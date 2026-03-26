PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 1 Recap

The 2026 spring season has begun in the Ark Valley Chisholm Tral League I as the AVCTL I enters the 2nd week of the spring season some teams are settling into an early groove, some others are still waiting for its season to begin.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team opens April 2 against Newton. … The Colt baseball team opened the season on Friday losing 11-6 against Leavenworth and 5-3 against Wichita Trinity. … The Lady Colt soccer team opens the season on Thursday against Goddard.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team opens Thursday against Newton. … The Panther baseball team opened the season on Thursday with an 11-1 victory against Wichita Northwest in the 2026 Air Capital Classic. The Panthers defeated Shawnee Mission East 15-0 on Friday. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 3-2 against Rose Hill in its season opener on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team opens Friday against Great Bend. … The Salt Hawk baseball team opened the season on Wednesday against Pratt. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team lost 6-3 against Andover Central on Tuesday in its season opener.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team opened the season on Tuesday with two victories, as they defeated Garden City 3-2 and Wichita Northwest 16-0. … The Eagle baseball team opened the season on Thursday with a 17-0 victory against Hays in the 2026 Air Capital Classic. The Eagles defeated Stillwater 1-0 on Friday. The Eagles defeated St. James Academy 11-6 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team opened the season with a 4-1 victory against Wichita Northwest on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team opens Friday at Eisenhower. … Baseball – The Maverick baseball team lost 6-4 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Thursday to open the season in the 2026 Air Capital Classic. The Mavericks lost 8-7 against Topeka Seaman on Friday. The Mavericks lost 7-4 against Shawnee Heights on Saturday. … The Lady Maverick soccer team opened the season on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory against Eisenhower.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team opened the season on Monday by sweeping Junction City 17-7 and 11-7. … The Cougar baseball team opened the season on Monday getting swept by Junction City 6-4 and 12-9. … The Lady Cougar soccer team opens on Thursday against Newton.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team opened the season on Monday sweeping McPherson 6-5 and 6-5. … The Hornet baseball team got swept 10-7 and 10-8 by McPherson to open the season on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team opened the season on Tuesday losing 3-2 against Andover.