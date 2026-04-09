PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 4 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League teams are settling into the mid-portion of the 2026 spring season.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I girls’ soccer, baseball and softball team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team swept Newton 14-13, 12-9 on Thursday. The Lady Colts split with Manhattan on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 18-6 and losing the 2nd game 15-12. … The Colt baseball team swept Newton 11-9, 9-5 on Friday. … The Lady Colt soccer team defeated Wichita Heights 4-0 on Thursday in the 2nd round of the Wichita South tournament. The Lady Colts lost 4-1 against Eisenhower on Tuesday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team will return to action on Thursday with a doubleheader at Bishop Carroll. … The Panther baseball team swept Hutchinson 14-1, 7-1 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Dodge City 3-2 on Wednesday in the 2nd round of the Wichita South tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Andover Central 4-1 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk split a doubleheader with Buhler on Thursday, losing the 1st game 9-1 and winning the 2nd game 13-11. The Lady Salt Hawks swept Andover 15-5, 14-4 on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks were swept 20-5, 11-6 by Maize High on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk baseball team got swept 13-4, 5-1 by Andover on Friday. The Salt Hawks got swept by Derby 14-1, 7-1 on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team defeated Wichita Northwest 2-1 on Wednesday in the 2nd round of the Wichita South tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Newton 4-3 on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team swept Andover Central 11-2 and 10-0 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles swept Hutchinson 20-5, 11-6 on Tuesday. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Bishop Carroll 4-2 on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14-9 on Monday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Wichita East 4-1 on Wednesday in the 2nd round of the Wichita South tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Andover 2-1 on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team split with Goddard on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 9-5 and winning the 2nd game 8-7. … The Maverick baseball team split with Arkansas City on Friday, winning the 1st game 9-3 and losing the 2nd game 2-0. The Mavericks split with Goddard on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 9-8 and losing the 2nd game 10-8. … The Lady Maverick soccer team lost 1-0 against Valley Center on Friday in the final round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Goddard 9-3 on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team was swept by Goddard 7-1, 11-7 on Thursday. The Lady Cougars were swept 2-0, 5-4 by Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Cougar baseball team was swept 9-1, 9-5 by Goddard on Thursday. The Cougars swept Wichita South 15-0, 17-0 on Friday. The Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Salina Central 8-0 on Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team swept a triangular on Thursday, defeating Circle 4-2 and Wichita East 17-0. The Lady Hornets swept Eisenhower 8-3, 16-3 on Friday. The Lady Hornets swept Andover High 14-10, 18-10 on Tuesday. … The Hornet baseball team split with Eisenhower on Friday, losing the 1st game 5-0 and winning the 2nd game 2-0. The Hornets were swept 13-3, 6-5 by Andover on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Maize South 1-0 on Friday in the final game of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Hornets defeated Arkansas City 7-0 on Tuesday.