PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 8 recap

The 2025 regular season for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has entered its final week and with few games or matches remaining on the schedule the AVCTL I baseball and softball regular season champions have been determined but the AVCTL I girls’ soccer champion, for 2025, is yet to be determined and will kick its way to a finale this Friday.

There is still one AVCTL I softball doubleheader to be played on Friday, but the champion has already been determined to be the Maize South Lady Mavericks.

This Friday’s finale AVCTL I doubleheader will feature the Campus Lady Colts playing at Valley Center but neither of those teams’ figure in the top three spots in the AVCTL I standings as Maize South won first with a 16-0, 12-0 record while Derby finished second with a 19-7, 8-4 record and Salina South finished third with a 19-7, 7-5 record.

The 2025 AVCTL I baseball championship belongs to the Campus Colts, who finished the season with 1 15-7, 8-4 record while Hutchinson finished in second place with a 15-11, 7-5 record after sweeping a doubleheader from third-place finisher Maize High this past week, which finished with a 17-8, 7-5 record, but the Salt Hawks, thanks to their doubleheader sweep, get the tiebreaker for 2nd and 3rd place.

The AVCTL I soccer title is still undetermined and will be decided this Friday when Maize South plays at Derby in the regular season finale. Those two teams are currently first and second in the AVCTL I as Derby is 13-1-0, 5-0-0 and Maize South is 13-3-0, 5-1-0. Salina South, who will close against Maize High this Friday, is currently in 4th place with an 8-7-0, 2-3-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team was scheduled to play a doubleheader against Washburn Rural on Thursday, but weather prevented those games from being played and the doubleheader was canceled. The Lady Colts defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14-11 on Friday in the opening round of the Andover Central tournament. The Lady Colts defeated Andover High 18-7 on the final day on Saturday. The Lady Colts split a doubleheader with Rose Hill on Tuesday, losing the opener 8-5 but winning the second game 11-6. … The Colt baseball team split a doubleheader with Valley Center on Friday, winning the first game 5-3 but losing the second game 5-4. … The Lady Colt soccer team defeated Wichita South 1-0 on Thursday. The Lady Colts lost 5-2 against Maize on Tuesday.

DERBY

The Lady Panthers softball team was swept 6-0 and 3-1 by Maize South on Friday. The Lady Panthers swept Salina Central 13-3 and 7-6 in extra innings on Tuesday. … The Panther baseball team split a doubleheader with Maize South on Friday, losing the first game 12-0 but winning the second game 3-1. The Panthers were swept 6-2 and 5-0 by Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Wichita North 2-0 on Thursday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team finished the regular season last week with a 7-19, 0-12 record. … The Salt Hawk baseball team swept Maize 3-1 and 3-1 on Friday. The Salt Hawks lost 8-0 against St. Thomas Aquinas on Monday. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team lost 4-0 against Wichita Trinity on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Salina South 5-0 on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team lost 1-0 against Olathe West on Friday in Emporia. The Lady Eagles lost to Mill Valley 3-2 on Saturday. The Lady Eagles swept Andover Central 4-3 and 5-4 on Tuesday. … The Eagle baseball team got swept 3-1 and 3-1 by Hutchinson on Friday. The Eagles defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4-0 on Monday. The Eagles defeated Andover Central 5-3 in a single game on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Andover Central 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles defeated Campus 5-2 on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team swept Derby 6-0 and 3-1 on Friday. … The Maverick baseball team split a doubleheader with Derby on Friday, winning the first game 12-0 but losing the second game 3-1. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 3-2 on Thursday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Valley Center 2-0 on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team swept Eisenhower 7-6 and 10-0 on Friday. The Lady Cougars split a doubleheader with Newton on Tuesday, losing the first game 3-2 but winning the second game 7-2. … The Cougar baseball team swept Eisenhower 3-0 and 3-2 on Friday. The Cougar baseball team got swept 5-4 in extra innings and 14-5 by Newton on Tuesday. … The Lady Cougar soccer team lost 1-0 against Buhler on Thursday. The Lady Cougars lost 5-0 against Hutchinson on Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team defeated Halstead 14-4 on Tuesday. … The Hornet baseball team split a doubleheader with Campus on Friday, losing the first game 5-3 but winning the second game 5-4. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Wichita Heights 7-0 on Thursday. The Lady Hornets lost 2-0 against Maize South on Tuesday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 12 0 26 0

Derby 8 4 19 7

Salina South 7 5 19 7

Maize 6 6 16 10

Valley Center 4 6 12 11

Campus 3 7 10 12

Hutchinson 0 12 7 19

Friday, May 9

Salina South 7, Eisenhower 6

Salina South 10, Eisenhower 0

Maize South 6, Derby 0

Maize South 3, Derby 1

Campus 14, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 11 – Andover Central Tournament

Olathe West 1, Maize 0 – Emporia tournament

Saturday, May 10

Campus 18, Andover 7 – Andover Central Tournament

Mill Valley 3, Maize 2 – Emporia tournament

Tuesday, May 13

Newton 3, Salina South 2

Salina South 7, Newton 2

Derby 13, Salina Central 3

Derby 7, Salina Central 6, extra innings

Maize 4, Andover Central 3

Maize 5, Andover Central 4

Rose Hill 8, Campus 5

Campus 11, Rose Hill 6

Valley Center 14, Halstead 4

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Campus 8 4 15 7

Maize 7 5 17 8

Hutchinson 7 5 15 11

Valley Center 6 6 14 10

Salina South 5 7 12 10

Maize South 6 6 16 8

Derby 3 9 6 17

Friday, May 9

Salina South 3, Eisenhower 0

Salina South 3, Eisenhower 2

Maize South 12, Derby 0

Derby 3, Maize South 1

Hutchinson 3, Maize 1

Hutchinson 3, Maize 1

Campus 5, Valley Center 3

Valley Center 5, Campus 4

Monday, May 12

St. Thomas Aquinas 8, Hutchinson 0

Maize 4, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 0

Tuesday, May 13

Newton 5, Salina South 4, extra innings

Newton 14, Salina South 5

Salina Central 6, Derby 2

Salina Central 5, Derby 0

Maize 5, Andover Central 3

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Derby 5 0 0 13 1 0

Maize South 5 1 0 13 3 0

Hutchinson 3 2 0 8 6 0

Salina South 2 3 0 8 7 0

Maize 2 3 0 9 6 0

Valley Center 1 5 0 8 8 0

Campus 0 5 0 5 9 0

Thursday, May 8

Buhler 1, Salina South 0

Campus 1, Wichita South 0

Derby 2, Wichita North 0

Wichita Trinity 4, Hutchinson 0

Maize 3, Andover Central 0

Maize South 3, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2

Valley Center 7, Wichita Heights 0

Tuesday, May 13

Hutchinson 5, Salina South 1

Maize South 2, Valley Center 0

Maize 5, Campus 2