PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 2 Recap

The spring season has begun for the entire Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I with all seven schools seeing each of their teams compete in their chosen spring sport.

The Salina South Spring teams have seen early success as the Lady Cougar softball team currently sits at 5-1 on the season with their lone loss coming against Topeka West on Monday. The Cougar baseball team is 4-2 but riding a 4-game winning streak after opening the season getting swept by Junction City. The Lady Cougar soccer team is 1-2-0 so far this season.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team opened its season on Friday, getting swept 18-14, 10-7 by Olathe Northwest on Friday. … The Colt baseball team defeated Derby 11-4 on Wednesday and currently leads the AVCTL I with a 4-0, 1-0 record and will be in action again on Friday when they host Newton. … The Lady Colt soccer team lost a 1-0 match in overtime against Goddard on Thursday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team defeated Andover 14-8 on Tuesday in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader. The 2nd game got postponed in the top of the 8th inning with the teams tied 14-14 with Andover having the bases loaded and nobody out. The game will resume later. … The Panther baseball team lost 11-4 against Campus on Wednesday. The Panthers were swept by Andover 8-4 and 8-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Andover 1-0 on Thursday. The Lady Panthers defeated Liberal 6-0 on Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk softball team opened its season getting swept by Great Bend 7-6 and 12-0 on Friday. … The Salt Hawk baseball team got swept in a doubleheader against Great Bend on Friday, losing 15-1 and 13-6. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team defeated Buhler 3-2 on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Wichita Classical 3-0 on Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team split a triangular on Wednesday, defeating Wichita Northwest 25-0, but losing 6-2 against Bishop Carroll. … The Eagle baseball team lost 7-6 against Bishop Carroll on Thursday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Wichita East 5-2 on Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team swept two games in a triangular on Friday, defeating Wichita Northwest 17-1 and Bishop Carroll 10-0. … The Maverick baseball team swept Eisenhower on Friday, winning 8-6 and 4-3. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Salina South 9-2 on Monday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Valley Center 4-1 in the 2nd round on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team swept Abilene on Friday, winning 18-1 and 7-0. The Lady Cougars split a doubleheader with Topeka West on Monday, dropping the opener 9-8 but bouncing back to win the 2nd game 16-0. … The Cougar baseball team swept Abilene on Friday, winning 6-1 and 7-6. The Cougars swept Wichita South on Monday, winning 19-0 and 15-0. … The Lady Cougar soccer team opened the season with a 2-1 victory against Newton on Thursday. The Lady Cougars lost 9-2 against Maize South on Monday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Cougars lost 3-1 against Hays on Tuesday in the second round.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team swept a doubleheader against Goddard on Thursday, winning 10-6 and 2-1. … The Hornet baseball team split a doubleheader with Goddard on Thursday. The Hornets won the opener 9-8 but lost the 2nd game 14-10. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 6-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday. The Lady Hornets defeated Hays 2-1 on Monday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Hornets lost 4-1 against Maize South in the 2nd round on Tuesday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 0 0 4 0

Derby 0 0 3 0

Salina South 0 0 5 1

Maize 0 0 3 1

Valley Center 0 0 2 2

Campus 0 0 0 2

Hutchinson 0 0 0 2

Wednesday, March 26

Maize 25, Wichita Northwest 0

Bishop Carroll 6, Maize 2

Maize South 16, Wichita Northwest 6

Maize South 10, Bishop Carroll 0

Thursday, March 27

Valley Center 10, Goddard 6

Valley Center 2, Goddard 1

Friday, March 28

Olathe Northwest 18, Campus 14

Olathe Northwest 10, Campus 7

Tuesday, April 1

Derby 14, Andover 8

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Campus 1 0 4 0

Salina South 0 0 2 0

Maize South 0 0 4 1

Maize 0 0 2 2

Valley Center 0 0 1 1

Hutchinson 0 0 1 3

Derby 0 1 0 5

Thursday, March 27

Bishop Carroll 7, Maize 6

Valley Center 9, Goddard 8

Goddard 14, Valley Center 10

Friday, March 28

Great Bend 15, Hutchinson 1

Great Bend 13, Hutchinson 6

Salina South 6, Abilene 1

Salina South 7, Abilene 6

Maize South 8, Eisenhower 6

Maize South 4, Eisenhower 3

Monday, April 1

Andover 8, Derby 4

Andover 8, Derby 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Derby 0 0 0 2 0 0

Maize 0 0 0 1 0 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 2 1 0

Maize South 0 0 0 2 1 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 2 2 0

Salina South 0 0 0 1 2 0

Campus 0 0 0 0 1 0

Thursday, March 27

Salina South 2, Newton 1

Goddard 1, Campus 0 OT

Eisenhower 6, Valley Center 0

Derby 1, Andover 0

Hutchinson 3, Buhler 2

Monday, March 31

Maize South 9, Salina South 2 – McPherson Tournament

Valley Center 2, Hays 1 – McPherson Tournament

Hutchinson 3, Wichita Classical 0 – Wichita South Tournament

Maize 5, Wichita East 2 – Wichita South Tournament

Derby 6, Liberal 0 – Wichita South Tournament

Tuesday, April 1

Hays 3, Salina South 1- McPherson Tournament

Maize South 4, Valley Center 1 – McPherson Tournament