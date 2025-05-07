PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 7 Recap

With less than one month remaining in the 2025 spring high school sports season, separation has begun to appear in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I spring standings.

The Maize South Lady Mavericks are atop the AVCTL I softball standings with an undefeated, 24-0, 10-0 record while Derby is in 2nd place with a 17-5, 8-2 record. Salina South is currently in 3rd place in the AVCTL I softball standings with a 16-6, 7-5 record.

The Maize High Eagle baseball team overtook the Campus Colts this past week to sit atop the AVCTL I baseball standings as the Eagles won two single games against the Colts in the past week and sit with a15-6, 7-3 record. Campus is in 2nd place with a 14-6, 7-3 record. The Salina South Cougars are currently in 4th place with a 10-8, 5-7 record.

The Derby Lady Panthers currently sit atop the AVCTL I soccer standings with a 12-1-0, 5-0-0 record while Maize South is currently in 2nd place with a 11-3-4, 4-1-0 record. Salina South is in 3rd place in the AVCTL I soccer standings with an 8-5-0, 2-2-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team split a doubleheader with Maize on Friday, losing the first game 14-3 but winning the second game 3-2. … The Colt baseball team lost 6-2 against Maize in a single game on Friday. The Colts lost 6-1 against Maize on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt soccer team defeated Newton 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Colts lost 8-0 against Maize South on Tuesday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team swept Hutchinson 16-1 and 9-0 on Friday. … The Panther baseball team lost 4-3 against Maize in a single game on Wednesday. The Panthers defeated Bishop Carroll 5-2 on Monday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Hutchinson 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Panthers defeated Valley Center 2-0 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept 16-1 and 9-0 by Derby on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks swept Newton 10-5 and 9-3 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk baseball team swept two games in a triangular on Friday as they defeated Andale 3-1 and Haven 12-0. The Salt Hawks split a doubleheader with Newton on Tuesday, losing the first game 4-1 but winning the second game 12-2. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team lost 3-0 against Derby on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Maize 1-0 on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team split a doubleheader with Campus on Friday, winning the first game 14-3 but losing the second game 3-2. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Derby 4-3 in a single game on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Campus 6-2 in a single game on Friday. The Eagles defeated Campus 6-1 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team lost 3-2 against Maize South on Thursday. The Lady Eagles lost 1-0 against Hutchinson on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team swept Salina South 9-0 and 7-2 on Friday. The Lady Mavericks swept Arkansas City 3-0 and 10-1 on Tuesday. … The Maverick baseball team swept Salina South 11-5 and 12-3 on Friday. The Mavericks defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 5-4 in a single game on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Maize High 3-2 on Thursday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Campus 8-0 on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team got swept 9-0 and 7-2 by Maize South on Friday. … The Cougar baseball team got swept 11-5 and 12-3 by Maize South on Friday. … The Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Valley Center 3-2 in overtime on Thursday. The Lady Cougars defeated Topeka West 5-0 on Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team swept Andover Central 6-5 and 9-2 on Tuesday. … The Hornet baseball team swept Andover Central 4-1 and 7-3 on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 3-2 in overtime against Salina South on Thursday. The Lady Hornets lost 2-0 against Derby on Tuesday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 10 0 24 0

Derby 8 2 17 5

Salina South 7 5 16 6

Maize 6 6 14 8

Valley Center 4 6 11 11

Campus 3 7 7 11

Hutchinson 0 12 7 19

Friday, May 2

Maize South 9, Salina South 0

Maize South 7, Salina South 2

Maize 14, Campus 3

Campus 3, Maize 2

Derby 16, Hutchinson 1

Derby 9, Hutchinson 0

Tuesday, May 6

Hutchinson 10, Newton 5

Hutchinson 9, Newton 3

Maize South 3, Ark City 0

Maize South 10, Ark City 1

Valley Center 6, Andover Central 5

Valley Center 9, Andover Central 2

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 7 3 15 6

Campus 7 3 14 6

Valley Center 5 5 13 9

Salina South 5 7 10 8

Hutchinson 5 5 13 10

Maize South 5 5 15 7

Derby 2 8 5 14

Wednesday, April 30

Maize 4, Derby 3

Friday, May 2

Maize South 11, Salina South 5

Maize South 12, Salina South 3

Maize 6, Campus 2

Hutchinson 3, Andale 1

Hutchinson 12, Haven 0

Monday, May 5

Derby 5, Bishop Carroll 2

Tuesday, May 6

Maize 6, Campus 1

Newton 4, Hutchinson 1

Hutchinson 12, Newton 2

Maize South 5, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4

Valley Center 3, Andover Central 1

Valley Center 7, Andover Central 3

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Derby 5 0 0 12 1 0

Maize South 4 1 0 11 3 0

Salina South 2 2 0 8 5 0

Hutchinson 2 2 0 7 5 0

Maize 1 2 0 7 4 0

Valley Center 1 4 0 7 7 0

Campus 0 4 0 4 8 0

Thursday, May 1

Salina South 3, Valley Center 2 OT

Derby 3, Hutchinson 0

Maize South 3, Maize 2

Campus 3, Newton 0

Tuesday, May 6

Salina South 5, Topeka West 0

Maize South 8, Campus 0

Derby 2, Valley Center 0

Hutchinson 1, Maize 0