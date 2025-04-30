PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 6 Recap

As the calendar turns to May of 2025 there is some separation beginning to occur in the different standings in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I’s Spring campaigns.

The Maize South Lady Mavericks softball team currently leads the AVCTL I softball standings with a 20-0, 8-0 record while Salina South currently sits in 3rd place with a 16-5, 7-3 record.

The Campus Colt baseball team currently leads the AVCTL I baseball standings with a 14-3, 7-1 record while the Salina South Cougars currently sit in 4th place with a 10-6, 5-5 record.

The Derby Panthers and Maize South Lady Mavericks are neck and neck atop the AVCTL I soccer standings as the Lady Panthers are currently 10-1-0, 3-0-0 while the Lady Mavericks are 9-2-0, 2-0-0. The Salina South Lady Cougars currently sit in 5th place with a 6-5-0, 1-2-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team got swept 19-4 and 13-1 by Derby on Friday. The Lady Colts were swept 10-0 and 3-0 by Maize South on Tuesday. … The Colt baseball team swept Hutchinson 7-6 and 4-0 on Wednesday. The Colts won a single game 6-5 against Derby on Friday. The Colts swept Maize South 6-4 and 3-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt soccer team lost 2-1 against Derby on Thursday. The Lady Colts lost 3-2 against Valley Center on Tuesday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team swept Campus 19-4 and 13-1 on Friday. The Lady Panthers split a doubleheader with Maize on Tuesday, winning the first game 9-5 but losing the second game 7-2. … The Panther baseball team lost a single game 6-5 against Campus on Friday. The Panthers lost 9-2 against Shawnee Mission West on Saturday. The Panthers lost 5-1 against Maize in a single game on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Campus 2-1 on Thursday. The Lady Panthers defeated Salina South 2-0 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept 15-5 and 9-8 by Salian South on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks swept both games of a triangular on Monday as they defeated Andover Central 7-3 and Kapaun Mt. Carmel 13-8. The Lady Salt Hawks were swept 11-0 and 6-3 by Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk baseball team got swept 7-6 and 4-0 by Campus on Wednesday. The Salt Hawks split a doubleheader with Salina South on Friday, losing the first game 4-3 but winning the second game 6-3. The Salt Hawks split a doubleheader with Salina Central on Tuesday, winning the first game 14-4 but losing the second game 5-4 in extra innings. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team lost 4-0 against Maize South on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team split a doubleheader with Derby on Tuesday, losing the first game 9-5, but winning the second game 7-2. … The Eagle baseball team split a pair of games on Friday in the Free State tournament as they lost 3-2 against Liberty but defeated Kansas City Rockhurst 6-4. The Eagles defeated Derby 5-1 in a single game on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Valley Center 1-0 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles defeated Goddard 8-0 on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team swept Andover Central 20-3 and 12-1 on Friday. The Lady Mavericks swept Campus 10-0 and 3-0 on Tuesday. … The Maverick baseball team split a doubleheader against Andover Central on Friday, losing the first game 11-3 but winning the second game 9-8. The Mavericks were swept 6-4 and 3-0 by Campus on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Salina South 9-1 on Thursday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Hutchinson 4-0 on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team swept Hutchinson 15-5 and 9-8 on Friday. The Lady Cougars swept Valley Center 5-2 and 7-3 on Tuesday. … The Cougar baseball team split a doubleheader with Hutchinson on Friday, winning the first game 4-3 but losing the second game 6-3. The Cougars were swept 2-0 and 1-0 by Valley Center on Tuesday. … The Lady Cougar soccer team lost 9-1 against Maize South on Thursday. The Lady Cougars lost 2-0 against Derby on Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team was swept 5-2 and 7-3 by Salina South on Tuesday. … The Hornet baseball team swept Salina South 2-0 and 1-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 1-0 against Maize High on Thursday. The Lady Hornets defeated Campus 3-2 on Tuesday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 8 0 20 0

Derby 6 2 15 5

Salina South 7 3 16 4

Maize 5 5 13 7

Valley Center 4 6 9 11

Campus 2 6 6 10

Hutchinson 0 10 5 17

Friday, April 25

Salina South 15, Hutchinson 5

Salina South 9, Hutchinson 8

Derby 19, Campus 4

Derby 13, Campus 1

Maize South 20, Andover Central 3

Maize South 12, Andover Central 1

Monday, April 28

Hutchinson 7, Andover Central 3

Hutchinson 13, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 8

Tuesday, April 29

Salina South 5, Valley Center 2

Salina South 7, Valley Center 3

Maize South 10, Campus 0

Maize South 3, Campus 0

Derby 9, Maize 5

Maize 7, Derby 2

Salina Central 11, Hutchinson 0

Salina Central 6, Hutchinson 3

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Campus 7 1 14 3

Maize 4 3 12 6

Valley Center 5 5 11 9

Salina South 5 5 10 6

Hutchinson 5 5 10 9

Maize South 3 5 12 7

Derby 2 7 4 13

Wednesday, April 23

Campus 7, Hutchinson 6

Campus 4, Hutchinson 0

Friday, April 25

Salina South 4, Hutchinson 3

Hutchinson 6, Salina South 3

Campus 6, Derby 5

Liberty 3, Maize 2 – Free State Tournament

Maize 6, Rockhurst 4 – Free State Tournament

Andover Central 11, Maize South 3

Maize South 9, Andover Central 8

Saturday, April 26

Shawnee Mission East 9, Derby 2 – Free State Tournament

Tuesday, April 29

Valley Center 2, Salina South 0

Valley Center 1, Salina South 0

Campus 6, Maize South 4

Campus 3, Maize South 0

Maize 5, Derby 1

Hutchinson 14, Salina Central 4

Salina Central 5, Hutchinson 4, Extra innings

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Derby 3 0 0 10 1 0

Maize South 2 0 0 9 2 0

Hutchinson 1 1 0 6 4 0

Maize 1 1 0 7 3 0

Salina South 1 2 0 6 5 0

Valley Center 1 2 0 7 5 0

Campus 0 3 0 3 7 0

Thursday, April 24

Maize South 9, Salina South 1

Derby 2, Campus 1

Maize 1, Valley Center 0

Tuesday, April 29

Derby 2, Salina South 0

Maize South 4, Hutchinson 0

Valley Center 3, Campus 2

Maize 8, Goddard 0