tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team swept Campus 14-13 and 12-6 on Thursday. The Lady Hornets saw their season end on Tuesday in the regional tournament. The Lady Hornets opened the tournament with a 5-2 victory against Kapaun Mt. Carmel but lost 9-2 against AVCTLI rival Maize South in the championship game. … The Hornet baseball team is scheduled to play Salina Central on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. … The Lady Hornet soccer team saw its season come to an end on Monday when it lost 5-1 against Hays in the first round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Hornets finished the season with an 8-9-0 overall record.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 12 0 28 0

Derby 8 4 21 7

Salina South 7 5 20 8

Maize 6 6 16 10

Valley Center 6 6 15 12

Campus 3 9 10 14

Hutchinson 0 12 7 19

Thursday, May 15

Valley Center 14, Campus 13

Valley Center 12, Campus 6

Tuesday, May 20

Salina South 16, Newton 1

Salina Central 15, Salina South 8

Derby 10, Dodge City 0

Derby 5, Free State 0

Maize South 11, Goddard 4

Valley Center 6, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 5

Maize South 9, Valley Center 2

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Campus 8 4 15 7

Maize 7 5 17 8

Hutchinson 7 5 15 11

Valley Center 6 6 14 10

Salina South 5 7 12 10

Maize South 6 6 16 8

Derby 3 9 6 17

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 6 0 0 15 3 0

Derby 5 1 0 14 2 0

Hutchinson 4 2 0 10 6 0

Maize 3 3 0 11 6 0

Salina South 2 4 0 9 8 0

Valley Center 1 5 0 8 9 0

Campus 0 6 0 5 11 0

Wednesday, May 14

Maize South 4, Derby 0

Thursday, May 15

Maize 5, Salina South 1

Hutchinson 3, Campus 2, OT

Monday, May 19

Hays 4, Valley Center 1

Maize South 12, Ark City 0

Tuesday, May 20

Salina South 3, Emporia 2

Maize 8, Wichita Southeast 0

Dodge City 1, Campus 0

Derby 5, Wichita Heights 0

Hutchinson 7, Goddard 2