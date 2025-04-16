PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 4 Recap

Teams are beginning to separate as the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I sees its 2025 spring season hit the middle portion of the season.

The Maize South Lady Mavericks are leading the AVCTL I softball standings with a 10-0, 4-0 record while the Maize High and Campus Colts sit atop the AVCTL I baseball standings with identical 8-3 records. Maize is 3-1 in AVCTL I play while Campus is 2-1. The Derby Lady Panthers sit atop the AVCTL I standings with an 8-0 record while Maize South sits one game back at 7-1. There have been no intra-league AVCTL I soccer matches yet this season.

Salina South currently sits in 5th place in the AVCTL I softball standings with a 9-3, 2-2 record, 5th in the AVCTL I baseball standings with a 6-2, 2-2 record and 4th in the AVCTL I soccer standings with a 5-2 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team split a doubleheader against Goddard on Friday, losing the opener 19-9 but winning the 2nd game 15-4. The Lady Colts were swept by Salina South 6-1 and 3-2 in extra innings on Tuesday. … The Colt baseball team split a doubleheader with Goddard on Friday, losing the first game 3-2 but winning the second game 11-0. The Colts split a doubleheader with Salina South on Tuesday, wining the opener 11-6, but losing the second game 9-7. … The Lady Colt soccer team defeated Circle 4-0 on Thursday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team split a doubleheader with Bishop Carroll on Wednesday, losing the first game 7-3, but rebounding to win the second game 8-7. The Lady Panthers swept Salina South on Friday, winning 4-0 and 5-2. The Lady Panthers split a doubleheader with Valley Center on Tuesday, winning the first game 12-7, but losing the 2nd game 7-3. … The Panther baseball team split a doubleheader with Salina South on Friday, losing the opener 3-1 but winning the 2nd game 10-3. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Wichita Northwest 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Panthers defeated Goddard 8-0 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept by Valley Center on Friday, losing 11-1 and 6-2. The Lady Salt Hawks were sept by Maize South 16-1 and 13-0 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk baseball team split a doubleheader with Valley Center on Friday, losing the first game 11-8 but winning the second game 12-8. The Salt Hawks split a doubleheader with Maize South on Tuesday, losing the first game 8-2, but winning the 2nd game 13-10. …. The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team defeated Salina Central 8-0 on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 3-0 against Eisenhower on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team lost 5-0 on Thursday against cross-town rival, Maize South, in a single game. The Lady Eagles lost 4-1 against Maize South on Friday. The Lady Eagles split a pair of games in a triangular on Tuesday as they defeated Liberal 13-0 but lost 6-1 against McPherson. … The Eagle baseball team defeated cross-town rival, Maize South, 12-7 in a single game on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Maize South 4-2 on Friday. The Eagles swept Andover 2-1, and 7-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team lost 1-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday. The Lady Eagles lost 6-0 against Bishop Carroll on Monday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team defeated cross-town rival, Maize High, 5-0 in a single game on Thursday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Maize High 4-1 on Friday. The Lady Mavericks swept Hutchinson 16-1 and 13-0 on Tuesday. … The Maverick baseball team lost 12-7 on Thursday in a single game against cross-town rival, Maize High. The Mavericks lost 4-2 against Maize High on Friday. The Mavericks split a doubleheader with Hutchinson on Tuesday, winning the first game 8-2, but losing the 2nd game 13-10. …. The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Andover Central 7-1 on Thursday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Andover 3-1 on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team got swept by Derby on Friday, losing 4-0 and 5-2. The Lady Cougars swept Campus 6-1, and 3-2 in extra innings on Tuesday. … The Cougar baseball team split a doubleheader with Derby on Friday, winning the first game 3-1 but losing the 2nd game 10-3. The Cougars split a doubleheader with Campus on Tuesday, losing the opener 11-6 but winning the 2nd game 9-7. … The Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Winfield 8-0 on Friday. The Lady Cougars defeated Arkansas City 5-0 on Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team swept Hutchinson on Friday, winning 11-1 and 6-2. The Lady Hornets split a doubleheader with Derby on Tuesday, losing the first game 12-7, but rebounding and winning the 2nd game 7-3. … The Hornet baseball team split a doubleheader with Hutchinson on Friday, winning the first game 11-8 but losing the 2nd game 12-8. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Buhler 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Hornets defeated Newton 2-0 on Tuesday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 4 0 10 0

Derby 3 1 8 2

Valley Center 4 2 8 6

Maize 3 3 9 5

Salina South 2 2 9 3

Campus 0 2 4 6

Hutchinson 0 6 1 11

Wednesday, April 9

Bishop Carroll 7, Derby 3

Derby 8, Bishop Carroll 7

Thursday, April 10

Maize South 5, Maize 0

Friday, April 11

Derby 4, Salina South 0

Derby 5, Salina South 2

Valley Center 11, Hutchinson 1

Valley Center 6, Hutchinson 2

Goddard 19, Campus 9

Campus 15, Goddard 4

Maize South 4, Maize 1

Tuesday, April 15

Salina South 6, Campus 1

Salina South 3, Campus 2, Ex.

Derby 12, Valley Center 7

Valley Center 7, Derby 3

Maize South 16, Hutchinson 1

Maize South 13, Hutchinson 0

McPherson 6, Maize 1

Maize 13, Liberal 0 (at McPherson)

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 3 1 8 3

Campus 2 1 8 3

Hutchinson 4 2 7 5

Valley Center 2 2 6 6

Salina South 2 2 6 2

Maize South 1 3 9 4

Derby 1 4 1 8

Thursday, April 10

Maize 12, Maize South 7

Friday, April 11

Salina South 3, Derby 1

Derby 10, Salina South 3

Maize 4, Maize South 2

Valley Center 11, Hutchinson 8

Hutchinson 12, Valley Center 8

Goddard 3, Campus 2

Campus 11, Goddard 0

Tuesday, April 15

Campus 11, Salina South 6

Salina South 9, Campus 7

Maize South 8, Hutchinson 2

Hutchinson 13, Maize South 10

Maize 2, Andover 1

Maize 7, Andover 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Derby 0 0 0 7 0 0

Maize South 0 0 0 6 1 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 6 2 0

Salina South 0 0 0 5 2 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 5 2 0

Maize 0 0 0 4 2 0

Campus 0 0 0 3 2 0

Thursday, April 10

Hutchinson 8, Salina Central 0

Maize South 7, Andover Central 1

Eisenhower 1, Maize 0

Campus 4, Circle 0

Derby 3, Wichita Northwest 0

Valley Center 3, Buhler 0

Friday, April 11

Salina South 8, Winfield 0

Monday, April 14

Bishop Carroll 6, Maize 0

Tuesday, April 15

Salina South 5. Ark City 0

Derby 8, Goddard 0

Eisenhower 3, Hutchinson 0

Maize South 3, Andover 1

Valley Center 2, Newton 0