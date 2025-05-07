PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 7 Recap

With less than one month remaining in the 2025 spring high school sports season, separation has begun to appear in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I spring standings.
The Maize South Lady Mavericks are atop the AVCTL I softball standings with an undefeated, 24-0, 10-0 record while Derby is in 2nd place with a 17-5, 8-2 record. Salina South is currently in 3rd place in the AVCTL I softball standings with a 16-6, 7-5 record.
The Maize High Eagle baseball team overtook the Campus Colts this past week to sit atop the AVCTL I baseball standings as the Eagles won two single games against the Colts in the past week and sit with a15-6, 7-3 record. Campus is in 2nd place with a 14-6, 7-3 record. The Salina South Cougars are currently in 4th place with a 10-8, 5-7 record.
The Derby Lady Panthers currently sit atop the AVCTL I soccer standings with a 12-1-0, 5-0-0 record while Maize South is currently in 2nd place with a 11-3-4, 4-1-0 record. Salina South is in 3rd place in the AVCTL I soccer standings with an 8-5-0, 2-2-0 record.
Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:
CAMPUS
The Lady Colt softball team split a doubleheader with Maize on Friday, losing the first game 14-3 but winning the second game 3-2. … The Colt baseball team lost 6-2 against Maize in a single game on Friday. The Colts lost 6-1 against Maize on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt soccer team defeated Newton 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Colts lost 8-0 against Maize South on Tuesday.
DERBY
The Lady Panther softball team swept Hutchinson 16-1 and 9-0 on Friday. … The Panther baseball team lost 4-3 against Maize in a single game on Wednesday. The Panthers defeated Bishop Carroll 5-2 on Monday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Hutchinson 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Panthers defeated Valley Center 2-0 on Tuesday.
HUTCHINSON
The Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept 16-1 and 9-0 by Derby on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks swept Newton 10-5 and 9-3 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk baseball team swept two games in a triangular on Friday as they defeated Andale 3-1 and Haven 12-0. The Salt Hawks split a doubleheader with Newton on Tuesday, losing the first game 4-1 but winning the second game 12-2. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team lost 3-0 against Derby on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Maize 1-0 on Tuesday.
MAIZE
The Lady Eagle softball team split a doubleheader with Campus on Friday, winning the first game 14-3 but losing the second game 3-2. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Derby 4-3 in a single game on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Campus 6-2 in a single game on Friday. The Eagles defeated Campus 6-1 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team lost 3-2 against Maize South on Thursday. The Lady Eagles lost 1-0 against Hutchinson on Tuesday.
MAIZE SOUTH
The Lady Maverick softball team swept Salina South 9-0 and 7-2 on Friday. The Lady Mavericks swept Arkansas City 3-0 and 10-1 on Tuesday. … The Maverick baseball team swept Salina South 11-5 and 12-3 on Friday. The Mavericks defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 5-4 in a single game on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Maize High 3-2 on Thursday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Campus 8-0 on Tuesday.
SALINA SOUTH
The Lady Cougar softball team got swept 9-0 and 7-2 by Maize South on Friday. … The Cougar baseball team got swept 11-5 and 12-3 by Maize South on Friday. … The Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Valley Center 3-2 in overtime on Thursday. The Lady Cougars defeated Topeka West 5-0 on Tuesday.
VALLEY CENTER
The Lady Hornet softball team swept Andover Central 6-5 and 9-2 on Tuesday. … The Hornet baseball team swept Andover Central 4-1 and 7-3 on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 3-2 in overtime against Salina South on Thursday. The Lady Hornets lost 2-0 against Derby on Tuesday.
2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Maize South 10 0 24 0
Derby 8 2 17 5
Salina South 7 5 16 6
Maize 6 6 14 8
Valley Center 4 6 11 11
Campus 3 7 7 11
Hutchinson 0 12 7 19
Friday, May 2
Maize South 9, Salina South 0
Maize South 7, Salina South 2
Maize 14, Campus 3
Campus 3, Maize 2
Derby 16, Hutchinson 1
Derby 9, Hutchinson 0
Tuesday, May 6
Hutchinson 10, Newton 5
Hutchinson 9, Newton 3
Maize South 3, Ark City 0
Maize South 10, Ark City 1
Valley Center 6, Andover Central 5
Valley Center 9, Andover Central 2
2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Maize 7 3 15 6
Campus 7 3 14 6
Valley Center 5 5 13 9
Salina South 5 7 10 8
Hutchinson 5 5 13 10
Maize South 5 5 15 7
Derby 2 8 5 14
Wednesday, April 30
Maize 4, Derby 3
Friday, May 2
Maize South 11, Salina South 5
Maize South 12, Salina South 3
Maize 6, Campus 2
Hutchinson 3, Andale 1
Hutchinson 12, Haven 0
Monday, May 5
Derby 5, Bishop Carroll 2
Tuesday, May 6
Maize 6, Campus 1
Newton 4, Hutchinson 1
Hutchinson 12, Newton 2
Maize South 5, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4
Valley Center 3, Andover Central 1
Valley Center 7, Andover Central 3
2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Soccer Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L T W L T
Derby 5 0 0 12 1 0
Maize South 4 1 0 11 3 0
Salina South 2 2 0 8 5 0
Hutchinson 2 2 0 7 5 0
Maize 1 2 0 7 4 0
Valley Center 1 4 0 7 7 0
Campus 0 4 0 4 8 0
Thursday, May 1
Salina South 3, Valley Center 2 OT
Derby 3, Hutchinson 0
Maize South 3, Maize 2
Campus 3, Newton 0
Tuesday, May 6
Salina South 5, Topeka West 0
Maize South 8, Campus 0
Derby 2, Valley Center 0
Hutchinson 1, Maize 0